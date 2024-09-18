The viral $2.99 Trader Joe's mini tote bags are back for a limited time

Good news, Trader Joe's shoppers! The highly-anticipated mini canvas totes are back − but only for a short time.

The $2.99 totes, a smaller version of the grocery store's classic bag, are available in various colors, including blue, green and yellow. The release comes after the totes flew off the shelves earlier this year.

"The next round of mini totes will launch nationwide today," a spokesperson told USA TODAY Wednesday morning. "The totes are a limited product rather than an everyday product at this time."

It's unclear how bountiful the supply will be this time around, but due to the high demand, you may want to act fast to get your hands on one – or be willing to shell out hundreds of dollars when they're inevitably resold online.

Trader Joe's Canvas Mini Tote Bags

Mini tote bags went viral earlier this year

Earlier this year, the bags became so popular that customers waited in lengthy lines to get their hands on them. Viral videos on TikTok showed frenzies and long lines at the stores, where employees were often forced to limit how many bags customers could purchase.

The "mini canvas tote bags certainly sold more quickly than we anticipated," Trader Joe's representative Nakia Rohde told USA TODAY in March. "Before we had the opportunity to promote them in any way, customers across the country found them at their neighborhood Trader Joe’s."

Totes listed for $500 on resell sites

The overwhelming hype led people to list the bags for as much as $500 on online marketplaces like Facebook and eBay. At the time, Trader Joe's made it clear that it was aware of the resellers, adding that it was "done without our approval or authorization and outside the controls of our quality-minded supply chain."

The company continued, "To be clear, we neither condone nor support the reselling of our products and do all we can to stop the practice."

Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at tardrey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trader Joe's mini tote bags back in stock today for limited time