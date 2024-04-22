This Amazon walking pad helped me out of my fitness slump — and it’s surprisingly affordable

I've been using this under-the-desk walking pad for over a month — why it's transformed my daily fitness routine (Amazon).

Transitioning from working physically taxing jobs in my 20s to being tied to a desk in my 30s is starting to catch up with me. My knees make unsettling sounds while going up the stairs, and I’m embarrassed when I find myself trying to catch my breath while bringing in the groceries. The passive exercise I was getting working in food service for a decade is long gone and has now been replaced with long days sitting at my desk. However, in recent months, my social media feeds have answered my fitness conundrum and inspired me to buy the TODO Under Desk Treadmill —which is currently $70 off on Amazon Canada.

Amazon 100 100 Expert Score TODO Portable Walking Pad Treadmill Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada I'm not the only one who loves this TODO walking pad — it has hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon. Pros Easy to use

No set-up required

Easy to move around your home Cons Bulkier than anticipated

Louder than expected $230 at Amazon

What it is: An electric walking pad designed for walking, jogging and running in the comfort of your home.

What’s included: The walking pad does not require assembly and is ready to use right out of the box. It comes with instructions, a remote with battery, an extra remote battery, plus an Allen key and 30ml of lubricant for maintenance.

Best for: Walking while at your computer, reading or watching TV.

The details

The TODO Under Desk Treadmill is a walking pad designed for running, walking or jogging. It weighs 18.3 kg (around 40 lbs) and is compact, making it ideal for storing and saving space at home. It plugs into a standard three-prong outlet and comes with a remote to control speed and programs. The treadmill’s maximum speed is eight km/hour, and its minimum speed is one km/hour. Its easy-to-read LCD display cycles between tracking the speed, activity time, calories burned, and distance travelled.

I've used it for 30 days — here's what I think

I feel like this is a safe space to admit that I've never owned a gym membership. Working out, especially in public, has never been attractive to me, and at the ripe age of 35, I think I’ve finally found my fitness niche. In the 30 days since purchasing the walking pad, it’s made tackling my new fitness goals easy and, dare I say, kind of fun.

I've been using the TODO Under Desk Treadmill for a month — here's what I think (photos via author).

What I like about it

Assembly: Thanks to Prime shipping, the walking pad arrived the day after I purchased it. The box was light enough for me to move and unbox on my own, even with my under-exercised arms. There was no assembly required, and I was up and walking on the treadmill within minutes of unboxing.

It's easy to use: Learning to walk and maintain your balance on the treadmill takes only a few minutes of use. The accompanying remote is simple and straightforward, with a handy wristband to keep it nearby at all times. If you’re a regular at the gym you’ll notice a few features missing on this walking pad compared to a standard treadmill. There’s no incline feature, and (as is implied with a walking pad) there are no arms or raised consoles on the front. Both of these missing features are common across all walking pads and do not deduct from the user experience.

It works with my lifestyle: Though the treadmill can reach up to jogging and running speeds, I feel it best performs at a walking pace; I keep it between 2.5 and 3 km/hour. I have no issues reading, typing or watching a video on my phone while using the walking pad. I find even at this speed, my heart rate does increase, and I break out in a light sweat — making it ideal for days where I have a full face of makeup for back-to-back video calls but want a light workout at lunch.

It's not just for under-the-desk use: In the weeks since purchasing the TODO Under Desk Treadmill, I have found that my favourite way to pass the time while walking is reading on my Kindle Paper White that's fixed to my dresser with a tablet stand.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) $210 at Amazon

Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Stand $40 at Amazon

What I don’t like about it

Noise: One of the selling features of the TODO Under Desk Treadmill is how quiet it is. Though it is not loud by any means, there is noise that may exceed what you would be comfortable having in the background of a video or phone call. The noise increases if you step too far on the edges of the belt, which causes a rubbing sound. That said, the sound is easily drowned out with music or headphones.

Storage: Another advertised feature is that the walking pad is low profile enough to be stored under furniture when you're not using it. Though it easily slides on my hardwood floors, it does not fit under my dresser as I had hoped. Although I have plans to prop the pegs on my dresser to make for easy storage, I suggest measuring your space or furniture before your purchase —especially if storage is an issue.

Would I buy it again?

If you’re looking for an easy and convenient way to get more movement into your day, this walking pad is worth it. If the high price of some exercise equipment and gym memberships is holding you back from meeting your fitness goals, the TODO Under Desk Treadmill is a worthwhile investment. After 30 days of daily use, I’ve only become happier with my purchase.

