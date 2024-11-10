Veterans Day restaurant deals 2024: More than 80 discounts, including free meals

Restaurants across the country have specials for Veterans Day on Monday as a way to honor the sacrifices of veterans and active-duty military personnel.

The federal holiday is held annually on Nov. 11 to mark the end of World War I when the Allies and Germany signed an armistice agreement on Nov. 11, 1918. Fighting ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Most discounts require proof of service, such as a form of veteran, military or military-dependent identification – such as a Veteran ID Card or DD214 card showing your time of service – at the time of purchase. Many offers are limited to dine-in guests as well. Always check with your closest location to confirm participation.

Here's a list of more than 80 deals and discounts for Veterans Day.

Starbucks: Free coffee on Veterans Day

Veterans, service members and military spouses get a free tall 12-ounce brewed coffee (hot or iced) on Monday at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. (Cold Brew is not included. Cafés and drive-thru only.)

The company is also donating $200,000 to organizations addressing the needs of veterans' families, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans Day free wings deal

All past and present members of the armed services with valid ID will get 10 free boneless wings and fries on Monday at Buffalo Wild Wings. The offer is good for dine-in or, if ordering from a Buffalo Wild Wings Go location, available for walk-in/orders placed at the counter only. Also, Buffalo Wild Wings always has a 15% military discount for dine-in and call-in orders.

Applebee's: Free Veterans Day menu

Veterans and active-duty military, reserves and National Guard get a free meal Monday at Applebee’s from an exclusive Veterans Day Menu, which includes a 6-ounce Top Sirloin, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger and Double Crunch Shrimp. And veterans who dine-in also get a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Chili's: Veterans Day free meal deal

All veterans and active military personnel get a free entrée on Monday at Chili's. The complimentary menu includes entrées such as an Oldtimer with Cheese and Fries, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, 3-Count Chicken Crispers and Chili or Soup with a Side Salad (beverages and gratuity not included).

Grubhub+: Veterans Day deals

On Veterans Day and through the week, until Sunday, Nov. 17, delivery service Grubhub has several specials as part of its ongoing Gold Days of Grubhub+ celebration. The Grubhub+ membership ($9.99 monthly) gets you $0 delivery fees on standard orders, lower service fees and other offers.

Chipotle: Buy one, get one 50% off entrées with orders of $20-up (up to $7 off).

Buffalo Wild Wings: Buy one, get one free wings with orders of $25 or more.

Popeyes: Get a free Chicken Sandwich with order of at least $20.

Jack in the Box: $5 off your delivery order of $20 or more.

Sweetgreen: $5 off your order of $25 or more.

Select grocers: 30% off orders of $40 or more (up to $25 off).

More Veterans Day deals

4Patriots: The emergency preparedness provider is giving veterans and active-duty military a free 72-Hour Survival Food Kit (regularly priced at $29), which includes 20 individual meals, on Monday. To get the free food kit, register on the 4Patriots Veterans Day Celebration Event page on Nov. 11 only.

Another Broken Egg Cafe : The breakfast and lunch chain with 90-plus locations in 15 states, will give all veterans and active duty or retired military service members free Patriot French Toast, topped with strawberries, blueberries and fresh whipped cream, and house blend coffee (dine-in only, while supplies last).

Bakers Square: On Monday, veterans and active-duty military get a free 2-2-2 Breakfast (show valid ID, good for dine-in, to go and online ordering).

Bar Louie: All veterans, active or retired, can get a free burger when they dine in on Sunday and Monday. Deal excludes the Big Louie; you can upgrade to the Impossible Burger for $4. (Offer, dates, times, prices, details and availability subject to change and may vary by location. See server for details.)

Beef 'O' Brady's: Free BYOB (Build Your Own Burger) and Fries for veterans on Monday (offer good at participating locations).

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Veterans and active-duty military get a free 5-ounce BD’s All American Burger with cheese & choice of side on Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (offer good with valid military ID).Biggby Coffee: Veterans can get a free 16-ounce beverage of choice on Monday (available at all locations).

