Walmart Black Friday deals: This 'sleek and stylish' Drew Barrymore air fryer is more than 50% off — shop it for under $70

Let's be honest — most kitchen appliances can be pretty drab looking and take up valuable counter space. I've had to skip out on some useful gadgets simply because I don't have the space, and they'd look too cluttered on my counter. But an air fryer was non-negotiable, so I went on a hunt for something that wouldn't just perform well, it would also look good. The Beautiful by Drew Barrymore line at Walmart Canada had the best-looking air fryer by a landslide, which is why I purchased it immediately.

After four months of using it nearly every day, I can say it has a lot more to offer than just being aesthetically pleasing. Best of all? Right now it's on sale thanks to Walmart Canada's Black Friday deals, which dropped 2 weeks early. If you're interested in my honest thoughts on this bestseller while it's on sale, keep scrolling to see the pros and cons, and to shop more Black Friday deals.

Details, pros and cons

This Beautiful 6QT Digital Air Fryer designed by Drew Barrymore has been a practical and stylish addition to my kitchen. It gives me the option to air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate my meals with just the tap of a screen. There are no knobs or buttons to fuss around with — just a sleek touchscreen display that conveniently lights up when you need it.

It has enough room for decent-sized portions for two, and it's perfect for everything from crispy fries and flakey salmon to tasty pastries and easy desserts. Plus, it helps me enjoy healthier meals with way less oil. The best part? Cleanup is easy-breezy since the parts are dishwasher safe.

Beautiful 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer (Photo via Melina Brum)

6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer $70 $150 Save $80 See at Walmart

Pros 👍

Easy to use: It's super intuitive and easy to navigate, thanks to the simplified touchscreen display. There are only four cooking options, which keeps things straightforward (and not too overwhelming).

Sleek and stylish: I wanted an air fryer that would look good in my kitchen since I knew I'd be using it too often to throw in a cupboard. Most appliances are eyesores, but this design was the sleekest one on the market. It really adds a touch of elegance to my countertop.

Cooks quickly: This gadget preheats food up to 50 per cent faster than a traditional oven, which makes cooking feel way less daunting. It heats up faster than other air fryers I've used, too, and my food is always cooked to perfection.

Easy to clean: Since the removable crisping tray and pan are dishwasher safe, it's super easy to clean. Even when I hand clean it, it's very swift and effortless.

Very convenient: The convenience of having this air fryer on my countertop is priceless. I use it nearly every single day, and I'm very pleased with how approachable it is. I hardly ever use my traditional oven, thanks to this little beauty.

Cons 👎

A little small: I don't necessarily dislike the size of this — I think it's pretty decent; however, I do run into situations where I wish I had purchased the 9-quart version instead (but this one takes up less counter space).

Already damaged: If you look closely, you can see a minor crack in the plastic near the opening under the touch display. If I'm honest, this is what irks me most. I've only been using it consistently for four months, so I'm disappointed with that.

Exterior gets dirty easily: Since it's a white shade, the air fryer gets dirty easily (duh). Although it hasn't been horrible, it's still something worth noting. It's very painless to wipe down, though — so no biggie!

What others are saying

⭐️ 4.6/5 stars

💬 4,300+ reviews

🏆 "This thing is sleek and stylish with a modern design that'll make your kitchen look like it belongs in a magazine."

Shoppers seem to be loving this air fryer as much as I do. One person writes, "There is honestly nothing I dislike about this." After owning "half a dozen different ones," they said this one "takes the cake."

"Best money spent in 2024," shared another. They continued, "I can honestly say it is a game changer for me." They called it "spacious" and confirmed it "heats up quickly."

A third said they appreciate the "simplicity of the air fryer;" however, they "would have liked a bake function."

Someone else said it's "really nice," but theirs is "already damaged," which is similar to what happened to mine.

The verdict

If you're in the market for a new air fryer, I couldn't recommend this one enough. It'll look fabulous on your countertop, you'll get tons of compliments, and it won't take up too much space. However, if the size isn't big enough for you, may I suggest the Beautiful 9-Quart TriZone Air Fryer?

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

