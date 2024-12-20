Vancouver Police Union criticizes assault case's handling after officer's suicide

Darryl Greer
·5 min read

VANCOUVER — When Vancouver police deputy chief Fiona Wilson addressed reporters Tuesday about two Central Saanich police officers facing sexual assault charges, she called the allegations "deeply corrosive to the public trust."

Her comments and the subsequent suicide of one of the officers accused sparked a letter from the president of the Vancouver Police Union, saying the "overly charged" language affects the morale of officers, erodes confidence in policing and undermined the presumption of innocence.

Vancouver Police Union president Ralph Kaisers said in a Dec. 18 letter to union members obtained by The Canadian Press that he shares the concerns of members over the public statements made by Vancouver police.

"The description of the allegations as 'deeply corrosive to the public trust' prior to any trial or conviction not only prejudges the case, but also casts a shadow over the entire law enforcement community, who are working diligently and with integrity to serve their communities," the letter says.

The news release issued by police “goes beyond what is necessary to inform the public and veers into language that risks undermining the presumption of innocence — a fundamental principle of our justice system," Kaisers' letter says.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the provincial police watchdog, said in a statement Thursday that it is investigating the suicide death of 43-year-old Sgt. Matthew Ball.

Ball's body was found shortly after he was accused of one count each of sexual assault and breach of trust.

"On December 18, 2024, the RCMP was called to the scene of a deceased man in a rural area near Shawnigan Lake," the statement said. "It was later determined the man was one of the (Central Saanich Police Service) members who had been arrested and it appears the manner of death was self-inflicted."

Officers from the neighbouring Saanich Police Department, a separate police force, are now assisting in Central Saanich.

The Saanich department is "providing patrol officers to manage calls for service in their jurisdiction today," the department said in a statement Thursday.

"This is taking place while supports are provided to Central Saanich Police Service officers to process the recent events."

Andrea Spindler, the deputy police complaint commissioner, said in an emailed statement that the office is also investigating the case at the request of the Central Saanich Police Service, though an investigation under the Police Act "has been suspended pending the outcome of the prosecution."

Kaiser's letter said learning of the tragic loss of one of the officers involved emphasizes the urgent need for police agencies across B.C. to practice what they preach when it comes to trauma-informed approaches.

"This incident should serve as a catalyst for reflection and collaboration on how we manage sensitive and challenging situations," the letter said. "We must ensure that fairness, compassion, and mental health are prioritized for everyone involved, without compromising accountability."

"We can and must do better," it said.

He said that while the intent of the Vancouver Police Department may have been to demonstrate accountability, such statements need to be measured to avoid eroding confidence in the profession.

“It is essential that public communications strike a proper balance: providing necessary transparency while safeguarding the rights of accused individuals and preserving the reputation of the policing community," the letter said.

Kash Heed, who's B.C.'s former public safety minister and the former police chief for West Vancouver, said he has read Kaisers' letter, and agreed with the police union head's take on the situation.

"I think he is expressing the feelings of many people in the police profession," Heed said.

Heed said it was a "very traumatic situation" for the alleged victim and the officers accused in the case, and nobody is "downplaying" the seriousness of the offences involved.

"Mistakes were made with respect to the health and welfare of police officers that pretty well had their career ended almost immediately as a result of the allegations against them and what took place after," he said.

"It appears there weren't substantial guardrails put in place with the health and well-being of these officers," he said.

He said that he hopes an inquest into the officer's death will examine all agencies involved, including the Central Saanich department where the deceased officer worked, the Vancouver Police Department that investigated, the provincial Public Safety Ministry and the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

"Did they come together in making sure of the health and welfare of these officers? Because it's not only officers that are related to criminal offences or alleged criminal offences that have taken their own lives, (but) other officers that are just under stress," he said.

Vancouver police said on Tuesday that the Central Saanich Police Service asked it to investigate allegations against the two officers earlier this year.

Vancouver police media relations officer Const. Tania Visintin directed questions about Kaisers' letter to the Vancouver Police Union, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wilson said at a news conference Tuesday that Ball and Const. Ryan Johnston, 40, allegedly formed separate "intimate" and "inappropriate" relationships with the same woman in her mid-20s, and it did not appear the two officers acted together.

Johnston faces a single count of sexual assault for alleged offences that happened between Feb. 6, 2020, and March 8, 2020.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada's national suicide prevention helpline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2024.

Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • B.C. police officer dies by suicide after being charged with sexual assault

    CBC News has learned that a Central Saanich Police Services (CSPS) officer charged with sexual assault on Tuesday has died.Several police sources say Matthew Ball died by suicide Tuesday.News of his death came one day after the 43-year-old was charged with one count each of sexual assault and breach of trust, following the completion of an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.Revealing their findings Tuesday, VPD Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson said Ball and another officer, Ryan Johnston,

  • Shutdown Looms After Trump ‘Blindsided’ by ‘President Elon Musk’

    Donald Trump has become embroiled in a behind-the-scenes power struggle with Elon Musk over the jettisoned Republican-led spending deal. One month before the president-elect returns in triumph to the White House, he is already facing a challenge to his authority from the tech titan credited with doing the most to get him there. Trump may have asserted his own power over Republicans on Capitol Hill in demolishing the compromise deal that appeared all set to be ratified—but he was still taking sec

  • Trudeau gave a speech to the Liberals' holiday party — but Freeland stole the show

    On the day the House of Commons adjourned for the holidays, hundreds of Liberals packed the annual caucus party to hear what could be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's last public speech until the new year — but many partygoers left the event talking about another star guest.Wearing Liberal red, the now-former finance minister Chrystia Freeland strode into the gathering in Ottawa's Rogers Centre with her son and husband.The ballroom was already full of party members, staff members and ministers wh

  • Employee Allegedly Stabs Company President During Staff Meeting in Possible 'Copycat' of CEO Killing: Police

    Erik Denslow was stabbed in a Michigan office, prompting the arrest of Nathan Mahoney

  • Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews

    Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa

  • Elon Musk Posts Racist Images In Response To Elizabeth Warren's Call For Ethics Standards

    "It shows he's scared," ventured one scholar from the University of California, Los Angeles.