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: All current and former military personnel with a valid military ID get a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie with no minimum food purchase purchase. They also get a bounce back coupon for a free appetizer, redeemable Nov. 12-Dec. 31 for dine in or take out.

Black Rifle Coffee : From Nov. 8-11, veterans can get a free 16-ounce coffee at Black Rifle Coffee Company Outposts and everyone can get a 25% discount on retail merchandise. Also through Monday, active-duty service members and veterans can also get a 40% discount on BlackRifleCoffee.com (other customers get a 30% discount; excluding subscriptions) and a 50% discount on subscriptions.

Broken Yolk Cafe: The breakfast and brunch chain is giving all veterans and active-duty military personnel a complimentary short stack of pancakes on Monday (show active or inactive military ID in-store).

Buffalo’s Cafe: All veterans and active duty military can enjoy 25% off their meal on Nov. 11. (Valid for dine-in only at participating locations and an ID must be shown, or you need to wear a military uniform.)

California Pizza Kitchen: Veteran and active-duty service members get a complimentary entrée and drink from a prix fixe menu when dining in on Monday. Additionally, all veterans and active-duty military who dine at CPK on Monday will also get a Buy One Get One coupon for any pizza, pasta or salad redeemable during a future visit between Nov. 12-25.

Casey’s: Veterans can get a free coffee or fountain drink of any size on Monday. Throughout the year, that offer is good to active military personnel and on-duty, uniformed first responders including law enforcement, fire and EMS. Through Dec. 3, customers can donate to Hope For The Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation by rounding up in-store purchases or adding a donation to online orders.

Chicken Salad Chick: Service members in uniform and/or those who present a valid military ID at the register on Monday will get a free Chick Meal + drink (meal includes either a scoop or a sandwich, plus one fresh side, and a regular fountain drink).

Cicis Pizza: Active and retired military with a valid military ID on Monday can have a complimentary Adult Buffet.

Cracker Barrel: Available all-day on Monday for veterans and active-duty service members to get a complimentary Sunrise Pancake Special at all locations, available for dine-in guests nationwide.

Creamline : From Monday to Sunday, Nov. 17, the farm-sourced restaurant in Chelsea Market in New York will give veterans and first responders free meals: options include Steakhouse Cheeseburger and Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich (alcoholic drinks not included). Just show your ID (redeemable once a day).

Dave & Buster's: On Monday, veterans and active duty military get a free entrée up to $20 and a $10 power card (valid with veteran/military ID). Veterans and active military also get 15% off all food and beverage purchases every day. Other deals on Monday include: $5 beers all day including 22-ounce drafts of Miller Lite, Coors Light, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra; $5 Late Night Bites (Sunday - Thursday after 10 p.m.); and All You Can Eat Wings and $10 Power Card (starting at $22.99 on Mondays and Thursdays).

Dunkin’: All active and retired military get a free donut on Veterans Day in Dunkin' stores (limit one per guest while supplies last; no ID required). Offer not good for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

Eddie Merlot’s: Retired and current members of the military can get a free Eddie’s Prime Cheeseburger with Fries on Monday while supplies last; just show proof of military service to your server. (Extras and add-ons priced as listed on menu. Taxes and gratuity not included.)

Famous Dave's: Veterans can get a free lunch – a Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich plus a choice of side – on Monday (one per veteran with valid ID; good at all locations for dine-in, to go and online ordering).

Farmer Boys: All veterans and active duty military personnel get a free Big Cheese burger on Monday.

Fazoli's: All active military and veterans can enjoy a Free Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce at participating locations with proof of service when dining in or via the online code, VET24, on Nov. 11.

Firehouse Subs: Veterans and active-duty military on Monday get a free combo meal with a medium sub, chips or a cookie, and a drink.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Veterans and current military personnel can get a meal card good for a free combo meal of their choice, redeemable Monday to Dec. 31. (No ID required and no purchase necessary; card is good for dine-in, drive-thru, online or app orders.)

Friendly’s: All veterans who dine in get a free All American Burger with cheese and a beverage on Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (show military ID or honorable discharge document to get the deal).

