The Upcoming New Moon In Virgo Will Force You To Get Your Act Together

There’s a lot happening in your life right now. The summer season is wrapping up and you're packing up your swimsuits and eyeing those sweaters as we creep into fall. With that, there’s a solid back to school vibe in the air.

Well, the universe is doubling down on that, pushing you to get your act together in pretty much every aspect of your life.

It’s all thanks to the new moon in Virgo, happening on September 2, 2024, aka Labor Day. During this new moon, you’ll be motivated to take stock of where you are in life—and where you want to be, according to Donna Page, a certified astrologer in Atlanta.

Meet the expert: Donna Page is a certified astrologer in Atlanta.

Of course, there’s so much more to it than that. Here’s what else your zodiac sign can expect from the new moon in Virgo.

What does the new moon in Virgo mean for your sign?

First, some astronomy basics. As you probably know, the moon goes through different phases each month. A new moon is when it’s all but invisible from Earth.

In astrology, each new moon syncs up with a different sign, creating a special vibe that can influence how you act and what you think. This particular new moon is in the sign of Virgo, and it’s heavy on getting you to reset all aspects of your life.

You’ll take a solid look at your schedule and try to figure out whether you actually have balance in there. Are you all work-gym-sleep-repeat or are you actually taking some time to tap into your creative interests?

Your health routine will come under the microscope, too. “Reset your intentions for exercise and meditation,” Page says. “It’s an excellent time to take a big overview of what keeps you healthy and the routine you need for your body, mind, and spirit.”

That could mean scheduling in a new workout class once a week or making sure to carve out a consistent time to meet your girls for dinner so you all can unwind.

You'll turn your laser focus to your job, too. Are you OK with where you're at or would you be happier if you made a move? It's worth at least thinking about right now.

Random but true: You’ll also have an urge to stock up on supplies around your place. So, don’t be surprised if you suddenly make a beeline for Costco to really load up.

But, of course, nothing is seamless. Uranus, the planet of change, and Mars, the planet of action, are in the mix, too, which can make you paralyzed by choice, Page says. There are so many things you can tweak in your work and daily life…how will know which way to go? Just keep calm and new moon on—you’ll find your way.

The new moon will impact all zodiac signs, but Page says Virgo and Pisces will feel it the most.

How will the new moon in Virgo impact the rest of your year?

The new moon in Virgo will push you to change some things up in your life—and that’s not a bad thing. You’ll take time to think about what is and isn’t working for nearly everything in your life, from your day-to-day routine to your job. With that, you can help reset the direction you’re going in to ensure you’re on the path that truly feels right to you.

Making a point to focus on your health will mean big things for your future. Not only will you feel more motivated about your health and fitness routine going forward, you’ll actually find something that feels right to you.

Finally, while having a lot of things to choose from can feel overwhelming, it’s good to at least have choices. You’ll learn to whittle things down and weed through the noise to find the best options for yourself.

When is the next new moon?

The next new moon is on October 2, 2024 in the sign of Libra. During this new moon, you’ll crave balance and harmony, making a point to avoid conflict whenever you can. For now, enjoy hitting reset on life. It’s time.

