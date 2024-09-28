Victoria Beckham has brought back the long bob

Neil Mockford - Getty Images

Victoria Beckham has always set trends, never followed them – whether it comes to fashion or beauty.

For the last few years, she’s almost exclusively stuck to a classic hair style: long and glossy, with loose waves to give her strands some body and volume.

But the designer and entrepreneur has decided to switch up her usual style and revisit her Spice Girls archive, recently debuting a long bob that Posh Spice would be proud of – albeit a softer, more contemporary version of her once-signature sharp cut.

Beckham was pictured in Paris ahead of her spring/summer 2025 show, wearing a sleek belted blazar and wide-leg trousers, with her hair in the newly shoulder-grazing style.

The 50-year-old previously gave us a glimpse at the style when she shared a sweet family photo on Instagram from a recent trip to Las Vegas. The star paired her new style with a chic black bandeau jumpsuit, one which also would have fit her '90s persona.

While Beckham's new hair echos her Spice Girls days, she's been styling it slightly differently from her famed '90s cut. While Posh Spice would have worn a sleek, straight bob, styled with some slight bounce to frame her face, Beckham’s new cut features a centre parting, a tousled finish and textured, lightened ends, giving an impression of effortlessness.

The long bob is proving to be particularly popular this season, with numerous celebrities choosing a fresh chop. Beckham has good company in the form of Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz, who have also opted to try the shoulder-grazing style.

Beckham’s new look comes shortly after Netflix announced that she will be the focus of a new documentary, following her scene-stealing performance in David Beckham’s own docuseries.

The as-yet untitled series will follow Victoria's rise from pop star to fashion and beauty entrepreneur, and will be told from her point of view. As per the summary just released: "Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire — and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all."

Described as "an observational documentary following her behind the scenes in Paris and with her family," viewers can expect an unique insight into her personal and professional life, as much as a visual feast given the fashion focus.

