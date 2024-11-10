Veterans Day reminds us to make connections with veterans for their sacrifices | Opinion

Brigadier General (Ret) Jack Hagan accepts a flag from Corpman 2nd Class Santana Parchment during the internment for two Unclaimed Veterans at Beaufort National Cemetery. The veterans, Donald Brown and David Dickson served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and they were both from the Lowcountry area.

Honor their sacrifices

Note: The writer represents Bullets and Bandaids, an organization that helps veterans by connecting them with written and visual arts.

As we observe Veterans Day, we are reminded of the immense sacrifices made by those who have served our country. It is a day to honor their bravery, dedication and the profound impact they have had on our lives.

Beyond the ceremonies and parades, Veterans Day is also a call to action for all of us.

Our veterans have given so much, and it is our duty to support them in their journey toward healing and reintegration.

One powerful way to do this is through the arts and community engagement. Art has a unique ability to heal. It provides a medium for expression, allowing veterans to process and communicate their experiences in ways that words alone cannot.

Community involvement, on the other hand, fosters a sense of belonging and support, which is crucial for veterans as they navigate life after service.

Across the country, numerous organizations and initiatives are dedicated to helping veterans through art and community programs.

These efforts not only aid in their healing but also bridge the gap between veterans and civilians, fostering understanding and empathy.

This Veterans Day, let us all take a moment to reflect on how we can contribute. Whether it’s volunteering with a local organization, attending events that support veterans or simply reaching out to a veteran in your life, every action counts.

By coming together as a community, we can create a supportive environment where veterans feel valued and understood. Let us honor their sacrifices by committing to actions that make a real difference in their lives.

Justin Williams, Columbia

Politics and the public good

Our democratic system of government will not work if our politicians have the priorities of Mitch McConnell and his fellow Republicans.

McConnell, through his public actions and now with his statements in his new biography, calls Trump despicable and blames Trump for causing an impeachable offense.

Through word and deed, McConnell’s priorities are party first, everything else a distant second.

Just think of what this means in the abstract.

If party (and power) are the top priority, several valuable commodities are lost. Truth and honesty are casualties.

Doing something for the public good is certainly going to be less frequent.

A very persuasive case can be made that our major problems today come from this re-ordering of priorities by our politicians.

A large share of our political problems come from politicians who are sent to Washington to do the public’s work and end up working for themselves and their party.

These are the people we need to be most honest and most dedicated to the public good and it is turning out that the situation is dramatically the reverse of what it should be.

Peter Swanson Mt. Pleasant

Food insecurity persists

I am concerned about the rising cost of groceries, which has become significant for many families in our community.

Over the past few years, the prices of essential items such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and meat have increased substantially, making it difficult for people to afford a balanced and nutritious diet.

Several factors contribute to the high cost of groceries: the impact of inflation; supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and increased transportation costs.

Additionally, the ongoing effects of the pandemic have exacerbated these issues, leading to further instability in the market.

High grocery prices disproportionately affect low-income families, who often have to make tough choices between buying food and covering other essential expenses like rent and utilities.

This situation can lead to food insecurity and poor nutrition, which have long-term negative effects on health and well-being.

I believe it is crucial for policymakers to address this issue by implementing measures to stabilize food prices and support local food production such as encouraging community gardens and farmers’ markets.

Dominick Reed, Gaston