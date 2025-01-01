Walmart's best New Year's deals include massive discounts on Dyson, HP, Skechers and more

Start the new year off right — by shopping (and saving!) on household essentials, tech gadgets, clothing and more at Walmart.

Whether you stayed in last night or partied hard, here's hoping you still have some energy to tackle today's New Year sales because they are epic. Over at Walmart, prices are up to 70% off, and top brands like Dyson, Skechers, HP and even Michael Kors are all majorly marked down. Shoppers looking for TVs, vacuums, clothing and kitchen gadgets will find wallet-friendly prices, but they key is to shop early because these deals won't last.

Still a little foggy from yesterday's festivities? We can help point you in the direction of Walmart's can't-miss New Year's deals. First up, this brand-new (as in, not refurbished!) Dyson cordless vacuum is a whopping $200 off. It's lightweight, works on hard floors and carpets and will totally take your cleaning game to the next level. Speaking of leveling up, want to impress on the style front? How about a Michael Kors crossbody for just $60? Or this popular plaid shirt on sale for only $14? Both are closet essentials you'll wear a ton.

The savings continue in every department at Walmart today, so don't miss your chance to score top-rated products for less. Keep scrolling for more of our expert-approved New Year picks below.

Top Walmart New Year's deals:

Best Walmart New Year's deals: 70% off or more

Walmart Maxkare Electric Heated Blanket $27 $100 Save $73 Sure, this may look like just another stylish throw, but it's even better. Why? Because it's heated! Perfect for folks who run cold, this cozy cover-up has six heating levels, plus a four-hour automatic shutoff feature. "Well-made, soft, thick, warms up quickly and heats evenly, great price and value. I'd recommend this to anyone looking for a heated throw," one customer commented. $27 at Walmart

Walmart Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum $80 $320 Save $240 Don't let its slim profile fool you: This cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. The Yahoo reader favorite is down to $80, which is pretty close to the lowest price we've seen it. $80 at Walmart

Walmart Carote 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $18 $100 Save $82 If boring silver cutlery is just not your style, grab this colorful set by Carote while it's over 80% off. It comes with six knives that you can use to carve meats, slice bread, peel potatoes and so much more. Even better, each blade comes with a protective cover to preserve its sharpness and keep it safely stored. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt $14 $70 Save $56 Your winter wardrobe isn't complete without this plaid button-down shirt. It has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal for layering with tees and jackets. Plus, it comes in 14 plaid shades and patterns — and it's just $15. (And yes, that means you can buy more than one color!) $14 at Walmart

Walmart Tripcomp Hardside Luggage Set $85 $300 Save $215 If you're gearing up for an exciting adventure in 2025, it's only right that you treat yourself to stylish new luggage for the trip. This three-piece set includes spacious suitcases that you can use for weekend getaways and longer stays alike. There are several colors to choose from, all of which feature wheels that glide like a dream and durable exteriors that can handle being ruffed around by TSA. $85 at Walmart

Walmart Beautypeak Full-Length Mirror $85 $299 Save $214 Equal parts decorative and functional, this 71" x 27" stunner will up the elegance factor of any room (and you'll be able to give your outfit a once-over before you head out the door). More than 5,000 shoppers think it's worthy of a five-star rating, this is one deal you'll "reflect" on fondly. $85 at Walmart

Walmart Hoofun Electric Spin Scrubber $30 $100 Save $70 The cleaning has to get done, but you can give your weary arms a break by letting this nifty doodad do all of the hard work. Its bristles spin at a rate of up to 400 rotations per minute to bust away grime from grout, the tub and pretty much anywhere that could use a deep clean. It comes with seven heads for targeting different areas of your home — and at 70% off, it's a no-brainer. $30 at Walmart

Best Walmart New Year's deals: $10 or less

Walmart TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with IPX8 Built-in Mic $10 $50 Save $40 Not ready to drop hundreds of dollars on AirPods? Then consider these Bluetooth earbuds that are down to just $10 today. More than 400 shoppers have given them a five-star rating, with many saying they're impressed with the quality. "These are very comfortable around my ears. The sound quality is great. For the price, I am very impressed," one customer commented. Another added, "I just recieved these headphones, put them on, and not even a half song into them I can tell these are going to be a solid pair. I turned the volume up halfway, and the music is clear and I can't hear outside noise. Hoping for these to last a long time because these sound [is] phenomenal." $10 at Walmart

