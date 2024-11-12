Unusual Baby Names Parents Chose In 2023
Year after year, certain baby names emerge as the top choices for American parents. As the Social Security Administration’s latest data shows, the most popular picks for 2023 were Olivia for girls for the fifth year in a row and Liam for boys for the seventh consecutive year.
Although many parents clearly like to stick to trendy choices, others prefer something a little more unconventional. The SSA tracks and shares all the names given to five or more infants born in a given year, so we took a look at some of the least-popular ones.
From dictionary words to travel destinations, here are 50 unusual baby names that parents chose in 2023. The list reflects names given to just five babies born last year.
Girls
Evening
Greenleigh
Minnow
Roulette
Dublin
Anemone
Vintage
Jovial
Trulove
Bethesda
Sparkle
Beige
Riverlynne
Cloud
Portland
Rhapsody
Viper
Thistle
Bellissima
Perfect
Choice
Willowgrace
Hathaway
Prophecy
Ethereal
Boys
Pine
Casanova
Ptolemy
Trophy
Bison
Cobain
Jinx
Coastal
Barnaby
Tudor
Mclaren
Horizon
Costner
Beacon
Thanos
Rockland
Cupid
Braddox
Italy
Renegade
Preacher
Elmo
Rambo
Danger
Rooster