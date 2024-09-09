Walmart deals are bursting with rare sales this week: Score a 50" TV for under $200

Are you, by any chance, breathing a bit easier than usual right now? Noticing a looseness in your limbs? That's the feeling of no pressure. Look, we love a holiday weekend, especially a summer holiday weekend, but there's something especially chillaxing about the weeks after Labor Day. It's kind of the best of both worlds: The grill's still out back, ready for a rack of ribs, but you don't have to turn it into some mob-scene throw-down; it's still warm enough for the beach, but there'll be a lot fewer sun worshippers crowding your blanket; and though everyone will be back at work and school, this week's stunning Walmart deals are, in fact, still holiday-worthy.

Don't believe us? Feast your eyes on a 50" 4K television for less than $200 (this is the first full week of regular-season NFL action, after all). Maybe you've got some low-key housecleaning on the agenda; how about a brawny cordless stick vac to suck that sand off your floors — for $280 off. Or perhaps you're in a more forward-thinking mode — get a jump on post-foliage fall with a 20-volt battery-powered leaf blower (in autumnal orange!) for less than half price.

Tech, luggage, clothing, even Halloween gear; they're part of the package, too. So, relax ... but not too much — there are super savings to be scooped up!

TCL 50" Class 4K Smart Google TV $198 $228 Save $30 See at Walmart

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $69 $349 Save $280 See at Walmart

Cshidworld Cordless Leaf Blower $70 $160 Save $90 See at Walmart

Elephas 1080p Portable Mini Projector $53 $400 Save $347 See at Walmart

Topvision TV Sound Bar $33 $90 Save $57 See at Walmart

Fantaslook Plaid-Flannel Shirt $16 $70 Save $54 See at Walmart

Oraolo Portable Bluetooth Speaker $38 $100 Save $62 See at Walmart

Travelhouse 3-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set $120 $400 Save $280 See at Walmart

Loaddvni Wool Dryer Balls, 3 Pack $7 $15 Save $8 See at Walmart

Kidsjoy Electric Spin Scrubber $27 $66 Save $39 See at Walmart

Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds $17 $60 Save $43 See at Walmart

Walmart Deals: 70% off or more

Walmart Inse Cordless Vacuum $69 $349 Save $280 Leave fussy cables in the dust (as it were) with this cordless vacuum cleaner from the folks at Inse. It features a high-efficiency motor to provide strong suction, which means you can capture pet hair, dirt and other messes on hardwood floors, low-pile carpet, stairs, beds, curtains ... well, you get the idea — this thing can go practically anywhere. It'll also run for up to 40 minutes continuously on a single charge. $69 at Walmart

Walmart Travelhouse 3-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set $120 $350 Save $230 With this popular set, you'll get a 20-inch carry-on, a 24-inch checked bag and a 28-inch suitcase that's so roomy, you'll never have to sacrifice shoes in the name of space. There are even TSA-approved combination locks and mesh zip pockets for extra organization. Choose from 10 colors. $120 at Walmart

Walmart Elephas 1080p Portable Mini Projector $53 $400 Save $347 A palm-size profile with theater-size projection — that's what you get with this diminutive dynamo. Offering crisp HD resolution, you'll enjoy watching all your favorite movies, shows and more anywhere you go. It'll easily work with multiple interfaces, and Bluetooth connectivity allows you to pair wireless speakers, a great way to add some oomph to your movie-watching experience. $53 at Walmart

Walmart deals: 50% off or more

Walmart Oraolo Portable Bluetooth Speaker $38 $100 Save $62 Bring the good vibes along for the ride with this highly rated sound box, designed with a dual-speaker configuration for a powerful stereo output that'll keep the tunes flowing with clarity even at max volume. It's also water-resistant, perfect for enjoying the final pool days of summer. And, with a playtime of up to 24 hours on a single charge (at 50% volume), you can enjoy your favorite bops all day long. $38 at Walmart

Walmart Topvision TV Sound Bar $33 $90 Save $57 with coupon If you're using only your TV's built-in speakers for your audio, you're probably missing part of the story. A soundbar like this inexpensive option from TopVision will help fill in the audio gaps, giving you richer, fuller and clearer sound for a louder, more immersive listening experience than through just your TV speakers alone. Save $57 with coupon $33 at Walmart

Walmart Segmart 22" Round Fire Pit $49 $120 Save $71 Fire pit season has only just begun! After all, there's nothing quite as cozy as gathering around the bonfire on mid-October nights, roasting marshmallows and telling spooky stories for the season. Make sure you're well equipped for all the fiery fun in store with this easy-to-move fire pit, which comes with a spark screen and poker for optimal safety. $49 at Walmart

Walmart deals: $25 and under

Walmart Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds $17 $60 Save $43 A great budget option if you're looking to grab a pair of inexpensive Bluetooth headphones, these Cshidworld buds are a big-selling, highly rated Walmart option. They can play for up to 18 hours on a single charge, 21 hours on the charging box, and you can also get a full charge after only one hour. Plus, they're waterproof and sweatproof. $17 at Walmart

Walmart Vesteel Mixing Bowls With Lids Set, 5-Piece $20 $70 Save $50 If you've been searching for ideal perfect stainless-steel mixing bowls to help create your signature dishes and desserts, now's your chance to snag some real beauties (with lids!) at more than 60% off. They're constructed using commercial-grade stainless steel, which is shatterproof as well as dent- and rust-resistant. They are sure to stand up to whatever you kitchen adventures can throw at 'em. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Veatool Wireless Earbuds $20 $100 Save $80 Sometimes buying earbuds can feel like a pick-two game: having to choose between sound quality, comfort and price. We've found a pair that delivers the trifecta for a very affordable $20, drastically discounted from $100. Water-resistant and TV-ready, these Veatool earbuds can be used for nearly anything — from working out at the gym to watching a tearjerker at home. You can get up to 60 hours of playback, and they're available in black, white, purple, pink and blue. $20 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Fall finds

