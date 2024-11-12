Unusual Baby Names Parents Chose In 2023

Closeup of a beautiful infant girl lying down Goodboy Picture Company via Getty Images

Year after year, certain baby names emerge as the top choices for American parents. As the Social Security Administration’s latest data shows, the most popular picks for 2023 were Olivia for girls for the fifth year in a row and Liam for boys for the seventh consecutive year.

Although many parents clearly like to stick to trendy choices, others prefer something a little more unconventional. The SSA tracks and shares all the names given to five or more infants born in a given year, so we took a look at some of the least-popular ones.

From dictionary words to travel destinations, here are 50 unusual baby names that parents chose in 2023. The list reflects names given to just five babies born last year.

Girls

Evening

Greenleigh

Minnow

Roulette

Dublin

Anemone

Vintage

Jovial

Trulove

Bethesda

Sparkle

Beige

Riverlynne

Cloud

Portland

Rhapsody

Viper

Thistle

Bellissima

Perfect

Choice

Willowgrace

Hathaway

Prophecy

Ethereal

Boys

Pine

Casanova

Ptolemy

Trophy

Bison

Cobain

Jinx

Coastal

Barnaby

Tudor

Mclaren

Horizon

Costner

Beacon

Thanos

Rockland

Cupid

Braddox

Italy

Renegade

Preacher

Elmo

Rambo

Danger

Rooster

