Walmart is selling a 'lightweight but sturdy' $199 Shark vac for just $97

Powerful and great for hard-to-reach spots — what's not to love about this cleaning machine that's over 50% off during Walmart's early anti-Prime Day sale?

We're all guilty of letting the dust bunnies pile up when the thought of pulling out the vacuum is too much. (They're called chores for a reason, right?) But trying to shove a heavy piece of machinery that seriously lacks suction into tight crevices can feel futile anyway. Well, this no longer needs to be your vacuum journey. Walmart's latest deal on this incredible Shark vacuum might make the floor-cleaning process, dare we say, enjoyable? Ahead of the big Walmart Holiday Deals event next week, the popular vac is just $97.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Walmart's amazing sale on the Shark Navigator has the vacuum marked down to just $97, which means it's over half off its usual price — we haven't seen this fan-favorite cleaner this low in months. That means you get a high-quality, highly-rated, super-powerful vacuum for less than $100. We know — we can't believe it either.

Why do I need this? 🤔

It's a great time to do a deep clean of your living space since we're transitioning to fall and winter and thus, to the more "indoors" months. And before we spend much more of our time around the house, don't we want to ensure that the area is sparkling clean? The Shark Navigator will help do just that, removing allergens and built-up dust and dirt from your home with reliability and ease.

There's a reason this Shark Navigator has been branded an XL — it features an extra large dust cup to help you get rid of messes all over your home without the need for constant emptying. But when it is time to dump the mess, the dust cup can be easily removed and emptied into the trash without any hassle.

Dust and allergens don't stand a chance against the HEPA filter trap which can catch particles as small as .3 microns, while the handy hose attachment allows you to reach dust and cobwebs up high. The Shark is also incredibly easy to handle. Because it's lightweight, it can be carried from room to room without the need for a bonus gym sesh. And if you need to get into those hard-to-reach spaces, you can use the lift-away detachable pod to clean your stairs, furniture, car and more.

The Shark XL vacuum features superior suction to get all the places you thought were clean. (Walmart)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 7,000 Walmart shoppers give this Shark model five stars. Cleaning made easy — could it be so?

Pros 👍

One reviewer noted that even with seven shedding fur babies, the Shark held its own. "We have four dogs and three cats in our home so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding. We recently tried the Shark Navigator XL vacuum and I am very impressed. This thing managed to suck up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much."

Another fan was astounded that, despite their frequent cleaning, the Shark managed to pick up dirt they missed. "This vacuum is a game changer. I am a very tidy gal and I vacuum all the time. I am surprised to collect so much debris every time I vacuum. It's very powerful."

A happy five-star reviewer couldn't believe how easy it was to navigate the Shark throughout their home. "The vacuum is lightweight but sturdy. It swivels, rotates, and steers easily around furniture and into corners. The swivel steering feature allows you to easily maneuver your vacuum from your carpet to hardwood floors, so you can clean every inch of your home with minimal effort."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers commented that the 'workhorse' could benefit from a few extra tools. "Very sturdy as with my prior Sharks. I knew it didn't have as many attachments, but I kind of miss them," said one.

Another purchaser added: "Has very good suction power, very easy to assemble and awesome to use. For the price, I think it should come with more cleaning tools, but I cant complain."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

