Vintage Fashion Inspiration From The Best Dressed Guests At Goodwood Revival

For vintage fashion and car devotees, there's no weekend on the international events calendar more important than Goodwood Revival. Each year, the Duke of Richmond's sprawling 11,000-acre Sussex estate throws it back to the halcyon days of its historic Motor Circuit, with a line-up of classic car and motorbike races held entirely in period theme. Guests come from all over the world for a slice of the action, so it's only natural they also dress the part.

Indeed, in many ways, it's the fashion at Goodwood Revival that's the real star of the show. The dedicated 'Revive & Thrive' village is always one of the event's most buzzing hubs, with its exciting programme of talks, workshops and demonstrations that encourage creative ways of rethinking, repairing and re-wearing clothes. Then, of course, there's the much-anticipated best dressed competition, that acts as the ultimate showcase of the vintage community's finest looks.

This year's event saw Dita Von Teese sit on the judging panel, while the likes of Priya Ahluwalia, David Gandy, Paula Sutton, Charlotte Dellal, Aimee Phillips and Daisy Lowe were also in attendance, dressed in their own sartorial odes to the glamorous Forties, Fifties and Sixties.

Whether you're already planning your outfit for next year's event or simply looking for vintage style inspiration, these are the best dressed stars and guests spotted at the 2024 edition of Goodwood Revival...

Goodwood Revival 2024 Best Dressed

