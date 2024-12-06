Unimpressed Chloe's Zodiac Sign Shouldn't Surprise You — and Her Iconic Side Eye Is a Major Clue

Hint: you can always count on this zodiac sign to keep it real

It’s been over a decade since Chloe Clem changed the internet forever... and all from the comfort of her car seat!



The Utah girl, widely known as “Side-Eyeing Chloe,” became a meme sensation after a home video of her hilariously unimpressed reaction to the news that she and her family were going to Disneyland quickly went viral.

The unforgettable moment was captured on Sept. 12, 2013, when Clem's older sister was over the moon and in tears about the surprise trip, while Clem was anything but thrilled.



Instead, she served the most legendary side-eye the world has ever seen — a look of pure, unfiltered cringe that would soon top the charts of hysterical (and yes, relatable) memes, breaking the internet in the process.



The original video currently has 23 million views on YouTube.



Recently, the viral sensation took to Instagram to share photos from her 14th birthday on Nov. 30, confirming her zodiac sign... and well, it all makes sense!

Side-Eyeing Chloe was born with a Sagittarius sun, and if you're familiar with this zodiac sign's unapologetic honesty, you understand why this is no surprise.

Governed by Jupiter, Sagittarius' personality is larger than life itself — and Clem is living proof of this.

This Fire sign is notorious for its #nofilter ways and brutally honest approach to life, always speaking their mind without hesitation.

Whether they're expressing excitement or throwing shade, one thing's for sure: you can always count on a Sagittarius to keep it real.

Sagittarius isn't one to fake a reaction, so it's safe to say her iconic side-eye was as real as it gets. No sugar-coating, just pure, unfiltered honesty.

With millions of views and over 600 thousand Instagram followers, Clem's meme-worthy facial expressions continue to make waves.

In September 2021, the Clem family auctioned the 'Side-Eyeing Chloe' meme as a non-fungible token (NFT) for 25 Ethereum, approximately $74,000 at that time, per BBC. Who says you can't become famous for simply being yourself?



In astrology, Sagittarius aims its archer toward the sky, believing in infinite possibilities, and Clem’s rise to fame is a testament to the power of staying true to who you are... unimpressed side-eyeing and all!

