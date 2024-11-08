Walmart early Black Friday deals are here: The best deals to shop now and everything you need to know

Waiting until the day after Thanksgiving to get major holiday savings? That's so five years ago! These days, retailers are unveiling Black Friday deals earlier than ever, so you don't have to wait to save. If Walmart is one of your go-to stores, then mark your calendar. Its first Black Friday Deals event of the season kicks off on Monday, November 11 at 5pm EST and runs through Sunday, November 17. And good news: The mega-retailer has just revealed some of the deals that will be flying off the shelves from brands like Keurig, Shark, Dyson, Apple, LG, Lego and more. (More on that below!)

Savvy shoppers know this is the perfect opportunity to pick up holiday gifts for friends and family, but we won't tell if you get a few things for yourself while prices are low. The deals at the Walmart Black Friday sale will be too good to pass up.

To ensure you're prepped, we're sharing everything we know about Walmart's Black Friday sale, including some solid deals — like a 17-piece nonstick cookware set that's down to $70 from $200 and a Shark vac for just $97 (that's over 50% off) — you can shop right now.

What deals will be included in Walmart's Black Friday sale?

While you can always count on Walmart for low prices and even better deals, we're seeing record-low markdowns on top-rated bestsellers for Walmart's Black Friday sale. The mega-retailer is, after all, touting it as the first of three big upcoming holiday shopping events. You'll find huge discounts (up to 70% off) on thousands of big-ticket items like vacuums, big-screen smart TVs, home and kitchen appliances, luggage, furniture, tech gear and toys.

Keep in mind that Walmart+ members get first dibs at noon EST (everyone else can start shopping at 5pm EST). Not a Walmart+ member yet? Well, we've got good news! Right now, you can purchase a Walmart+ membership for only $49 — that's 50% off the usual price.

Here's a first look at just some of the sales we're most excited about:

The best Walmart sales to shop ahead of Black Friday

Want to get a jump start on Black Friday shopping? These are the Walmart deals — including air fryers, laptops, vacuums and a bestselling plaid flannel shirt — you can scoop up right now.

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 Watch out, dirt! This top-seller with over 5,400 five-star fans is a powerhouse that swivels and swerves like an athlete, sucking up dirt, hair and dust (shout-out to the hardworking HEPA filter). Use the handheld nozzle to attack upholstery, stairs and curtains. "I am a professional house cleaner, and I've had my eye on this vacuum for months. Finally made the dive and purchased it, and I'm so happy I did," said one person. "The suction is great and adjustable. I like that you can detach the collection compartment and carry it to use it on the stairs. That was a big selling point for me." $97 at Walmart

Walmart Maxkare Electric Throw Blanket $29 $80 Save $51 With the temps outside promising to drop for the foreseeable future, the best place in the world is a toasty, cozy space where you can curl up. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is now a snuggly 60% off. $29 at Walmart

Walmart Dreo Space Heater $34 $90 Save $56 Feeling chilly already? Turn up the temperature with this bestselling portable space heater. Thanks to its compact size, you can keep it under your desk or place it by your feet while you watch TV at home to warm up in seconds. As for safety, it has an innovative tilt-detection sensor that improves accuracy and reliability for better tip-over protection. $34 at Walmart

Walmart HP Stream 14-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $196 $229 Save $33 With 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Office 365, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. And a 14-inch screen, a slim profile and a weight of only a few pounds make it ideal for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag, for work on the go. $196 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja 4-qt. Air Fryer $59 $89 Save $30 This jack-of-all-trades performs four crucial kitchen functions: air-frying, roasting, reheating and dehydrating. The basket is deep enough to fit a slew of chicken chunks, and easy to clean. If you're feeding a large brood, yes, you may be better served by a larger model, but this 4-quart option is perfect for singletons, couples or a pair of hungry, hungry housemates. $59 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $149 $199 Save $50 Summer may be over, but that doesn't meet your cold dessert cravings need to be. This wildly popular ice cream churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients freeze overnight, press a button and ... ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. (Try flavors like pumpkin and apple cinnamon for fall.) $149 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 This is your standard slow cooker, just a whole lot prettier. It has five preset functions for meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili, and it automatically goes into warming mode when your meal is ready. Plus, like all of the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore products, it has gorgeous gold hardware and a sleek touchscreen. You won’t mind keeping this one out on the countertop. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $99 $130 Save $31 While Beats do go on sale from time to time, this is a great price. Here are the highlights: They're wireless, foldable and durable, and offer up to 40 hours of battery life. If you tend to forget to charge your things, you'll be happy to learn that five minutes of charging gives you hours of playback when the battery is low. $99 at Walmart

