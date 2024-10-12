Victoria Beckham’s mini dress and blazer combo perfects party season chic

Victoria Beckham is seen on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

If there's one thing we can always guarantee, it's that the Beckham clan will step out in full force to support each other's business ventures.

Whether that's in Miami for David's football team FC Inter Miami, Paris for Victoria's industry-approved fashion shows, or in Los Angeles, where eldest child Brooklyn held a launch party for his new hot sauce, Cloud 23, on Thursday.

Naturally, the stylish family put on a stellar sartorial display at the Bar Marmont in West Hollywood, led by matriarch and fashion icon, Victoria Beckham.

It's not often we see the 50-year-old sporting a short-length hem anymore - she often favours high-waisted, wide-leg trousers or form-fitting etheral maxi dress for special occasions, but her latest look pleasantly surprised sartorial lovers. And her ensemble is perfect for an effortlessly chic look this party season.

Victoria stunned in a black mini dress and blazer combo (Instagram/@VictoriaBeckham)

Victoria opted for the ultimate failproof outfit: a LBD. A go-to in the wardrobes of well, practically everybody, the power of the classic little black dress is unmatched.

"There is perhaps no garment more worthy of iconic status than the little black dress," we said in our most iconic LBD explainer, "The classic style staple adorns the wardrobes of so many, unsurprising, given its universal ability to flatter. The LBD is a simply cut evening or cocktail dress, often short, that can be dressed both up and down, depending on what your diary has in store."

The Beckham's put on a stellar sartorial display (Instagram/@victoriabeckham)

Victoria layered her mini with a black tuxedo blazer with elegant satin lapels and finished off with black pointed court heels - the ultimate leg-lengthening footwear.

Her entire ensemble put the proof in the pudding that wearing all black is anything but boring. Understated, refined and effortlessly chic, the fashion icon proved why her minimalistic wardrobe agenda is utterly unmatched.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford also attended the event (Instagram/@victoriabeckham)

The other female Beckhams also put on a stylish display. Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz stunned in the 'no trousers' trend, whilst Harper wore a cool-girl corset and low-rise jeans, taking style cues from her sister-in-law.

Très chic, as always.