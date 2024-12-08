Valerie Bertinelli Shares swimsuit Selfie and Hints at Health Struggles

On December 2, Valerie Bertinelli shared a mirror selfie where she wore a black swimsuit.

In the caption, she discussed feeling "acceptance" and "appreciation" of her body.

Valerie has gone through a series of injuries lately, which she said she'll discuss "at some point."

Valerie Bertinelli is opening up about accepting her body.

On December 2, the 64-year-old shared a mirror selfie of herself in a black two-piece to Instagram. In the snap, the actress looks thoughtful — and super fit — and can be seen holding a box of hair dye while posing in a bathroom.

“At some point, I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year,” she wrote in the caption. “But right now, every lump, bump, wrinkle, and saggy part of me just feels acceptance and simple appreciation to be standing in front of a mirror in a hotel bathroom in downtown Manhattan ready to color my roots late on a Monday night.”

Her famous friends cheered her on in the comments. “You look great! ❤️” Kristin Chenoweth commented. “I love you so much!” Jennifer Love Hewitt added, while Carnie Wilson wrote, “Wish I had that body.”

While Valerie hinted that she'll open up more about her health journey in the future, she’s recently shared several injuries with her followers.

Earlier this week, Valerie shared a photo of her bandaged knee on her Instagram Stories. “I continue to have the knees of a 9-year-old because I fall far too often than what is comfortable for someone my actual age," she wrote, per People.

And in late October, the Food Network alum posted a photo of her forearm with a massive gash. “I would ask for hazard pay, but it was my own damn fault,” she wrote in the caption.

Valerie tripped over the corner of a stage and fell on her "ass" in front in front of an audience and her crew while working on a new project, she shared.

“I’m a klutz, and embarrassing myself is my bailiwick,” she joked.

In the latest photo, it's hard to see how she's healing from her injuries, but hopefully it's going well. Stay safe out there, Valerie!

