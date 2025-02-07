Uncrustables, crawfish and candy: What NFL players eat, according to the Philadelphia Eagles team nutritionist

How bananas, peanut butter and jelly and crawfish fit into an NFL player's meal plan. (Yahoo Illustration: Liliana Penagos for Yahoo News, photos: Getty Images (4), Mitchell Leff/Getty Images, Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce says his pregame meal of choice is French toast and strawberries. His Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, is partial to a grilled chicken sandwich served with fries and ketchup, according to the quarterback's wife, Brittany. And what are the Philadelphia Eagles — the team the Chiefs will once again be squaring off against on Super Bowl Sunday — eating? We turned to Eagles performance chef and dietitian Roman Montijo to find out.

During the week, Montijo says it’s all about having balanced meals that fuel both practice and recovery. “Eagles players focus on eating nutrient-dense meals with a balance of lean proteins, whole grains and plenty of fruits and vegetables,” he tells Yahoo Life. “Hydration is also key throughout the week, especially after intense workouts."

Players also focus on getting enough calories so that they not only have energy to train, but are hitting their weight targets, too. That is especially important for positions like linemen, who are typically the largest players on the field. Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, for example, has previously said that he consumes between 5,000 to 6,000 calories a day; a sample daily menu might include five scrambled eggs, two rib-eye steaks, two protein shakes and a bowl of Monster Mash (a mix of ground beef, white rice, bone broth and parmesan garlic salt).

While your Super Bowl menu might involve chicken wings and potato skins, Montijo says Eagles players will be steering clear of heavy meals on game day. Here's what they're eating, from pregame protein to halftime pick-me-ups to the surprising benefits of kiddie classics.

What do Eagles players eat on game day?

On game day, the focus is on ensuring players have enough energy to get them through four grueling quarters. During an NFL game, players might burn anywhere 2,000 calories or even more, depending on their size, position and metabolism, says Montijo.

“That’s why it’s so important to pay close attention to nutrition and weight for the players, because it can vary so much," he explains. "Each player needs to know what works for him and how many calories he needs to replenish."

Montijo recommends consuming easily digestible foods (like rice or potatoes) paired with lean proteins (such as chicken, turkey or fish) around four to five hours before the game to fuel up without feeling sluggish. Players also focus on staying hydrated with electrolytes.

What's a pregame no-no? Chowing down on heavy, fatty or greasy foods, like burgers or anything deep-fried, because that can lead to discomfort, says Montijo.

“It’s all about fueling in a way that provides sustained energy without the risk of feeling too full or sluggish,” he says.

What about drinks? “Caffeine has been shown to improve performance, so safe energy drinks and coffee can be part of the mix for some players," Montijo adds, while acknowledging that players lean on water and sports drinks to keep them hydrated.

What’s an ideal halftime snack?

Halftime snacking is all about quick energy replenishment with foods like bananas, apples and energy bars. “A good mix of simple carbs, electrolytes and a little protein helps maintain energy and muscle function through the second half,” Montijo says.

Many players also turn to oranges, as the NFL’s game operations manual indicates that each home team must provide “three dozen sliced oranges for halftime.”

What foods do NFL players love?

You can't go wrong with a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Montijo says the PB&J is a hit because it's easy to eat on the go and acts as a source of carbohydrates and fats, which provide quick energy. An added bonus: protein.

It's little wonder, then, that Uncrustables — the mini, crust-less frozen sandwiches found in many youngsters' lunch boxes — are so popular with the NFL. According to reporting from the Athletic, NFL players consume between 3,600 and 4,300 Uncrustables a week — that's 80,000 sammies a year. The Denver Broncos are leading the pack, eating 700 Uncrustables a week.

Players also might reach for candy, especially during training camp or games, because they are a quick sugar source. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, for instance, has 'fessed up to eating three to four bags of candy (Life Savers and Skittles Gummies are favorites) and just one meal and one coffee per day — though he's since said that he's trying to cut back on the sweets.

Montijo, meanwhile, suggests energy chews, fresh fruit and sports drinks for a quick sugar fix. During summer training camp, Pennsylvania-based Rita’s Italian ice is a team favorite because it provides quick carbohydrates and cools down players in the heat.

Montijo says fans might be surprised to learn that players love to eat chicken broth during cold games, “and one of our players is really into crawfish."

What do players eat after games?

After intense exertion on the field, players need to pack in calories and nutrients that are key for repair, “like protein, carbs, antioxidants and vitamins," says Montijo. "It’s important to avoid foods that don’t accomplish that goal.”

Because many players eat lighter meals before kickoff, he says they often save their bigger meals for after the game. These meals should be consumed with intention, however. “Proper nutrition plays a vital, and often underappreciated role in professional athletes’ recovery and injury prevention,” Montijo says. Key nutrient intake helps to reduce inflammation, rebuild injured tissue and support muscles, he notes.

“It’s critical that players hit their macros and calorie benchmarks to make sure they are fueling their bodies and setting themselves up for success,” says Montijo. “That’s why players track their food intake using MyFitnessPal. This way, we can see the data and ensure that everyone is reaching their nutrition goals."

It's not all about protein

While it’s easy to think of elite athletes as having a protein-only diet, Montijo says it’s more complex than that. A healthy NFL diet plan consists of getting nutrients (like lots of fruits and veggies, which aid recovery) and eating enough food overall.

“Quality and quantity both matter," he says. "Sometimes that means packing in the calories any way we can get them, which might involve eating meals that your average person would find not so healthy,” he says. That might include fast food or anything fried.

Ultimately it's about balance. Says Montijo: "Players need to be really disciplined ... to get the most out of their performance."