Walmart Sugarday Feather Duster with Extension Handle $8 $17 Save $9 Say sayonara to dirt in hard-to-reach corners of your home with this clever tool. The long handle makes swiping ceiling fans and the tops of cabinets super easy, while the fluffy head grabs dust like nobody's business. "This duster is perfect for me," one happy shopper wrote in their review. "I spray Endust on it and pull out the extender and I can reach my high valted ceilings as well as the corners of the walls. I use it to dust my large windows and capture any spiders. I'm over 70 and disabled so anything that is easy for me to [use] is a blessing. I highly recommend this product." $8 at Walmart

Walmart Malloni Home Cotton Towel Set, 3-Pack $10 $22 Save $12 Real talk: Those threadbare towels in your linen closet have served you well... and it's time to retire them. Luckily, replacements won't break the bank, seeing as this cotton set is a mere $10 for a bath towel, hand towel and washcloth. At this price, grab several sets to have on hand for guests. Good luck choosing between the 20-plus colors. $10 at Walmart

Best Walmart New Year's deals: Toys and games

Walmart Monopoly Deal Card Game $5 $22 Save $17 Monopoly is fun, but who has hours to spend sitting around waiting for the game to end? If you want your buying and selling fix without the massive time commitment, Monopoly Deal is the way to go. It's designed for two to five people, can be played in as little as 15 minutes and it's just as fun as the original. "Short and fun!" raved one fan. "I don't play original board game anymore as it takes way too much time. This game has all the strategy and is still very entertaining! Love it. Buy It!" $5 at Walmart

Walmart Lego Icons Tiny Plants Building Set $40 $50 Save $10 Give plant lovers everlasting blooms with this 758-piece set. The nine adorable plants and flowers can even be split among family members. A number of reviewers gushed that this was their first time building Legos since childhood and agreed that this was a wonderful reintroduction. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Sorry! $10 $12 Save $2 You gotta love a classic. With this game players have no option but to turn on each other to try to win the game — hence the insincere apology in the title. You'll chase your opponents around the board while trying to get your pawns to the finish line. Cards tell you to move forward and back and can even send you back to the start, making for an exciting evening. $10 at Walmart

Walmart Joyracer 24V Truck $210 $600 Save $390 The young ones will enjoy a taste of the open road (er, driveway) by cruising around in this sturdy two-seater. Older kids can steer it manually, but it also comes with a remote control that parents can operate if they choose. Safety features include seatbelts (of course) and non-deflatable wheels, as well as LED lights for when the sun starts to set. $210 at Walmart

Best Walmart New Year's deals: Tech

Walmart HP Chromebook 14-Inch Laptop $196 $399 Save $203 Need a sleek little laptop for tasks like web browsing and word processing? We've found one for an equally sleek little price. Features include an anti-glare display, 4GB RAM, 128GB flash storage and up to 12 hours of battery life. $196 at Walmart

Walmart Samsung Q-Series 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar $199 $379 Save $180 Got a new TV for Christmas? Lucky you! Now, take it to the next level with a soundbar. This best-selling Samsung model connects easily via an HDMI cable and has surround sound capabilities. "Exceptional product, great price," one shopper noted in their review. "Significantly enhanced my home entertainment setup." Another fan commented, "This soundbar on my Samsung 65-inch TV is absolutely amazing. I replaced an LG soundbar for this one and oh what a difference. Perfect sound, easy hook up and it even comes with parts for hanging it on the wall just below my TV. Great deal for perfect sounds." $199 at Walmart

Walmart Apple iPad (10th Generation) $279 $349 Save $70 If you've had an iPad on your wishlist, this is the most recent version and it's on rare sale. (It's not quite as low as it was for Black Friday/Cyber Monday, but it's one of the best prices we've seen otherwise.) As the unofficial Goldilocks of tech (less bulky than a laptop but larger than a smartphone... making it "just right"), this tablet keeps you connected on the go or at home, and you can use it for everything from reading books to taking notes to watching videos. Our tech editor named this the best tablet for 2024 owing to its "under-the-hood improvements, including a faster processor, more RAM (4GB instead of 3GB), Bluetooth 5.0 (up from 4.2) and a USB-C charging port." $279 at Walmart

Walmart LG 55-Inch 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV with Dolby Vision $798 $1,199 Save $401 Experience the ultimate in home entertainment with this sleek TV. With perfect blacks and vibrant colors, every show and movie dazzles. And with Dolby Vision, it gives you a true cinematic experience in your living room. Grab it now and save $400. "Watching TV is now like going to the movies!" gushed one fan. "Football games are really cool as we feel like we are in the stadiums." $798 at Walmart

Walmart Roku Express HD Streaming Device $19 $29 Save $10 Don't want to shell out big bucks for a new TV? No worries — you can upgrade your home theater for just $19 with this Roku streamer. Just plug it into your TV and connect to your Wi-Fi, and soon you'll be bingeing everything during the cold winter months. $19 at Walmart

