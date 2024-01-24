Vanessa Grimaldi says she is 'making time' for herself in 2024: 'I've felt depleted lately'

Vanessa Grimaldi is all about making time for herself this year. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Vanessa Grimaldi is prioritizing self-care in 2024.

On Tuesday, the former "Bachelor" star emphasized the importance of "you time" in a recent Instagram Reel following a recent visit to Blunt Coiffure hair salon in Montreal's Griffintown.

"This is your sign to make time for yourself. And do a happy dance," Grimaldi wrote in on-screen text for her video.

In her caption, the Montreal native admitted she has felt run down "for a while" and noted how challenging it can be to prioritize herself, especially with a busy lifestyle.

"I've felt depleted lately. For a while, actually. Whether you're a mom or not, life gets busy and you tell yourself, 'I'll do it tomorrow.' But let's be real, tomorrow comes and your 'you time' probably doesn't happen," the 36 year old penned.

Grimaldi encouraged her followers to make self-care a habit, writing, "If it's a new habit, a five-minute meditation, 30-minute power nap or even a two-hour hair appointment, you need to do what helps you recharge."

She concluded her caption by sharing her plans to take her own advice, saying, "This is basically a message I am writing to myself, for myself. So, to all the Vanessa's out there, go make time! Put it in your calendar. Go for that walk or that nap or that haircut. 'Cause I swear I walked out of that salon a whole new woman!"

Fans met Grimaldi's post with supportive comments, thanking her for the important reminder.

"It's so important to make time for yourself as a mom. You can't pour from an empty cup!" one Instagram user wrote.

"Love this!" a fan commented.

Another added: "Looks amazing, mama! Glad you made time for you."

"Stunning," added Canadian TV personality Sangita Patel, alongside a red heart emoji.

"You are already way ahead of the game if you are learning this now with a one year old. Took me years to figure this out," a commenter shared.

In October, the Canadian reality TV star shared a candid Instagram post flaunting her postpartum body while on vacation in Boca Raton, Fla. Grimaldi welcomed her son, Winston, on Sept. 29 with her husband, Joshua Wolfe.

Alongside a carousel of sun-soaked photos of herself posing on a beach chair, she wore a colourful bikini paired with a white hat and black sunglasses.

"Thirst trap: Mom edition," she captioned the snap.

