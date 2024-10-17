Five vitamin D-rich foods to help keep SAD at bay

Egg yolks are among the few foods that are natural sources of vitamin D. (Getty Images)

We are well past the autumn equinox, which means the days are getting shorter by the minute. With every extra second of darkness that creeps in with winter, we lose precious time that could be spent in the sunshine, and subsequently, the essential vitamin D it provides.

Without enough vitamin D, many people become susceptible to seasonal affective disorder (SAD) - a type of depression that is linked to changes in seasons. SAD affects millions of Britons each autumn and winter.

Humans get their vitamin D requirement mainly from sunshine through the skin. However, shorter days mean less chance to be exposed to sunshine, so the NHS advises Britons to consider taking vitamin D supplements to help top up vitamin D levels and avoid deficiency.

We are also encouraged to eat foods rich in vitamin D as part of a balanced diet. However, there are only a few natural food sources of vitamin D, which makes it all the more important to incorporate these foods into our diet whenever possible.

Vitamin D is also essential as it regulates calcium and phosphate in our bodies, keeping our bones, teeth, muscles, and immune system in good health. The NHS says that adults and children aged one onwards need 10 micrograms (mg) of vitamin D a day. Babies up to the age of one need 8.5 to 10mg a day.

These are the five most vitamin D-rich foods you should eat more of this autumn and winter.

1. Oily fish

Salmon is just one type of oily fish that is rich in vitamin D. (Getty Images)

Fish like salmon, sardines, herring and mackerel are an excellent source of vitamin D. A 2013 study found that eating oily fish one to two times a week can improve vitamin D levels.

2. Egg yolks

If you love eggs, that’s great news - egg yolks are full of vitamin D. Scientists at Newcastle University found that the best cooking methods that maximise vitamin D retention include scrambling, microwaving and poaching eggs.

3. Red meat

If you eat meat, red meat is a great way to get additional vitamin D into your diet. Liver and offal also offer plenty of vitamin D. However, eating too much red meat can raise your risk of developing bowel cancer. The NHS recommends eating no more than 70g of red and processed meat a day.

4. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are a source of vitamin D, especially after spending some time in the sun. (Getty Images)

Mushrooms are a rich source of vitamin D. Top tip: Placing mushrooms in the midday sun can help increase the vitamin D content significantly, as much as 10-fold, according to some studies.

5. Cheese

In what is undoubtedly great news for cheese-loving Brits, certain cheeses can help you get more vitamin D into your diet. Cheddar, Fontina and Monterey are the best options for doing so.

Apart from these foods, the NHS also recommends eating vitamin D-fortified products, such as some fat spreads and breakfast cereals.

