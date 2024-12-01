Walmart Cyber Monday 2024 deals: The best sales from Apple, HP, Shark and more

Walmart Cyber Monday deals are here with 30+ of the very best discounts we've seen all year long on brands like Ninja, Dyson, Keurig, KitchenAid and more.

Whether you're searching for a vacuum (this lightweight stick vac is just $76 — that's over 75% off), new cookware (this 11-piece set is only $54 — down from $200), or a flannel shirt for those upcoming cold days (this cozy one is a low $15), we've got your back. Need a tech upgrade? We found a 55-inch smart TV for a low $288. Oh, and these comfy Skechers sneakers are on sale for only $40.



While we're on the topic of deals, now's also the best time to sign up for Walmart+. Through December 2, Walmart is offering its annual membership for $49 (that's 50% off).





Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum $80 $220 Save $140 See at Walmart

Fantaslook Plaid-Flannel Shirt $15 $70 Save $55 See at Walmart

Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $32 $60 Save $28 See at Walmart

Tripcomp Hardside Luggage, 3-Piece Set $85 $400 Save $315 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Bianca 18-Karat White Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings $15 $115 Save $100 See at Walmart

Carote Knife Set With Wooden Block, 14-Piece $39 $200 Save $161 See at Walmart

Roku Express HD Streaming Device $17 $29 Save $12 See at Walmart

Ororo Women's Quilted Heated Vest with Battery $100 $170 Save $70 See at Walmart

Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $50 $60 Save $10 See at Walmart

Hisense 55-Inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV $288 $348 Save $60 See at Walmart

Walmart Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum $80 $320 Save $240 Don't let its svelte profile fool you; this cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. The Yahoo reader favorite is now down to $75. $80 at Walmart

Walmart Fantaslook Plaid-Flannel Shirt $15 $70 Save $55 Suit up for flannel season in style! This plaid button-down is the perfect addition to any autumnal wardrobe. It has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal for layering on warm days and chillier nights. Plus, it comes 14 different plaid shades — all for just $14. $15 at Walmart

Walmart Cshidworld Massage Gun $36 $100 Save $64 Sore, achy muscles happen to the best of us — but that doesn't mean you should have to just deal. Since schlepping to a masseuse can get costly, many people are turning to massage guns. While these handy devices can be a huge help, they tend to come with a high price tag. Lucky for you, we found one that marked down to just $36. Flip through nearly 100 speeds and ten massage heads to find the level of targeted relief you need. $36 at Walmart

Walmart Fairywill E11 Sonic Electric Toothbrush $23 $73 Save $50 If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, this electric one will leave your teeth cleaner than you could have imagined possible. To accomplish this noble task, it uses 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. You'll also get eight brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. $23 at Walmart

Walmart Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $36 $90 Save $54 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This alternative from Nexpure is just a fraction of the price but still helps you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want. $36 at Walmart

Time and Tru Time and Tru Crewneck Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 Your leggings have met their new best friend, which you can score now for just 10 bucks in a variety of sizes and eye-catching colors. Designed with a relaxed fit and a classic crew neck, this supersoft cotton-blend knit pullover has a high-low hem that's perfect for covering what needs to be covered. $10 at Walmart

Walmart JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $10 $29 Save $19 Believe it or not, not everyone wants a pricey pair of AirPods, especially when there are so many affordable options. These bestsellers — down to a super low $10! — have more than 9,000 five-star reviews, and customers rave about the sound quality and comfortable fit. In addition to black, they also come in lots of fun color options like red, teal and pink. $10 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $149 $169 Save $20 Summer may be over, but that doesn't meet your cold dessert cravings need to be. This wildly popular ice cream churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients freeze overnight, press a button and ... ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. (Try flavors like pumpkin and apple cinnamon for fall.) It's $31 cheaper than at Amazon, so "scoop" it up while you can. $149 at Walmart

Walmart HP 15.6-Inch Windows Laptop $199 $379 Save $180 One of the major features of this HP Laptop 15 is its 15.6-inch touchscreen that comes with HD resolution. It comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed for an operating system that maximizes the capabilities of its touchscreen. It won’t challenge the top-tier models, but it will be more than enough for those who are planning to use it for browsing, writing reports, building presentations and streaming shows. Now only $199, at Amazon it's $254. $199 at Walmart

Walmart Shark Wandvac Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum $89 $116 Save $27 Cracks, crevices and stubborn surfaces can't elude the power and maneuverability of this lightweight handheld vac. Cleverly engineered, this 1.5-pound vac is great for "detailing" a room — catching all those spots that a broom and dustpan miss, making short work of any little mishaps. It even comes with a duster crevice tool for couches and car seats and a pet tool for sucking up hair without scuffing hardwood floors. $89 at Walmart

Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $98 $124 Save $26 At under 10 pounds, the Little Green is lightweight and easy to carry, yet still handles messes like a full-size machine. Its small size makes it easy to store away where no one will see. A best friend to pet owners, this cleaner will also even remove odors — and now it's a lovely $26 off. We love this customer's take: "Disgustingly satisfying and addicting. It works so well! Absolutely a must with children and pets." $98 at Walmart

