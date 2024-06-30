Value meals and menus are taking over: Here's where to get cheap fast food this summer

As the temperature outside continues to heat up, so have the fast food value menu wars.

Between McDonald's newly-introduced $5 value meal and Taco Bell's new limited-time Luxe Cravings Box, there is no shortage of summer deals to be had this year. As fast food giants race to win customers back after skyrocketing prices turned them away, consumers seem to be reaping the benefit − at least for now.

From $3 breakfast bundles to new here-to-stay menus, the summertime sales cover breakfast, lunch, dinner and then some, all for easily under $10 per person.

Wondering where you can catch some of the best deals? We've got you covered.

Price: $5When you can get it: Starting June 25What can you get: A McChicken or McDouble sandwich with a four-piece McNuggets, fries and drink.

McDoubles will also be available as part of the deal.

Price: $5When you can get it: Starting June 13What can you get: A Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr. or bacon cheeseburger; with value fries, four chicken nuggets and a value soft drink.

Price: $3When you can get it: Starting May 20What can you get: One small seasoned potatoes and choice of either a bacon, egg and cheese English muffin or a sausage, egg and cheese English muffin.

Price: $7When you can get it: Starting June 27 What can you get: A Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium drink.

Price: $5-$7When you can get it: Starting June 11What can you get: Any tall hot or iced coffee or tea and a butter croissant for $5. Get any tall hot or iced coffee or tea and add a breakfast sandwich for $6 or $7 depending on the sandwich.

(Sausage, cheddar and egg sandwich; bacon, gouda & egg sandwich; turkey bacon, cheddar and egg white sandwich; the chicken, maple butter and egg sandwich for $6. Double smoked bacon or Impossible breakfast sandwich for $7).

Breakfast sandwiches and iced coffees are also available as part of the bundle.

Price: $4 or lessWhen you can get it: Starting June 3What can you get: The following items are each $4 or less: Jr. Jumbo Jack, Tiny Tacos, chicken nuggets, French toast sticks, Jr. Chicken Sandwich, Jr. Cheeseburger, sourdough grilled cheese, Two Tacos, Jr. Cheeseburger, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, value drink, value curly fries, value French fries.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Value meals, menus take over at McDonald's, Taco Bell, Starbucks, more