Under-$25 Walmart Black Friday deals from Drew Barrymore, Pioneer Woman and more

Some shop at the Walmart Black Friday sale for the usual things — household essentials like vacuums and laundry detergent. But others know there's so much more. If you haven't already, it's time to discover the amazing world that is Walmart's celebrity collabs. From Drew Barrymore's aesthetically pleasing "Beautiful" line to Miranda Lambert's Southern-inspired "Wanda June" collection, this is where the gems are hidden at Walmart.
Beautiful 10-inch Ceramic Non-Stick Fry Pan$12$20Save $8
Beautiful 24-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler With Straw$15$18Save $3
Beautiful 2-Quart Slow Cooker, 2-Pack$15$25Save $10
The Pioneer Woman Festive Forest Melamine Bowl Set, 6-Piece$15$17Save $2
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet Stainless Steel Knife Set, 3-Piece$14$20Save $6
The Pioneer Woman Puff Sleeve Dress$8$17Save $9
Wanda June Home Bless Your Heart 9-inch Stoneware Pie Pan$13$15Save $2
Wanda June Home Hi Y'all Bye Y'all 2 Piece Doormat Set$13$25Save $12
Wanda June Home Where Dreams Are Made Stoneware Casserole$20$24Save $4
Sofia Vergara Skinny High-Rise Ankle Jeans$19$22Save $3
Sofia Home Red Set of 4 Stoneware Dinner Bowls$15$20Save $5
Jessica Simpson Farrah Pullover Sweater$15$27Save $12
Jessica Simpson Margot Handkerchief Skirt$10$26Save $16
It all started in 2015 with Ree Drummond — better known as "The Pioneer Woman." She teamed up with Walmart to launch a line of kitchen essentials and has since added clothing in 2020 and furniture in 2023. Following that successful collab, Walmart launched additional partnerships with Sofia Vergara and Drew Barrymore in 2021, Miranda Lambert in 2022 and Jessica Simpson in 2024.
As if you needed more reasons to see what these celebs are up to, the Walmart Black Friday sale's got tons of finds from these famous faces for under $25. Check out our highlights below!
Walmart Black Friday deals under $25: Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
Okay, drop what you're doing and go buy this top-rated nonstick pan ASAP. The $12 price tag is unreal!
Shoppers at Walmart give it 4.5 out of 5 stars, with one suggesting it's a great dupe for the popular yet pricey Caraway pans. Another commented, "I was just looking for a second stand-by nonstick skillet when I purchased this! Now, I'm finding myself reaching for this one more than my others!!! It's the perfect medium weight, washes up easily and it's for sure nonstick. I've cooked much more than what I purchased to do with this! I highly recommend."
Ready to join the reusable cup craze? Rather than shelling out $30+ for a Stanley or Yeti, give Barrymore's sleek and stylish tumbler a try. It's made from double-walled steel to keep your beverage extra cold, it's designed to fit in your car cup holders and the straw has a special design that prevents spills and drips.
Many hands make light work, and the same can be said for slow cookers. If you've got a lot on your plate this holiday season, Walmart's deal on Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Slow Cooker Set is just the thing. Available in colors Thyme and Icing, they not only look great but cook sauces, sides, appetizers and more. This duo is available for the incredibly low price of $15 for both.
Walmart Black Friday deals under $25: The Pioneer Woman by Ree Drummond
This festive set is just the right blend of style and color for this time of year, with its red and green patterns and cheerful reindeer. It makes entertaining that much more fun (and maybe makes the food taste better too!). You get three bowls with matching lids, and all are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Only from The Pioneer Woman will you get knife sheaths that are adorable — and functional! Because it's more than just good-looking. This set — which includes a 6.5" Nakiri knife, 5" utility knife and 3.5" paring knife — has tapered ground blades for precision slicing and soft grip handles so you don't end up with stiff mitts. It also pairs beautifully with Ree Drummond's additional kitchen decor and cookware.
The Pioneer Woman's clothing line routinely sells out and it's easy to see why. Comfort and style are so necessary, and there's always a wink to something fun, like the puff sleeves in this dress. Pair with tights and boots for the big chill, and be sure to snag this while it's only $8 — and still in stock!
Walmart Black Friday deals under $25: Wanda June by Miranda Lambert
The only thing better than feasting on a yummy homemade pie? Getting to the bottom of your dessert and finding this sassy phrase waiting for you.
Named after her mother and grandmother, Miranda Lambert's Wanda June collection is full of fun, whimsical finds that pay home to her southern roots.
Don't underestimate the power of the humble doormat. It's a simple, yet sweet touch that you can use to properly welcome guests into your home and set the right tone for their visit. For example, if you want folks to know this is a house with a sense of humor, grab this adorable find before it sells out.
This 2.3-quart serving dish is ideal for soups, stews, mashed potatoes, sauteed veggies and so much more. The bright blue hue will add a nice pop of color to your dinner table and when it's time to clean up, just pop this baby in the dishwasher. Bonus: it's also microwave-safe.
Walmart Black Friday deals under $25: Sofia Vergara
Finding the perfect pair of denim can be a tough task. Luckily, the Sofia Vergara jeans at Walmart have a hidden secret: Spandex that gives the cotton blend just the right amount of stretch to get you through your day. These slimming jeans tame your tummy thanks to a tapered skinny leg, curve-hugging silhouette and stretchy fabric that moves with you.
These vibrant red bowls will make any holiday table instantly more festive. They're made from durable stoneware that's dishwasher-safe and easily stack on top of one another to maximize storage space.
Shoppers give this find from Sofia Vergara's home collection 4.9 out of 5 stars. One customer raved about the "fabulous quality" while another remarked on the "beautiful designs."
Walmart Black Friday deals under $25: Jessica Simpson
Get that après-ski look with this sweater that makes winter whites sparkle. It sports a graceful ribbed neck, cropped hem and diamond jacquard print along the front, plus flowy sleeves. Terrific with jeans or khakis, you'll look both casual and sophisticated.
One reason to love the asymmetric hem on this floral print skirt? It'll show off your shoes, whether you're wearing dainty heels or cool boots. The material is breezy and lightweight, making this a piece you can wear year-round. Don it with bare legs when it's warmer, then add tights when the weather gets colder.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
