Canucks star defenceman Hughes misses game against Red Wings with injury

VANCOUVER — A major piece of the Vancouver Canucks' lineup was missing Sunday as captain Quinn Hughes was sidelined by an undisclosed injury.

The star defenceman participated in warm-ups before the team hosted the Detroit Red Wings in Vancouver, but spent extended stretches talking to trainers on the bench and left the ice early.

Hughes was scratched from the lineup before the puck dropped.

“He wanted to gut it out. But not the smartest play to play him," Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said after the Red Wings won 3-2 in overtime. "He wants to play every game, that guy. So 48 hours (before our next game), we’ll see how he is.”

Hughes appeared to pick up the injury late in Vancouver's 5-3 road loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday.

The American blueliner hit Evgenii Dadonov and continued playing before heading down the tunnel to the Canucks' locker room. He returned for a Vancouver power play, but his usually smooth skating appeared laboured and he later seemed to be in discomfort on the bench.

Losing Hughes for an extended period would be a major blow for the Canucks.

He is the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the league's top defenceman and leads the league in scoring by blueliners with 14 goals and 45 assists across 47 games this season.

The 25-year-old is Vancouver's leading scorer and has at least one point in each of his last eight games, with five goals and seven assists across the stretch.

“He’s a Norris favourite (this year), probably for a reason," said Canucks winger Kiefer Sherwood. "He obviously drives a lot for us, offensively, defensively, just everything. He’s our captain, heart and soul guy. … So hopefully we can get him back soon, because he's a difference maker.”

The injury also throws into question Hughes' participation in this month's 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. He's been named to the U.S. roster alongside his brother, New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes, but could be held out if the ailment persists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press