Walmart Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Large Jar Candle $17 $20 Save $3 Though you can't guzzle your favorite fall latte all day long, you and yours can luxuriate with this popular scent in candle form. Nutmeg, cinnamon, clove and brown sugar compose this aromatic delight, providing up to 150 hours of spicy joy. It's the ideal scent to set your autumnal mood — and your home will be smelling gourd-geous in no time. $17 at Walmart

Walmart Fantaslook Plaid-Flannel Shirt $16 $70 Save $54 Get ready for flannel season in style! This button-down is the perfect addition to any autumnal wardrobe. It has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal for layering on warm days and chillier nights. Plus, it comes 14 shades — all under $20 each. $16 at Walmart

Walmart Cshidworld Cordless Leaf Blower $70 $160 Save $90 Leaf blowers make raking a thing of the past, but many models are heavy, require corded power, blow off noxious exhaust or suffer from any number of other inconveniences. This pick, however, offers a lightweight, clean-running, cordless alternative that makes tackling the peskiest of yard chores a fall breeze. $70 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Household essentials

Walmart Dryvenck Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit $9 $26 Save $17 Struggling with substandard dryer performance? Clogged vents may be the problem. Tons of fibrous blobs have been accumulating inside your machine for years, and if you haven't cleaned the vent out, it'll only keep getting worse. This kit helps to suck out the built-up lint (with help from your vacuum cleaner) and ensure the functionality and safety of your dryer. Plus, once you get all that gunk out, your clothes will dry faster and you’ll save energy and money. $9 at Walmart

Walmart Loaddvni Wool Dryer Balls, 3 Pack $7 $15 Save $8 Looking to save some money and cut out extra chemicals from your life? Give reusable wool dryer balls a shot. They help capture lint, pet hair, dust and more while removing static cling from clothes and replacing chemical-laden dryer sheets in the process. They can also save you over 25% of drying time (which'll add up to mucho dinero in due course). $7 at Walmart

Walmart Microfiber Duster for High Ceilings $13 $26 Save $13 When we think of sprucing up our indoor spaces, we don't always look to the ceilings — but that's where you'll find some of the most built-up dust and cobwebs. This telescoping microfiber tool is great for wiping built-up grime off the top of ceiling fans, light fixtures, vents and more. It comes with a variety of heads, including those meant specifically for spiderwebs and tight areas. $13 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Halloween

Walmart iFanze Witch's Cauldron Mist Maker Fogger $20 $50 Save $30 Get ready to be the coolest house on the block this Halloween — just put this ooky-spooky misting cauldron out front and watch the trick-or-treaters marvel at the magic. It has 12 LED lights that change color, and it'll emit an eerie mist when you fill it with fog juice. $20 at Walmart

walmart Costway 5.4' Posable Halloween Skeleton $60 $99 Save $39 Whether you're setting up this bony bod as a special guest at your Halloween party or a spooky addition to your front porch, it's sure to add some frightful fun to your creepy seasonal decor. Movable joints mean you can pose it any way you like! $60 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Cheaper than Amazon

Walmart TCL 50" Class 4K Smart Google TV $198 $228 Save $30 This smart set features 4K UHD resolution, so you can enjoy every teeny-tiny pixel in perfect definition, along with enhanced contrast and accurate colors courtesy of Dolby Vision. Google TV is included to make streaming your favorite movies, shows and more a breeze, and gamers will especially enjoy the Auto Game Mode for lowest possible input lag and latency, which means tip-top performance. Plus, a 50" TV for under $200?? You can't beat that. $198 at Walmart

Walmart Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac $69 $129 Save $60 Meet your new all-terrain tidy-upper, from hardwood floors to rugs and carpets, with a powerful suction motor that can capture even the smallest particles of dirt and debris. It's even got built-in sensors and multidirectional movement capabilities that make navigating stairs a breeze. Choose from four triple-process cleaning modes: auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and manual control. Or you can control it on the go with the Ionvac Wi-Fi-enabled smartphone app. When it's time to charge up, the SmartClean automatically docks and recharges itself. $69 at Walmart

Walmart HP Stream 14-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $179 $229 Save $50 With 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Office 365, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. And a 14-inch screen, a slim profile and a weight of only a few pounds make it ideal for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag, for work on the go. $179 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Only at Walmart

Walmart 4DRC F10 1080p Wi-Fi FPV Drone $45 $99 Save $54 with coupon Interested in getting your drone on but don't want to spend an arm and a leg to dip your toe into a new hobby? This is a great beginner option, with 1080p HD wide-angle dual cameras ideal for taking high-quality videos both indoors and outdoors. Takeoff and landing are as easy as the click of a button, and the drone can be flown in a gravity-sensing mode with the help of smartphone controls. The device also comes with two batteries and a carrying case for easy transport. Save $54 with coupon $45 at Walmart

Walmart Kidsjoy Electric Spin Scrubber $27 $66 Save $39 If your home cleaning arsenal needs a little oomph, look no further than this rechargeable gunk-buster. It's ideal for banishing stubborn stains, deep cleans like a dream and includes both longer and shorter handle options as well as multiple brush heads for reaching just about anywhere. $27 at Walmart

Walmart Ophanie Cordless Portable Tire Inflator $24 $80 Save $56 The proper tire pressure is essential for on-the-road safety, whether you're driving or biking. This tire inflator ensures you'll always be riding smart, with four pre-set modes (car, bicycle, motorcycle and sporting equipment) to inflate to the correct capacity. There's even an automatic shut-off sensor, so you never have to worry about anything going pop. $24 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you're signed up for Walmart+. It's easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You'll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)