Time and Tru Time and Tru Crewneck Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 Your leggings have met their new best friend, which you can score now for just 10 bucks in a variety of sizes and eye-catching colors. Designed with a relaxed fit and a classic crew neck, this supersoft cotton-blend knit pullover has a high-low hem that's perfect for covering what needs to be covered. $10 at Walmart

Walmart Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt $14 $70 Save $56 This toasty flannel shirt has "shacket" written all over it — and a price that's been reduced by nearly 80 percent. As we knew back in the '90s, a flannel shirt is all about warmth, comfort and versatility. Pass that wisdom on to a younger generation this holiday season. And while you're at it, pick one up for yourself — it comes in 15 colors. A fan called it "the incredibly silky, ideal material for layering continues to look fantastic even after multiple laundering," $14 at Walmart

Walmart Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $30 $120 Save $90 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This alternative from Nexpure is just a fraction of the price but still helps you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Onn. 65” Class 4K LED Roku Smart Television $298 $348 Save $50 A 65-inch smart TV for under $300? Yep, it's real — and it's glorious. This offering from Onn has 4K ultra high definition and easy access to your favorite movies, shows, apps and more thanks to the built-in Roku interface. It even works with a variety of smart home setups, like Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home. $298 at Walmart

Walmart Ophanie Cordless Portable Tire Inflator $28 $80 Save $52 There's never a good time for a flat tire. That's where the portability of this tire inflator shines. It doesn't take up much room, so you can keep it in your trunk, and once you've charged the removable battery, it's ready to go whenever you need it. It can also inflate a car tire from 29 to 35 PSI in just about a minute. $28 at Walmart

Walmart Costway 5' Artificial PVC Christmas Tree $33 $140 Save $107 O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree... you're saving me so much money! That's the carol you'll be singing when you snap up this cute holiday conifer, which will fill any snug space without emptying out your wallet. A bestselling faux tree for under $35? That decks our halls, indeed. $33 at Walmart

When does Walmart's Black Friday sale start?

Walmart's going all out this holiday season with three big shopping events! First up is Walmart's early Black Friday sale, which starts online on Monday, November 11 at 5pm EST. Walmart+ members get early access on Monday, November 11 starting at noon EST. If you want to shop in person, you'll have to wait until Friday, November 15 at 6am local time.

Next up is the main Black Friday event — it begins online on Monday, November 25 at 5pm EST. Once again, Walmart+ members get early access on Monday, November 25 at noon EST. For those who like to touch, feel and see the products in person, you can visit your local Walmart store to snag deals starting on Friday, November 29 at 6am local time. (Brick-and-mortar Walmart locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.)

Finally, Walmart's Cyber Monday deals begin on Sunday, December 1 at 5pm EST for Walmart+ members and 8pm EST for all customers.

As always, the hottest items are sure to sell out quickly, so mark your calendar and set an alarm on your phone — you'll want to act early. Of course, you don't have to wait to start shopping markdowns. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite items that are on sale now at Walmart.

What is Walmart's Black Friday sale?

Walmart's been heavily marking down items for Black Friday for years — and 2024 is no different! The multi-event sale extravaganza will give shoppers access to some of the hottest offers of the year for less. There will be discounts on big-ticket items like vacuums, big-screen smart TVs, home and kitchen appliances, furniture, tech gear, Christmas decor, toys and more.

“We know customers are shopping for the holidays, and Walmart’s ‘Black Friday Deals’ events are a one-stop shop for incredible savings on a wide assortment of the most-wanted items,” said Latriece Watkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S. “Thanks to the hard work from all our associates, customers can rest assured we’ll have the season’s must-have gifts from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Xbox, Beats, Barbie, Lego, Dyson, Reebok, Levis and so many more."

How do I become a Walmart+ member?

We're so glad you asked! Walmart is taking its massive markdowns a step further this holiday season and sweetening its deals with a discount on its Walmart+ membership. From now through December 2, you can subscribe for just $49, down from $98 — that's 50% off!

Being a Walmart+ member is a must if you want to get first dibs on the discounted goods at Walmart's early Black Friday sale. You'll have a chance to shop 5 hours (!) before the general public, starting Tuesday, November 11 at noon EST. (You'll also get early access to Walmart's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales later in the month.)

Other perks of Walmart+ include free shipping on every purchase, complimentary grocery delivery, free video streaming, and extra savings on things like gas and prescriptions.

How do I find the best early deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale?

Stick with Yahoo Life to stay on top of the emerging discounts during Walmart's early Black Friday sale. We'll have category experts on hand to keep you up-to-date on all marked-down must-haves including brands we love, products we've tried and tested, and reader favorites.

Walmart will be dropping exclusive deals throughout the Black Friday events so check back often here for updates on pricing, new deals and what's to come.