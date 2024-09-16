The very best hair and make-up at the 2024 Emmys

Stars brought the glamour to he 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, with nominees pairing tailored suits and flowing gowns with equally show-stopping beauty looks. Glowing skin, sleek bobs, and regal updos aligned on the red carpet for one of the biggest nights in television, along with smoky shadow and bold blush for understated but red carpet-worthy glamour. Here, we're taking a closer look at all the best beauty looks from the 2024 Emmys that were downright award-worthy.

Greta Lee

Along with a glossy lip and subtly flushed cheeks, actress Greta Lee kept her make-up simple by pairing her flowing Loewe gown with bold brows and minimal eyeliner for a fresh-faced look. Her hair was styled by Jenny Cho using Kristin Ess staples.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts's cherry red lip and side-parted bob set the stage for a winning Emmys beauty look.

Makeup artist Mary Wiles, who used all Chanel products on Watts, explained how she wanted "to create an effortless, elegant look, highlighting beautiful, fresh skin.

The star's hair look was crafted by Robert Vetica for Kerasilk.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson paired dark smoky eyes with carefully coiffured hair for sultry and vintage-inspired beauty look offered a modern take on classic beauty.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

Makeup artist Jo Baker created actor Kristen Wiig's radiant and sunkissed Emmys look using essentials from Dior Beauty. Her sleek. slightly textured bob was crafted by celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel for Virtue.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan proves that a monochromatic makeup look never goes out of style. Her soft, tawny-toned eyeshadow, blush, and lip shade were the perfect match for her bold sequined gown with dramatic sleeves.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri's brushed-out '70s mermaid waves gave us plenty of mood board inspiration. They were crafted by celebrity stylist Miles Jefferies using Maui Moisture.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

A subtle bend in the hair and flush of blush punctuated actor Hannah Einbinder's romantic and ethereal Emmys beauty look. Her skin was prepped ahead of the red carpet by master esthetician Joanna Czech.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Brie Larson

Makeup artist Nina Park carefully curated this fresh, clear-skinned look for Larson after seeing the Chanel gown that had been picked for her client.

"e knew right away that we had to channel Catherine Deneuve’s timeless elegance and glamour," she explains. "To give this a fresh, modern twist, I applied Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream in Soleil Tan Medium Bronze, focusing on sculpting her cheekbones and forehead for that soft, sculpted look.

"For her eyes, I wanted a defined, but subtle, liner to really bring out her natural beauty. I applied Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in Noir to create full, fluttery lashes—a must for the look.

"I completed Brie’s look by applying rosy, pink washes of color on her cheeks and lips, tying everything together for a soft, radiant finish."

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Sofia Vergara

We don't know what we love more: the impossibly shiny classic Hollywood waves, bombshell cat-eye eyeliner complete with cool girl smoky smudging or the blurry rose lip.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Blush was the biggest beauty trend of the night, but we love Lily Gladstone's take, which was more of a warm toasted apricot shade than baby pink.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon looked absolutely regal at the Emmy Awards with her hair tied up into an easy-to-DIY chignon. Her metallic eyeshadow emphasized her blue eyes, and the neutral lip and warm flush along her cheeks helped tie the look together.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Selena Gomez

The actress and Rare Beauty mogul looked absolutely beautiful at the Emmy Awards, thanks to a glossy nude lip and a hazy cat-eye that was equal parts soft and glam. Artist Hung Vanngo used SK-II to prep the star's skin ahead of makeup application.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Maya Rudolph

Makeup artist Molly Stern, who worked with Chanel products used Chanel products to create Rudolph's look.

"I wanted Maya to have a glowing complexion, flushed cheek, and a playful, bright lip," she explains. "I kept her eyes simple yet defined. Maya brings so much joy to everyone with her humor and talent, therefore, I wanted her beauty look to exude the heat of a good hearty laugh."

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

You Might Also Like