Virgo Tarot Horoscopes: October 2024

What does the year ahead look like for you, dear Virgo? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you find your highest vibrational self in 2024. Find clarity around which emotions and old narratives you need to clear out, and get clear on your intentions through tarot horoscopes.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign with your monthly tarot horoscope, Virgo. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is an astrologer, tarot reader, and writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to her monthly tarotscopes—a combination of horoscopes and a tarot card reading—for Glamour, she's the host of the “When Stars Align” podcast and author of the newsletter PRAGMA: Relationships & Astrology. With over a decade of experience and “eerily accurate” insights, her aim is to bridge the gap between the magical and the material for her community with a grounded and authentic approach. Learn more about Meghan on her website themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram, and Substack.

October 2024

Ten of Pentacles: October’s energies are focused on your second house of values and finances, thanks to the solar eclipse in Libra on October 2. The Ten of Pentacles is signaling prosperity and stability in your material world. It’s a good time to set intentions for long-term security and enjoy the rewards of your hard work. As Pluto stations direct in fellow earth sign Capricorn on October 11, you’ll have the opportunity to solidify your financial goals and take practical steps toward achieving them. This could be by paying off debt, putting extra funds in savings or investing them, or even something as simple as buying “forever” items instead of fast fashion or low-quality goods. However that manifests for you, embrace the abundance that comes your way and consider how you can build a lasting legacy. This month is about celebrating your achievements and planning for the bright future ahead.

September 2024

Seven of Cups: It seems September is bringing forth a multitude of options for you, but the Seven of Cups asks you to choose wisely. Instead of allowing yourself to make decisions that are based in quick gains and instantaneous gratification, you will find that thinking long-term is your best bet. With so many possibilities before you, it can be tempting to spread yourself too thin or to chase after illusions.

Others may approach you around the time of the new moon in Virgo (September 2) with chances that seem a bit too good to be true. This may have something to do with your career or outward expression. But instead of taking the fast track to fame, love, happiness, or whatever it is that your heart desires, be willing to dedicate yourself to the long game. Ground yourself in reality this month, and you might start to look around and notice that it’s not so bad where you are. Even if you decide to make big, sudden changes, remember to look at your options with a discerning eye. Not everything that glitters is gold, and some choices may lead you down a path of confusion or disappointment. So trust your instincts and avoid the distractions and temptations in order to focus on what truly matters to you.

August 2024

Ten of Cups: What a powerful chapter of life you are walking into in August! The cards say this month is going to bring you several moments where you can clearly see how much you’ve grown and how positively life is moving for you. You may still have struggles in August, but knowing that you are more resilient and capable of handling any hiccups is a huge win.

When Venus enters your sign on August 4, you might start to see yourself through a more loving lens, with others following suit. Take care of yourself this month by committing to your routines and healthy habits. Don’t fight against your natural way of being, Virgo—there is nothing wrong with needing things in order to encourage yourself to feel happy and safe. Instead, give in to yourself as an act of self love.

July 2024

Ace of Cups: I see you being awakened by love of all kinds this month, Virgo. You may have felt isolated or rejected recently, but that feeling was never meant to hang around. Instead, it seems you are finally recognizing how loved and admired you truly are.

The people around you are taking note of how unique and special you are, and this was only a matter of time. Before, you may have been surrounded by envious or unkind people who were not worth your time; now you are finding aligned and thoughtful people to commit yourself to. So do not let yourself fall back into old patterns. Remember that you don’t have to prove yourself or your worth to anyone whose actually worth your time. Be bold, be authentic, and let the blessings flow in for you this month!

June 2024

Eight of Cups: Leaving something behind doesn’t have to be an inherently bad thing, Virgo. Instead of looking at loss as being only a sad event, why not allow yourself to feel a full range of emotions? You’re allowed to feel happy to cut off misaligned people or things, you’re allowed to feel curious about an unknown future, you’re also allowed to feel confusion and still keep moving forward anyway.

When the full moon in Capricorn arrives on June 21, you will be handed a crossroads decision that you can jump fully into, but if you hesitate or feel fear, it may be time to say no and move forward in a brand-new direction with your life. Trust yourself above all else.

May 2024

Knight of Swords: Life is picking up rather swiftly for you, and I see it moving in a favorable direction! There may be a person or opportunity that comes to you, seemingly out of the blue, and ends up playing a major role in your life. If so, you are living in a purposeful way and others are starting to take notice. It might benefit you to start seeing yourself in this new light as well.

Start to walk around with confidence before anyone else has something positive to say. Do not wait on others to affirm your worth, because you are already worthy! The more you know this, the easier your best opportunities will come through to you. Try on a new pair of shoes, or cut your hair in a way that you never have before. You’ll start to see how tiny of a shift you needed to make in order to gain the attention of the right people. But honestly, it all radiates from within this month.

April 2024

Ten of Pentacles: You have worked diligently on getting yourself, your life, and your finances in order, but it’s important for you to remember that the cycle of life is never-ending while you’re in it. There’s something powerful about taking your days and treating them like rituals. You are not behind just because you have to tend to yourself, or certain parts of your life, more frequently than others may have to.

Instead, look at it this way: Your prescription in the present moment is to slow down, pour even more love into yourself more often, and let go of the more rigid aspects of your life this month. Trust that things are working out in your favor, even when you are not actively putting more effort into it or trying to control the outcome. Trust the process and the process will bless you this month in very unexpected ways.

March 2024

Three of Wands: You are a powerful manifester, Virgo, and this month you are going to see just how powerful you are. You have been trusting your process, putting in the work, and placing yourself in positions where others can notice you and your talents. No longer will you have to sit and wish for what is coming your way. This month is going to be filled with chances for you and your life to upgrade, and it’s going to go down as one for the books! You are going to be stunned by how many blessings are coming your way.

It’s important to keep this “shocked” feeling to yourself. Let the universe and the people around you see how worthy and deserving you are of these gifts. Walk with a level of expectation, peace, and trust as the goodness flows your way… the truth is, you truly deserve what’s coming your way! You’ve worked hard to get where you are!

February 2024

The Sun: It was Annie who famously crooned “The sun will come out tomorrow,” and that simple little jingle keeps playing as this message comes through, Virgo. Remind yourself to focus on the positive things in your life, as your brain wants to keep you down and gray. It’s normal to cling to the things that you’re used to, but life is trying to open up a bright new reality in front of you that’s filled with happy and fulfilling opportunities.

You have to use this month to organize your life and your schedule so that it works in your favor. Instead of waking up and grabbing for your phone, try a walk outside, your favorite kind of exercise, or time spent reading. Instead of saying yes to plans or people that drain you, send them to voicemail, RSVP no, or put your phone on Do Not Disturb. This month shows you that when you prioritize your peace, bountiful (and aligned) opportunities flood in to fill the silence.

January 2024

King of Swords: With this noble character showing up to greet you with a message for January, you can expect that new contracts, collaborations, and lifestyle changes of a positive nature are arriving! You are going to see that all of the hard work, studying, and skill-building you’ve been doing will pay off in a big way this month and beyond.

This is not a windfall experience, although it will be large. This is a change in the way you move. You are going to be attracting attention from the right people, and others are going to start taking your lead as you position yourself at the front of the pack. Do not fear this new responsibility—own it.

