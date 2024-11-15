Under-$25 Walmart Black Friday deals from Drew Barrymore, Pioneer Woman and more

Head over to Walmart to dress, cook and decorate like your favorite celebs — on a budget, of course.

Some shop at the Walmart Black Friday sale for the usual things — household essentials like vacuums and laundry detergent. But others know there's so much more. If you haven't already, it's time to discover the amazing world that is Walmart's celebrity collabs. From Drew Barrymore's aesthetically pleasing "Beautiful" line to Miranda Lambert's Southern-inspired "Wanda June" collection, this is where the gems are hidden at Walmart.

It all started in 2015 with Ree Drummond — better known as "The Pioneer Woman." She teamed up with Walmart to launch a line of kitchen essentials and has since added clothing in 2020 and furniture in 2023. Following that successful collab, Walmart launched additional partnerships with Sofia Vergara and Drew Barrymore in 2021, Miranda Lambert in 2022 and Jessica Simpson in 2024.

As if you needed more reasons to see what these celebs are up to, the Walmart Black Friday sale's got tons of finds from these famous faces for under $25. Check out our highlights below!

Walmart Black Friday deals under $25: Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

Beautiful Beautiful 10-inch Ceramic Non-Stick Fry Pan $12 $20 Save $8 Okay, drop what you're doing and go buy this top-rated nonstick pan ASAP. The $12 price tag is unreal! Shoppers at Walmart give it 4.5 out of 5 stars, with one suggesting it's a great dupe for the popular yet pricey Caraway pans. Another commented, "I was just looking for a second stand-by nonstick skillet when I purchased this! Now, I'm finding myself reaching for this one more than my others!!! It's the perfect medium weight, washes up easily and it's for sure nonstick. I've cooked much more than what I purchased to do with this! I highly recommend." $12 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 24-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler With Straw $15 $18 Save $3 Ready to join the reusable cup craze? Rather than shelling out $30+ for a Stanley or Yeti, give Barrymore's sleek and stylish tumbler a try. It's made from double-walled steel to keep your beverage extra cold, it's designed to fit in your car cup holders and the straw has a special design that prevents spills and drips. $15 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 2-Quart Slow Cooker, 2-Pack $15 $25 Save $10 Many hands make light work, and the same can be said for slow cookers. If you've got a lot on your plate this holiday season, Walmart's deal on Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Slow Cooker Set is just the thing. Available in colors Thyme and Icing, they not only look great but cook sauces, sides, appetizers and more. This duo is available for the incredibly low price of $15 for both. $15 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday deals under $25: The Pioneer Woman by Ree Drummond

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Festive Forest Melamine Bowl Set, 6-Piece $15 $17 Save $2 This festive set is just the right blend of style and color for this time of year, with its red and green patterns and cheerful reindeer. It makes entertaining that much more fun (and maybe makes the food taste better too!). You get three bowls with matching lids, and all are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. $15 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet Stainless Steel Knife Set, 3-Piece $14 $20 Save $6 Only from The Pioneer Woman will you get knife sheaths that are adorable — and functional! Because it's more than just good-looking. This set — which includes a 6.5" Nakiri knife, 5" utility knife and 3.5" paring knife — has tapered ground blades for precision slicing and soft grip handles so you don't end up with stiff mitts. It also pairs beautifully with Ree Drummond's additional kitchen decor and cookware. $14 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Puff Sleeve Dress $8 $17 Save $9 The Pioneer Woman's clothing line routinely sells out and it's easy to see why. Comfort and style are so necessary, and there's always a wink to something fun, like the puff sleeves in this dress. Pair with tights and boots for the big chill, and be sure to snag this while it's only $8 — and still in stock! $8 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday deals under $25: Wanda June by Miranda Lambert

Walmart Black Friday deals under $25: Sofia Vergara

Walmart Sofia Vergara Skinny High-Rise Ankle Jeans $19 $22 Save $3 Finding the perfect pair of denim can be a tough task. Luckily, the Sofia Vergara jeans at Walmart have a hidden secret: Spandex that gives the cotton blend just the right amount of stretch to get you through your day. These slimming jeans tame your tummy thanks to a tapered skinny leg, curve-hugging silhouette and stretchy fabric that moves with you. $19 at Walmart

Walmart Sofia Home Red Set of 4 Stoneware Dinner Bowls $15 $20 Save $5 These vibrant red bowls will make any holiday table instantly more festive. They're made from durable stoneware that's dishwasher-safe and easily stack on top of one another to maximize storage space. Shoppers give this find from Sofia Vergara's home collection 4.9 out of 5 stars. One customer raved about the "fabulous quality" while another remarked on the "beautiful designs." $15 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday deals under $25: Jessica Simpson

Walmart Jessica Simpson Farrah Pullover Sweater $15 $27 Save $12 Get that après-ski look with this sweater that makes winter whites sparkle. It sports a graceful ribbed neck, cropped hem and diamond jacquard print along the front, plus flowy sleeves. Terrific with jeans or khakis, you'll look both casual and sophisticated. $15 at Walmart

Walmart Jessica Simpson Margot Handkerchief Skirt $10 $26 Save $16 One reason to love the asymmetric hem on this floral print skirt? It'll show off your shoes, whether you're wearing dainty heels or cool boots. The material is breezy and lightweight, making this a piece you can wear year-round. Don it with bare legs when it's warmer, then add tights when the weather gets colder. $10 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

