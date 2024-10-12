Valerie Bertinelli Fans Can't Stop Praising Her Outlook on Aging

Valerie Bertinelli has a lot going on in her life, and she's taking the time to remind herself it's alright to look back at how she made it to where she is today.

The former Food Network star has a lot to celebrate, with a loving romantic relationship and being a lifestyle expert on The Drew Barrymore Show. But Valerie is also not forgetting the journey it took to get her to this place in her life, thanks to a surprising photo she uploaded on Instagram. As folks were treated to a throwback photo from when she was a teenager and filming the sitcom One Day at a Time, she commented how she wished she knew how to slow down and appreciate the moment for what it was.

"#Tbt 1976," she emotionally wrote in the caption on October 3. "Glam photo. At 16. Crazy. Sometimes I wish I could go back and tell this little girl to slow down. It’s okay to slow down."

Upon seeing Valerie's trip down memory lane — and the passionate message attached to it — folks couldn't help but praise her heartfelt note about aging and her personal road through life.

"You were beautiful then and you’re beautiful now ❤️," one person wrote in the comments. "I think many of us would like to have a conversation with our younger self, but we are now older and wiser and must live in the present and apply the wisdom we've garnered 🙌❤️," another penned. "I think we all want to say that to our 16 year old selves. 🥰❤️," a different follower added.

Valerie certainly has a lot to be grateful for, and it's wonderful she's taking the time to look back on life as well. In fact, as she told People in September, it's her outlook on health and wellness that has her being open and nostalgic about life more than she ever has before.

Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

"I love being able to talk about it because things are happening to my body," she said about aging and going through menopause. "I ask my doctor but he's just, like, 'I don't know.' So it's fun to talk to other women that are going through the same thing and we can relate and we can say, 'Oh my God, [I] don't feel alone.'"

