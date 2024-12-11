Walmart is selling a 'small but mighty' $60 space heater for just $22

Freezing your butt off? 'Tis the season. As temperatures plummet (and so do our bank balances with all of that holiday shopping), now is the perfect time to score a deal on a fan-favorite space heater at Walmart. This 'small but mighty' Kissair space heater lets you choose between high or low heat; either way, prepare to be toastier than you ever thought possible from such a diminutive gadget. The ceramic heater is just $22 on sale — that's 65% off — and it even has a cooling function for when the weather warms up again.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

The Kissair space heater gives you a lot of bang for your buck. You might not expect much from a portable heater that's less than 10 inches high, but shoppers confirm that it warms up a small room fast and effectively. At just $22, it's a steal — it usually costs $60. Oh, and did we mention that it doubles as a fan, so you can use it year-round?

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you want to get toasty without driving up your energy bill, this space heater is the solution. It includes a low heat setting that varies from 750 to 950 watts, depending on the model, but you can also crank it to the full 1500 watts on those days when it's so cold your toes are going numb! Its low heat setting cuts your energy use by about 40 percent.

The electric heater also has a cool safety function that shuts the device off automatically if it reaches a certain temperature or if it accidentally topples over. That and its ultra-quiet operation — less than 40 decibels — make it ideal for warming up your bedroom as you sleep.

And because it's so small and lightweight, you can carry it from room to room — some models even have a handle. Carry it into a chilly garage to keep you comfy while you do DIY projects, bring it in the bathroom for a soothing post-shower experience, or keep it beside you in an enclosed porch or any other drafty spot in the house. With this portable heater by your side, there's no need to shiver.

Don't let its size fool you — this small unit will heat up your space in minutes. (Walmart)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,600 Walmart reviewers have been won over by the Kissair space heater for a slew of reasons, ranging from its surprising strength and speed to its good looks.

Pros 👍

"I was not expecting that kind of heat to come out of this little heater! It took no time to warm the room. It's also quiet — another plus," an impressed customer wrote after putting it to the test.

And then there's the speed. "My bedroom gets chilly this time of year. I turn this little guy on and in less than five minutes, my room is toasty warm," a shopper wrote. And a New Englander raved, "It heats up my 16' x 16' room in December very quickly ... to a point that sweat will drip."

Customers are also confident in the gadget's safety. "Nice auto shut-off features in case the kids knock it over. That feature is kind of sensitive, so if something is under it at all it completely shuts off," a reviewer wrote. "Trying to offset our energy bill by using this to heat our living room instead of our whole house. So far, it has worked well."

And finally, as one shopper pointed out, instead of being an eyesore, the space heater is actually attractive in either a silver or black finish. "It looks nice which is different from most space heaters."

Cons 👎

You might want to break out your reading glasses when you first start using your space heater. "The controls are a little hard to read, but once this thing is on, you have some really good heat," said a purchaser.

"When you first get the heater out of the box it does have a strange smell. That will go away after your first use," another reviewer pointed out.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

