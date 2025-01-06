The US cities with the best quality of life, ranked

Honolulu is ranked as one of the best cities in the US for quality of life. Art Wager/Getty Images

US News & World Report released a list of the cities with the best quality of life for 2024 to 2025.

Cities with places for outdoor activities, such as beaches and mountains, ranked higher.

Ann Arbor, Michigan, was named the best city for a high quality of life.

Quality of life is one of the most important aspects one should consider before moving to a new city.

US News & World Report created a list of the country's most livable cities, weighing factors such as affordability, healthcare quality, and residents' overall happiness.

For its ranking, US News & World Report used data from sources such as the US Census Bureau, the FBI, and the US Department of Labor, among others.

Here are the top 15 cities with the best quality of life in 2024 to 2025, ranked.

15. Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas. Michael Warren/Getty Images

Quality of life score: 7.0

Population of the metro area: 113,010

Median household income: $70,165

Median home price: $281,646

Median age: 33 years old

Known for: Among the Ozark Mountains, Fayetteville is an outdoorsy town that's known for its friendly residents, its love of college football, and local favorites such as deep-fried catfish sandwiches.

14. Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia. Bill Dickinson/Getty Images

Quality of life score: 7.0

Population of the metro area: 240,938

Median household income: $68,814

Median home price: $321,874

Median age: 36 years old

Known for: Richmond is a historic city founded in 1737, but that doesn't mean it's old-fashioned. A thriving downtown scene with art galleries, concert halls, and trendy restaurants meld the city's rich history with the modern times, and Richmond's more than 100 local parks offer plenty of outdoor recreation for residents.

13. Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut. f11photo/Shutterstock

Quality of life score: 7.0

Population of the metro area: 118,273

Median household income: $46,377

Median home price: $214,546

Median age: 36 years old

Known for: While the population of Hartford skews older than some cities on this list, there's no shortage of buzzy restaurants and corporate offices for those looking to grow their careers in the Connecticut capital. The Bushnell theater brings Broadway shows to town regularly, and The Mark Twain House and Museum is a popular destination for literary buffs.

12. Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Quality of life score: 7.0

Population of the metro area: 77,387

Median household income: $76,193

Median home price: $393,809

Median age: 37 years old

Known for: College football is huge in Greenville, which is home to Clemson University, but there's a thriving art scene, too. Outdoor activities also abound in this Southern city, thanks to multiple hiking and biking trails.

11. San Diego

San Diego. Art Wager/Getty Images

Quality of life score: 7.0

Population of the metro area: 1,404,745

Median household income: $109,765

Median home price: $807,264

Median age: 38 years old

Known for: San Diego residents enjoy outdoor activities such as surfing, boating, and volleyball on one of the city's 80-plus beaches. The city is also home to the world-famous San Diego Zoo and is known for its authentic Mexican cuisine.

10. Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina. Derek Olson Photography/Shutterstock

Quality of life score: 7.0

Population of the metro area: 113,353

Median household income: $69,429

Median home price: $400,587

Median age: 42 years old

Known for: Set among the Blue Ridge Mountains and defined by a thriving farm-to-table food scene and brewery culture and a focus on local artisans, Asheville is an easygoing city with a lot to offer people of all ages, whether visiting or putting down roots in this creative Southern city.

9. Boston

Boston. Marcio Jose Bastos Silva/Shutterstock

Quality of life score: 7.1

Population of the metro area: 673,264

Median household income: $95,674

Median home price: $744,221

Median age: 35 years old

Known for: One of the most historic cities in the country, Boston offers many exciting cultural activities, including walks along the Freedom Trail and performances by the Boston Pops orchestra. Fine dining and buzz-worthy restaurants abound, as do historic taverns and bars, and two Boston chefs were nominated for the James Beard Awards in 2024, Eater reported.

8. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia. Shutterstock/Ritu Manoj Jethani

Quality of life score: 7.1

Population of the metro area: 460,069

Median household income: $96,805

Median home price: $358,477

Median age: 39 years old

Known for: Virginia Beach boasts 38 miles of coastline, offering plenty of activities such as swimming, fishing, kayaking, and waterskiing. If you're not outdoorsy, however, there are plenty of opportunities for shopping, museums, and taking in the local cuisine.

7. Portland, Maine

Portland, Maine. Darryl Brooks/Shutterstock

Quality of life score: 7.1

Population of the metro area: 68,430

Median household income: $77,286

Median home price: $449,949

Median age: 39 years old

Known for: Portland has quickly become the New England city to watch, thanks to its thriving food scene, plethora of outdoor recreational activities, and exciting music and nightlife scenes. But the cost of living in Portland is rising steadily, leaving the city at a crossroads of how to create more affordable housing while retaining Portland's small-town feel.

6. Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin. halbergman/Getty Images

Quality of life score: 7.2

Population of the metro area: 269,692

Median household income: $79,166

Median home price: $367,653

Median age: 35 years old

Known for: As the capital of America's Dairyland, Madison has a thriving food scene built off local cheese and breweries. The city's lakes and bike paths also make this city a great place to live in the warmer months.

5. Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina. John_T/Shutterstock

Quality of life score: 7.2

Population of the metro area: 469,960

Median household income: $87,708

Median home price: $382,677

Median age: 37 years old

Known for: Raleigh-Durham is quickly becoming a premier destination for great food and entertainment with a second-tier city feel. Home to some of the state's top universities and colleges, as well as more than 20 craft breweries, shopping centers, and local museums, this region of North Carolina is a great place to lay down roots.

4. Honolulu

Honolulu. M Swiet Productions/Getty Images

Quality of life score: 7.4

Population of the metro area: 408,930

Median household income: $103,096

Median home price: $869,639

Median age: 45 years old

Known for: Honolulu is a slice of paradise on Earth with stretches of stunning beaches, fine-dining establishments, resorts, a diverse local culture, and shopping destinations. History buffs can also visit sites relating to the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor, including the USS Arizona Memorial.

3. Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho. Darwin Fan/Getty Images

Quality of life score: 7.4

Population of the metro area: 277,498

Median household income: $85,886

Median home price: $422,080

Median age: 39 years old

Known for: Boise's stunning natural surroundings are just one reason to move to this up-and-coming city. In addition to more than 180 miles of public trails for hiking, biking, and running, artistically inclined folks can take in a show at one of the city's theaters, while sports fans can root for the Boise State Broncos.

2. Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Quality of life score: 7.4

Population of the metro area: 122,362

Median household income: $97,017

Median home price: $854,424

Median age: 36 years old

Known for: Boulder is known for its more than 60 parks and 155 miles of hiking trails for nature lovers. The city's downtown area also abounds with restaurants, cafés, and bars, while the outdoor Pearl Street Mall is a popular shopping destination.

1. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan. Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock

Quality of life score: 7.7

Population of the metro area: 125,664

Median household income: $86,628

Median home price: $456,578

Median age: 34 years old

Known for: Home to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor combines a small-town feel with the benefits of a bigger city.

Citing the Trust for Public Land, US News & World Report reported that more than 90% of Ann Arbor residents live less than a 10-minute walk from a public park, which gives them access to hiking, kayaking, and cross-country skiing. The city's downtown is also a thriving hub for shops and restaurants, as well as craft breweries and distilleries.

Read the original article on Business Insider