Walmart TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K Smart TV $228 $348 Save $120 You'll save a whopping $120 with this deal, so if your old telly's on the fritz, go ahead and add this highly rated (as in, more than 21,000 five-star ratings) smart TV to your cart. It boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution for crystal-clear imagery as well as easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms right on the home screen. $228 at Walmart

Best Walmart New Year's deals: Outdoor

Walmart Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $37 $60 Save $23 Windy winter storms are a-coming, and sometimes the resulting fallen branches are a bit too large to be cut down to size by hand. This chainsaw is lightweight and simple to use, but don't let the demure size fool you. With a 6-inch blade, it has more than enough cutting power to take on most jobs. The handle comes with a rubberized grip that makes it easy to hold, even with just one hand, as well as a lock button that means you won't accidentally start things up while carrying it. $37 at Walmart

Walmart Avapow Car Battery Jump-Starter $60 $180 Save $120 'Tis the season for frozen car batteries, which is why this jump starter — now discounted a whopping $120 — can literally be a lifesaver. It comes with intelligent clamps that will notify you if there are any issues and LED lights so you can see at night. It also works as a strobe light or an SOS light in an emergency and as a power bank for your electronic devices. $60 at Walmart

Walmart Litheli Cordless Snow Shovel $96 $300 Save $204 with coupon Shoveling snow the old-school way can be exhausting, not to mention nearly back-breaking. With an electric option like this one, you'll have a whole lot of help cleaning up after Mother Nature's latest onslaught. It weighs just 8.8 pounds, meaning you can quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios and more with less strain — the shovel will leave a 12-inch clearing path and blows snow up to 20 inches away.



It's already marked down by $200, but don't miss the additional $5 coupon to save even more. Save $204 with coupon $96 at Walmart

Walmart AstroAI Tire Pressure Gauge $9 $19 Save $10 Your car emergency kit isn't complete without a tire pressure gauge. This easy-to-read digital model works in just seconds and has a handy light so you can see the screen in the dark. Shoppers give it 4.7 out of 5 stars and say it really is simple to use. "Easy to use and quick and handy! Works well both night and daytime. Won't drive without it and good for your bikes too!" one person noted. $9 at Walmart

Best Walmart New Year's deals: Kitchen

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 Cold weather calls for soul-warming soups and stews prepared in this Drew Barrymore slow cooker. It's extra large so that you can cook big batches, and the presets make meals like chili foolproof. There are nine aesthetically pleasing colors to choose from, all of which have elegant gold accents. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set $65 $220 Save $155 Preparing homemade meals is much more enjoyable when you're not cooking with scratched, gunky pots and pans. If yours are ready to be replaced, you don't have to spend a fortune. These are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops — plus, they're nonstick so they're great for any at-home chef. Save over 60% on this hardworking set. $65 at Walmart

Walmart bella Fold & Store Dual Temp Griddle $50 $60 Save $10 Cook pancakes, eggs, burgers and more on this two-sided griddle that's large enough to feed the whole fam, but neatly folds in half for convenient storage. It heats up to 400°F to sear meats, veggies and more. Oh yeah, and the nonstick grill plate is removable, so it's easy to clean. "The surface is so wonderfully slick without any added oil, butter, fats, etc. I made tortilla(s) as my 'break-in' recipe and will never look back. Very pleased. When folded up, this griddle tucks sweetly in a cupboard," one fan raved. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill $170 $230 Save $60 Not every cooking job requires turning on the oven, you know? This versatile countertop gadget not only bakes and broils, but it also air fries, grills and toasts. Whether you want fries, cookies or another go at last night's leftovers, this Cuisinart model is up for the job. $170 at Walmart

Walmart KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $259 $359 Save $100 The word Aid in this mixer's name isn't a throwaway — this timeless kitchen standby will do all the heavy lifting for you, whether you're cooking or baking a culinary treat. Score $100 off on the 4.5-quart tilt-head model in one of five gorgeous colors — though we're partial to the pictured Pistachio. $259 at Walmart

Ninja Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $149 $199 Save $50 People of all pronouns (I, you, we) scream for ice cream — yes, even when it's cold. This wildly popular appliance will satiate everyone's sweet tooth until it's warm enough for the ice cream truck to roll around. It churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients, freeze overnight, press a button and ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. This price beats Amazon's, so "scoop" it up while you can. Check out our full Ninja Creami review for more. $149 at Walmart

Best Walmart New Year's deals: Home

Walmart Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $280 $400 Save $120 Been dyin' to try a Dyson? Now would be a great time to snag this lightweight dust destroyer, considering it's 50% off. It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time to move it to a different room. Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring. $280 at Walmart