Vancouver Island police investigate car in ditch, find driver with gunshot wounds

VANCOUVER — Police on Vancouver Island say an early morning report of a car in a ditch took a turn when they discovered the driver had been shot multiple times.

West Shore RCMP say officers were responding to a report of a single-vehicle incident just after 3 a.m. Monday in Metchosin, on the southern tip of the island, when they found the wounded 40-year-old driver in a white 2002 Hyundai Accent.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mounties say in a news release that they believe the shooting took place in another location before the crash, but it's unclear when and where.

Investigators say that although no arrest has been made, it's believed to be an isolated incident, posing no threat to public safety.

Police are seeking witnesses or people with dash-camera footage in the area of Kangaroo Road between midnight and 4 a.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press