Golden Corral: Veterans, active and retired U.S. military get a free “thank you” buffet and beverage Monday from 4 p.m. until closing time (no purchase or military ID required). Representatives from Disabled American Veterans will be on site accepting donations, too.

Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Deluxe Cheeseburger Combo on Monday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (offer good with valid military ID for dine-in only).

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: All active, veteran and retired military get 25% off their order on Monday. Throughout the year, they get 15% off.

Happy Joe’s: All retired and active-duty military get a free lunch smorgasbord or a free small 2-topping pizza (plus a free drink) on Monday.

Hooters: All retired and active-duty military who present proof of service or a military ID and order a drink Monday can get a free meal from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu, which includes 10-Piece Boneless Wings, Hooters Burger, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Buffalo Chicken Salad. (Offer is good for dine-in only at participating Hooters locations.)

Huddle House: Retired and active military members can get a free MVP Breakfast Platter on Monday. Offer is good at participating locations for dine-in only with a valid military ID.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Get a complimentary entree from a select menu on Nov. 11 (10 Bone-In Wings, Yuengling Beer Battered Fish & Chips, Steakburger, Chicken Caesar Salad, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich, or Chicken BLT Tacos) for dine-in only at participating locations. (ID must be shown, or you need to wear a military uniform.)

Insomnia Cookies: From Nov. 9-11, the late-night bakery is offering active-duty military personnel and veterans who show a valid ID 1 free Deluxe cookie with a $5+ purchase in-store.

IHOP: On Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., IHOP will offer a free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo for veterans and active-duty military at participating locations, dine-in only.

Johnny Rockets: The chain is offering a Free Single Burger with the purchase of any drink or shake on Nov. 11. (Offer valid for dine-in only at participating locations and an ID must be shown, or you need to wear a military uniform).

Kona Grill: Veteran and active-duty military get 50% off all food all weekend and Monday, Nov. 8-11.

Krystal: Veterans get a free Breakfast Sandwich – choices include a Bacon, Egg, Cheese Biscuit and Donut Glazed Chik Biscuit – Monday from opening until 11 a.m. (just show military ID).

Kum & Go: All veterans and active-duty military get a free coffee (up to Large size) on Monday.

Lazy Dog Restaurants: All veterans and active-duty military get a free entrée on Monday – and the restaurants will have extended Weekend Brunch hours that day. Check your location for the specific brunch hours.

Lion’s Choice: Veterans and active-duty military members get a free original roast beef sandwich (get the deal by stating they are a veteran or showing a valid ID). The St. Louis-headquartered restaurant chain also has a standing 20% heroes discount offered all year long for veterans and active-duty military.

Logan’s Roadhouse: On Monday, those who have served get a free meal from a select menu – entrées include a All American Cheeseburger and BBQ Grilled Pork Chop – from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (at participating locations; guests must show proof of service such as a military ID).

Main Event: Veterans and active military get a free Double Cheeseburger, Fries, and a 30-Minute Timecard on Monday (deal is available to those with a valid veteran/military ID).

Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop: All veterans and active-duty military get a free coffee (up to Large size) on Monday.

Metro Diner: Active and retired military with valid military ID get 50% off their meal on Monday – and 10% off their meal year-round.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes: On Monday, all veterans and active military members who visit any MOOYAH location and purchase fries or a drink will receive a free Freedom Rings Burger (must show their military ID to redeem the offer).

Mountain Mike's Pizza: For Veterans Day on Monday, all customers get free Garlic Sticks with a minimum purchase of $25. Members of the Mountain Rewards loyalty program will get the offer in the app. Non-members can use the code FREESTIX online.

Mountain Mike's Pizza is giving all customers get free Garlic Sticks with a minimum purchase of $25 on Veterans Day.

Red Lobster is giving those with a valid military ID or proof of service a free Veteran’s Shrimp & Chips meal on Veterans Day.

At Yogurtland, veterans and active-duty military get 15% off on Veterans Day at participating locations nationwide.

