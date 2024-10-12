How The Unkind Raven bookstore gave new life to a Tennessee house built in 1845

This week we have Leah Gilkerson and Kaitlyn Parker of The Unkind Raven in Dandridge, Tennessee!

What’s your store’s story?

We had a vision that The Unkind Raven Booktique could bring our community together in a non-traditional way by hosting workshops, fundraisers and events. Our charming indie bookstore is nestled in downtown historic Dandridge inside a quaint 1845 building known as the Historic Hynds House. As a women-owned establishment, we're proud to have opened our doors in December 2023, extending a warm welcome to all who step into our shop.

The Unkind Raven, an independent bookstore in Dandridge, Tennessee, is housed in an historic building.

What makes your independent bookstore unique?

We stand out by fostering community bonds through an array of classes, gifting children's books, and housing a dedicated museum within our historic building, creating a space where stories come to life. Our commitment to creating a holistic literary experience sets us apart as more than just a bookstore, but a cultural hub for all to enjoy.

Leah Gilkerson and Kaitlyn Parker of The Unkind Raven, an independent bookstore in Dandridge, Tennessee.

What's your favorite section in your store?

Our most cherished spots within the bookstore are the cozy rooms, where one can immerse themselves in books, or enjoy spirited games with friends, creating lasting memories within the heart of our historic house.

What book do you love to recommend to customers and why?

Ray Bradbury's "Fahrenheit 451" will always be recommended because of its stance against censorship and the upholding of literature. Additionally, John Steinbeck's "East of Eden" is such a classic that gets overlooked!

Why is shopping at local independent bookstores important?

It's crucial as it directly supports the local economy, preserves community character, and sustains neighborhood livelihoods. These small shops often offer personalized recommendations, unique selections, and a sense of belonging, fostering a vibrant literary culture that celebrates individuality and diversity.

What are some of your store's upcoming programs or partnerships you would like to share?

We are continuing to achieve this vision through the month of October with pottery, jewelry making, a release party and reading, The Unkind Raven One Year Anniversary Booktacular, cookie decorating, stained glass, and Halloween fun.

