What to do when you get unwanted gifts this holiday season, from how to react to best to handle presents

We've all experienced that dreaded disappointment when it comes to opening a gift and immediately thinking "what am I going to do with this?" Maybe it's a tacky home decor piece you can't hide on your bookshelf, a tech accessory that doesn't work with your electronics or perhaps clothes that simply don't fit your style.

In fact, the latest data from Finder indicated some 53 per cent of people in the United States admit to opening at least one unwanted gift each year during the holidays. That research also shows Americans are expected drop almost $12 billion in unwanted gifts this year, where Gumtree data shows Britons may spend $5 billion in unwanted gifts.

Older data from Kijiji and conducted by Ipsos Reid in 2010 backs those numbers up for Canadians, where 40 per cent of people said they've received unwanted Christmas gifts.

That survey also reported 47 per cent of Canadians confessed they acted overjoyed to please their gift givers, according to a 2011 CBC News article. However, half of Canadians surveyed noted not using a gift is worse than selling it or giving it away.

So, what should you do with gifts you receive that you're not too excited to bring home, and what's the best way to react during these potentially-awkward moments amid the holidays? Read on to learn more.

How should I react if I receive an unwanted gift?

While every gift you might receive in your life might not live up to your expectations, every present is worth a "thank you."

While a simple acknowledgement should suffice most of the time, it typically won't hurt to take it a step further. If you do receive an unwanted gift, consider thanking the gift-giver and then showing appreciation for their thought and intention.

It's important to also remember our physical reactions, too. For one, you might not want to delay your reaction once your open the gift, as that might indicate you're not a fan of the present. Moreover, maintaining eye contact while saying "thank you," as well as smiling, acting naturally and even offering a hug, are also good options to keep in mind.

Return unwanted gifts

Most retailers are typically lenient when it comes to returning things during the holidays, and some proactive gift-givers might even include a receipt with the present they hand you. If not, some stores might accept returns without a receipt by giving you an in-store credit or gift card.

Still, it's best to research policies and products before heading to a store to return an item. You'll want to confirm the item you're trying to return was actually purchased from the store you're planning to visit. If you can't confirm that, you can try searching a store's website to see if they carry the same item. If that still doesn't work, it might be worth it to call the store and see if they have the product in stock, as online stores aren't always up to date.

Regift unwanted gifts to new receivers

A great way to use an unwanted gift is to find it a new home — and that could mean putting it in the hands of another person. Do you have any birthdays or anniversaries coming up, or still have yet to meet that distant cousin during the holiday season? Just because you're not a fan of a present doesn't mean it wouldn't be a great match for someone else.

However, it's good to think about a few things before putting your unwanted gift into the hands of another person. For one, you want to avoid off-loading these presents and adding to someone else's clutter at home if you're only trying to cut out your own. You should also consider whether it'll look obvious you're regifting an item, as well as any important things like best before dates on food items.

Donate unwanted gifts to charities

Across Canada there are numerous charities and organizations that will graciously accept your unwanted gifts. One includes The Salvation Army Thrift Store, which boasts more than 120 locations across the country and accepts gently-used donations including anything from kitchenware and clothing, to books and electronics.

It's also worth checking if your local shelters accept non-monetary donations. For instance, Toronto's Red Door Family Shelter is accepting a variety of donations, including non-perishable food, full-sized toiletries, new household items and brand new toys for children aged nine to 12.

Other possible places that accept donations include Value Village, Habitat for Humanity, World Vision Canada and Goodwill.

Repurpose unwanted gifts

If you're gifted in the DIY and craft world, you might consider how you can best repurpose an unwanted present. Were you given an ill-fitting dress? You could probably turn that into a fashionable shirt. Maybe you unwrapped a chunky wool sweater that makes you itch just by looking at it. Would it make a warm scarf perfect for winter? Try visualizing new lives for some gifts you might not plan on using.

Sell unwanted gifts to others

If you can't pinpoint a person to regift your unwanted present to, it wouldn't hurt to turn to selling. Online platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Kijiji and eBay are great tools for listing unwanted items for sale — and it's another way to rehome presents you don't think you'll use.

But, you'll want to be cautious with this option: The last thing you want is to be called out by your aunt or best friend who saw a listing for their gift online.

