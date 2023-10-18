I’m a dog owner — 11 things from Walmart I’m treating my pup to this fall
Because your furry friends deserve to be spoiled this fall.
As a dog owner, Walmart is a top destination for all things pet-friendly, from food and toys to seasonal must-haves to gear up for fall.
Cesar Filets in Sauce New York Strip Flavour Soft Wet Dog Food$2
Purina ONE True Instinct Tender Cuts in Gravy Turkey & Venison, Wet Dog Food$3
Chewmasters Liver Bites$17
Blue Buffalo Nudges Grillers Natural Dog Treats$10$12Save $2
Greenies Original TEENIE Oral Care Natural Dental Dog Treats, 43 Pack$20
Zesty Paws Immune Peanut Butter Daily Soft Chews Dog Supplement$27$30Save $3
Vibrant Life Plush Pumpkin Dog Toy$5
Vibrant Life Halloween Pet Shark Costume$15
Rechargeable Blinker Light Dog Tag$13
Wahl Dog Slicker Brush$8
Chuckit! Paraflight Small Disc Dog Toy$29
This season, Walmart also has everything you need to show your pup a little extra love — because let's be honest, they deserve it.
If you're also looking to spoil your pet with some special treats, a new outfit or some fun new toys, keep scrolling to find our top picks for dogs this fall.
Cesar Filets in Sauce New York Strip Flavour Soft Wet Dog Food
Whether you give your dog exclusively wet food or use it as a special treat, this steak-flavoured food will be a hit with pets this fall. It's made with high quality beef and chicken with a flavour dogs will love.
This tasty wet food is made with high quality beef and chicken for a tasty meal dogs will love.
Purina ONE True Instinct Tender Cuts in Gravy Turkey & Venison
Satisfy your dog's appetite with this Purina wet food that's made with a mix of turkey and venison meat. It’s also enhanced with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to cover all the bases for overall health.
A mix of venison and turkey gives this tasty wet food plenty of flavour.
Chewmasters Liver Bites
Liver treats are never far in my household, as they work well for training indoors and enrichment time. These freeze-dried bites are low in carbohydrates and fat while being a great source of protein.
These freeze-dried liver bites are great for training and enrichment.
Blue Buffalo Nudges Grillers Natural Dog Treats
Inspired by summer barbecues, these treats look like they came right off the grill. They're made with chicken for an irresistible flavour dogs will love.
These chicken treats look just like they came off the grill.
Greenies Original TEENIE Oral Care Natural Dental Dog Treats
While you dog will love these chews as a tasty treat, you'll come them for their teeth-cleaning and breath-freshening ability. Available in a pack of 11, 22, 43, or 96.
Get 43 dental treats to keep your dog's teeth and gums healthy.
Zesty Paws Immune Peanut Butter Daily Soft Chews Dog Supplement
These supplements feature a powerful prebiotic and five strains of Probiotics for 250 million CFU of healthy bacteria that supports pet digestion and immune health. They also contain salmon oil for healthy skin and coats.
These mini chews are filled with immune-boosting ingredients to help support your dog's overall health.
Vibrant Life Plush Pumpkin Dog Toy
It's spooky season! You and your dog can enjoy Halloween with this plush pumpkin toy, complete with a durable rope for endless games of tug of war.
This pumpkin toy brings a dose of fall to playtime.
Vibrant Life Halloween Pet Shark Costume
This Halloween, get your pet in on the fun with this colourful shark costume. It comes in sizes XS to XL to suit a range of dog and cat breeds.
Available in sizes XS-XL, this shark costume fits pets of all sizes.
Rechargeable Blinker Light Dog Tag
Late night and early morning walks will start getting darker, so make things safer for your pup with this flashing LED light. It can be attached to your dog's collar, harness or leash, and offers three light settings to choose from.
This LED light provides added visibility to nighttime walks.
Wahl Dog Slicker Brush
Regular brushing and grooming promote healthy fur and keeps your pet looking its best. This slicker brush helps prevent tangled and matted fur and is suitable for medium to long coats.
Help prevent tangled and matted fur with this ergonomic brush.
Chuckit! Paraflight Small Disc Dog Toy
Playtime is an important part of your dog's everyday routine. This lightweight yet durable disc is built to withstand hours of fetch this season.
Enjoy hours of playtime with this flying frisbee disc.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.