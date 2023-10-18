I’m a dog owner — 11 things from Walmart I’m treating my pup to this fall

I’m a dog owner — here's what I'm buying from Walmart for my pup this fall. Photos via Walmart, Kate Mendonca.

As a dog owner, Walmart is a top destination for all things pet-friendly, from food and toys to seasonal must-haves to gear up for fall.

This season, Walmart also has everything you need to show your pup a little extra love — because let's be honest, they deserve it.

If you're also looking to spoil your pet with some special treats, a new outfit or some fun new toys, keep scrolling to find our top picks for dogs this fall.

Whether you give your dog exclusively wet food or use it as a special treat, this steak-flavoured food will be a hit with pets this fall. It's made with high quality beef and chicken with a flavour dogs will love.

Satisfy your dog's appetite with this Purina wet food that's made with a mix of turkey and venison meat. It’s also enhanced with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to cover all the bases for overall health.

Liver treats are never far in my household, as they work well for training indoors and enrichment time. These freeze-dried bites are low in carbohydrates and fat while being a great source of protein.

Inspired by summer barbecues, these treats look like they came right off the grill. They're made with chicken for an irresistible flavour dogs will love.

While you dog will love these chews as a tasty treat, you'll come them for their teeth-cleaning and breath-freshening ability. Available in a pack of 11, 22, 43, or 96.

These supplements feature a powerful prebiotic and five strains of Probiotics for 250 million CFU of healthy bacteria that supports pet digestion and immune health. They also contain salmon oil for healthy skin and coats.

It's spooky season! You and your dog can enjoy Halloween with this plush pumpkin toy, complete with a durable rope for endless games of tug of war.

This Halloween, get your pet in on the fun with this colourful shark costume. It comes in sizes XS to XL to suit a range of dog and cat breeds.

Late night and early morning walks will start getting darker, so make things safer for your pup with this flashing LED light. It can be attached to your dog's collar, harness or leash, and offers three light settings to choose from.

Regular brushing and grooming promote healthy fur and keeps your pet looking its best. This slicker brush helps prevent tangled and matted fur and is suitable for medium to long coats.

Playtime is an important part of your dog's everyday routine. This lightweight yet durable disc is built to withstand hours of fetch this season.

