Video Music Awards 2024: Best dressed stars on the red carpet

All the best dressed stars on the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet (Getty Images for MTV)

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here, with rock legends and music icons gathering outside New York’s UBS Arena ready to honor this year’s winners for best video, best new artist, best collaboration, and so much more.

Between nominees Billie Eilish and Doja Cat to performers Chappell Roan, Benson Boone, and Teddy Swims, the September 11 affair will bring together several artists across multiple music genres throughout the night, and it all starts on the red carpet.

Every year, the MTV VMAs red carpet sees celebrities in a combination of big-name fashion brands and emerging designers. Whether they don a traditional evening gown, baggy suit, or denim and faux fur (circa Pink in 2000), artists love to present their playful personality in mod fashion for this particular awards ceremony, finding creativity within the lax dress code.

Last year, stars posed against a pink and black backdrop in odes to their distinct voice. Metallics seemed to dominate the scene with Olivia Rodrigo in Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Cardi B in Dilara Findikoglu, while dark shadows were cast by Bebe Rexha in The Uncommonist and Demi Lovato in Buerlangma.

From Megan Thee Stallion to Sabrina Carpenter, here are the best red carpet looks from the 2024 MTV VMAs.

Nessa

(Getty Images for MTV)

Nessa ignored the “no white after Labor Day” rule in fashion, donning a beautiful off-the-shoulder white gown. She paired the elegant design with a big gold bangle.

Rachel Smith

(Getty Images for MTV)

The actress arrived outside the UBS Arena in a folded black ensemble with exaggerated frills throughout. Smith’s hair was pulled into a sleek, sophisticated bun.

Dometi Pongo

(Getty Images for MTV)

Dometi Pongo arrived on the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet in a white button-down and sleek black pants with shimmery stripes, adding a dazzling touch on a simple base.