  • 3 men from U.K. arrested, charged in killing of Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner

    Three U.K. citizens have been charged in the 2023 beating death of a beloved Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner, in a case that had the community up in arms over lack of details released by police during their investigation and the time it was taking to make an arrest.Robert Evans, 24, has been charged with manslaughter and Robert Busby Evans, 47, and Barry Evans, 54, have been charged with accessory after the fact in the Sharif Rahman case, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and city detectives sa

  • Man Who Was Body Double for Brad Pitt Is Sentenced for 'Stealthing,' a Form of Rape

    Luke Ford is facing 16 years in prison after 19 guilty convictions on sex crimes charges

  • Fact Check: Trump Said U.S. Subsidizes Canada With More Than $100M a Year — But He's Wrong

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump made the claim in a Dec. 18, 2024, Truth Social post.

  • Sean 'Diddy' Combs Appears in Court, Judge Says He Doesn't Want 'Last-Minute Surprise' Before Trial

    The music mogul, accused of sex trafficking, will be back in court on March 17.

  • Zelenskyy now voicing the reality that's been apparent for a long time

    A dramatic change in tone by Ukraine's president - acknowledging the strength of Russia's hold over swathes of Ukrainian territory - has coincided with the imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House. The incoming US commander-in-chief has said he can end Russia's war in Ukraine in a day - though without saying how. One thing is certain, however; his approach will be very different to Joe Biden's.

  • Det. John Park, father of 2, died of suspected medical episode while on duty: Toronto police

    A Toronto police officer died while on the job Thursday morning, the service says, with early evidence suggesting the officer experienced a medical episode while he was executing a search warrant. The officer, Det. John Park, was with the Toronto Police Service for 14 years, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He leaves behind a wife and two young children, who are "understandably devastated by this," Pogue said. "There are no words to express the sorrow we fe

  • 2 men, 2 teens arrested after jewelry store robbed in Richmond Hill, police say

    Two men and two teen boys have been charged following a jewelry store robbery in Richmond Hill on Tuesday afternoon that left one employee injured. In a news release Wednesday, York Regional Police said three people used hammers to smash glass cases and steal jewelry at a store located near Yonge Street and Levendale Road, before fleeing in a vehicle driven by a fourth suspect. One of the store's employees was assaulted during the robbery, police said in the news release. Officers responded to t

  • Gisèle Pelicot thanks backers after her ex-husband and his co-defendants are convicted in rape trial

    AVIGNON, France (AP) — Gisèle Pelicot spoke of her “very difficult ordeal” after 51 men were convicted Thursday in the drugging-and-rape trial that riveted France and turned her into an icon, expressing support for other victims whose cases don't get such attention and “whose stories remain untold.”

  • Canada Post union head in Hamilton warns of 'race to the bottom' after back-to-work order ends strike

    For postal worker Tracey Langille, the end to a roughly one-month strike has been a "roller-coaster" of frustration. About 55,000 union members returned to work at Canada Post on Tuesday after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered an end to their roughly one-month strike. "I was in shock," Langille said, adding she did not expect the government to force union members back to work after so long. This was her third strike at Canada Post.The Burlington, Ont., letter carrier is also presiden

  • 5 youths charged with assault following attack on 13-year-old girl in Kelowna

    Five youths have been charged with one count of assault each in the case of an alleged targeted attack on a 13-year-old girl in Kelowna.All five were present at the Kelowna courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the charges were read out. Their identities, and the identity of the victim, are protected by a publication ban that covers people under the age of 18. The attack happened Sept. 27 at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park at around 8:30 p.m. and was filmed on video, which circulated on social media. About 30

  • Trump Seems Awfully Touchy About the Impression That He's Taking Orders From Elon Musk

    Who's really in control? The richest man in the world — or the most powerful one? Now that multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk and president-elect Donald Trump have become tighter than ever, some tough-to-answer questions have emerged for the incoming administration. This week, Musk took to X to pressure lawmakers to "kill the bill," referring to a bipartisan spending bill put forth by House Speaker Mike Johnson. In fact, the measure appeared to absolutely infuriate the mercurial CEO, leading

  • Jen Psaki Offers 3-Word Takeaway On What's To Come In 2025

    The MSNBC host reacted after Donald Trump and Elon Musk threw Congress into chaos days before Christmas.

  • Doug Ford makes his case against Trump's tariffs in U.S. media interviews

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford embarked on a marathon of interviews with U.S. media this week to promote the importance of trade between Canada and its southern neighbour in the hopes it may convince president-elect Donald Trump to back off his tariff threats. Ford spoke with The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News on Tuesday before taking part in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett that evening, where he seemed to strike a conciliatory tone. "You know, bo

  • Top GOP appropriator ‘surprised’ by Trump debt ceiling demand: ‘Don’t know his rationale’

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Wednesday evening that she was taken aback by President-elect Trump’s demand that the stopgap spending bill be used to increase the debt ceiling. Collins, the top GOP appropriator, told reporters that she was surprised by the call and indicated that it had not come up in talks ahead of the…