Walmart Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $220 $400 Save $180 Been dyin' to try a Dyson? Now would be a great time to snag this lightweight dust destroyer, considering it's 45% off. It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time you tackle a different room. Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring. $220 at Walmart

Walmart Carote 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set $54 $200 Save $146 Preparing homemade meals is much more enjoyable when you're not cooking with scratched, gunky pots and pans. If yours are ready to be replaced, you don't have to spend a fortune on a new set. These are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops, and nonstick so they're great for any at-home chef. $54 at Walmart

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $50 $60 Save $10 This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer a range of kitchen needs, including toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. $50 at Walmart

Walmart KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $259 $359 Save $100 The word Aid in its name isn't a throwaway — this timeless kitchen standby will do all the heavy lifting for you whether you're cooking or baking a culinary treat. Score $100 off right now at Walmart on the 4.5-quart, tilt-head model. Choose from silver, red, blue and rose. $259 at Walmart

Walmart Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker $49 $59 Save $10 You'll be able to whip up a cuppa with ease using this single-serve brewer from the java experts at Keurig. With push-button convenience, you'll be kicking back with your favorite coffee (or other K-Cup beverage) in minutes, no prep necessary. A generously-sized 36 oz. water reservoir means you won't have to refill every time you brew, and you can make cups back-to-back without any time wasted waiting to reheat. $49 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 This is your standard slow cooker, just a whole lot prettier. It has five preset functions for meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili, and it automatically goes into warming mode when your meal is ready. Plus, like all of the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore products, it has gorgeous gold hardware and a sleek touchscreen. You won’t mind keeping this one out on the countertop. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Tripcomp Hardside Luggage, 3-Piece Set $85 $400 Save $315 If your current bags have seen better travel days, it's time to level up. Lightweight and durable, each piece of this three-piece luggage set suitcase has 360° silent spinner wheels, so you can easily maneuver around the airport and book it during those tight layovers. Inside, you'll find zippered dividers to keep your belongings secure. Oh, and did we mention you can choose from seven colors? $85 at Walmart

Walmart MaxKare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket $25 $80 Save $55 As the temps outside start dipping below freezing, the best place in the world is to be curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the fall and winter months. It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes, plus the reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. $25 at Walmart

Walmart Clara Clark 4-Piece Sheet Set, Queen $18 $63 Save $45 If you want to feel like you're sleeping on bedding worthy of a luxe hotel, these linens will get you there. They're cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), not to mention pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? Their deep-pocketed design fits mattresses up to 16 inches thick, so you won't have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. Available in 49 colors. $18 at Walmart

Walmart BestOffice 5-Tier Wire Shelving Unit $46 $120 Save $74 An organized space is a proven stress reducer and time saver, and staying tidy can even cut down on housework. So if your surfaces are overflowing with stuff that needs a place to call home, this sturdy shelving unit t is a simple solution and we found it for almost 60% off. It can hold up to 1,250 pounds worth of items in your kitchen, home office, garage and beyond. $46 at Walmart

Walmart Hisense 55-Inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV $288 $348 Save $60 Ready to dive into some holiday movies? How about watching some football games games? If you're still not rocking a sufficiently brilliant set, let us introduce you to the Hisense 55-inch 4K Smart TV. — it's currently a low $288 for Black Friday. The television has crisp, clear, high-def picture quality and comes with Roku to help you find and stream thousands of movies and shows. $288 at Walmart

Walmart Apple MacBook Air M1 Laptop $599 $699 Save $100 A MacBook Air for only $599? Someone pinch us. Another plus: The battery life is impeccable, with up to 18 hours of use on a single charge. And while there are newer models, this is speedy and sleek and it's got the goods you need at the lowest price we've seen. $599 at Walmart

Walmart Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $19 $70 Save $51 When you're listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor's lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That's where these over-ear headphones come in. They not only block out distracting ambient sound, but they improve audio quality by enhancing subtler sounds. $19 at Walmart

Roku Roku Express HD Streaming Device $17 $29 Save $12 Don't want to shell out big bucks for a new TV? No worries — you can upgrade your home theater for just $17 with this Roku streamer. Just plug it into your TV and connect to your WiFi. Soon you'll be bingeing everything during the cold winter months. It makes a terrific gift as well. $17 at Walmart

Walmart Ororo Women's Quilted Heated Vest with Battery $100 $170 Save $70 Sure, it's insulated with an eco-friendly filling, but the real stars of the show here are the heating elements sandwiched inside the vest's wind- and water-resistant shell. These create four heating zones — the back, shoulders (under the collar) and two front side pockets — that evenly spread warmth throughout the vest. This snuggler has battery-operated heating elements, so you do have to remember to charge the vest via its USB port, but that said, it'll stay warm for up to 10 hours on a single charge! Reba McEntire even called it "the greatest invention known to man." $100 at Walmart