Walmart's end-of-summer sale is off the charts: Save on Dyson, Keurig and more

This past week saw millions of kids heading back to school. To all you parents out there: Congrats — the next round's on us! Seriously, though, you've got some well-deserved "me" time coming, complete with some self-gifted treats. Walmart's here to help, with a slate of weekend deals that'll entrance, indulge and reward you for the past two months of mayhem. Ready to get serious again about your morning-run routine? A 75% markdown on these Bluetooth earbuds (75% off!) will be music to your ears in more ways than one. Perhaps the peace and quiet of an empty house means it's high time to begin that memoir you've been mulling; $700 off a Windows 11 laptop is a deal you won't soon forget. Maybe you just want to spread out on the couch for some decadent daytime TV — how 'bout a pair of organic-cotton lounge pants for half price (just 20 bucks!)? Serenity — and savings — now!

Sgin 17.3-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $300 $1,000 Save $700 with coupon See at Walmart

Sejov 5-Tier Vertical Garden $58 $140 Save $82 See at Walmart

Veatool Wireless Earbuds $25 $110 Save $85 See at Walmart

Yahhu Mini Chainsaw $43 $230 Save $187 See at Walmart

Walmart deals: 70% off or more

Walmart Sgin 17.3-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $300 $1,000 Save $700 with coupon An on-page coupon makes this a super steal, with 12GB of RAM and a 512GB internal drive, that meets or beats most other laptops in this price range in power and capacity. It's everything you need to work from home and keep your boss impressed. It also boasts up to eight hours of battery life and has Windows 11 on deck for any work or play you may need to tackle during your day. Note: You'll want to log into your Walmart account to access the coupon. Save $700 with coupon $300 at Walmart

Walmart Inse Cordless Vacuum $69 $349 Save $280 Leave fussy cables in the dust (as it were) with this cordless vacuum cleaner from the folks at Inse. It features a high-efficiency motor to provide strong suction, which means you can capture pet hair, dirt and other messes on hardwood floors, low-pile carpet, stairs, beds, curtains ... well, you get the idea — this thing can go practically anywhere. It'll also run for up to 40 minutes continuously on a single charge. $69 at Walmart

Walmart Dr. J Professional 5G Wi-Fi Projector With Bluetooth $67 $250 Save $183 with coupon It's always good to kick back with your loved ones and enjoy some serious movie-night action — and this projector is the perfect way to take the show to the next level. The 1080p resolution and sharp color contrast will create a movie theater experience right at home, and you can easily mirror your devices with a fast and stable 5G Wi-Fi connection. Plus, the $67 price tag simply cannot be beat. Save $183 with coupon $67 at Walmart

Walmart deals: 50% off or more

Walmart Sejov 5-Tier Vertical Garden $58 $140 Save $82 What's better than a garden? A tall, cascading garden — you can fit so much more in so much less space! Form meets function in this fetching showcase that's large enough to fit a plethora of plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers and more (perfect for fall!). It takes just 15 minutes to assemble, and each level can support 25 pounds of your fave flora. $58 at Walmart

Walmart Aquasonic Electric Toothbrush with 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case $30 $60 Save $30 This super scrubber hunts down and eliminates plaque with its 40,000-vibrations-per-minute motor and removes up to 10 times more buildup than an ordinary toothbrush. Thanks to its four brush modes, you can set it for sensitivity, deep cleaning, gum massage and even whitening. It also has a built-in 30-second timer and a two-minute auto-shut off to help you develop a better brushing routine. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Sejoy IPL Laser Hair Removal with Cooling System $55 $140 Save $85 If unwanted body and facial hair has you spending too much time (and money) at the salon, this IPL device just might become your new best friend. The cooling function makes the process of removing hair at home more comfortable — whether you're trying to zap away at your underarms, legs or bikini line. Best of all, it's a one-time investment (versus the hundreds or thousands you'd spend to get the same results, just in an office). $55 at Walmart

Walmart Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $20 $22 Save $2 When you're listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor's lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That's where these over-ear headphones come in. They not only block out distracting ambient sound, but they improve audio quality by enhancing subtler sounds. $20 at Walmart

Walmart deals: $25 and under

Walmart Veatool Wireless Earbuds $25 $110 Save $85 Sometimes buying earbuds can feel like a pick-two game: having to choose between sound quality, comfort and price. We've found a pair that delivers the trifecta for a very affordable $25, drastically discounted from $110. Water-resistant and TV-ready, these Veatool earbuds can be used for nearly anything — from working out at the gym to watching a real tearjerker at home. You can get up to 60 hours of playback and they're available in black, white, purple, pink and blue. $25 at Walmart

Walmart Vesteel Mixing Bowls With Lids Set, 5-Piece $20 $70 Save $50 If you've been searching for the perfect stainless-steel mixing bowls to help create your signature dishes and desserts, now's your chance to snag some real beauties (with lids!) at a discount of more than 70% off. These bowls are constructed using commercial-grade stainless steel, which is shatterproof, as well as dent- and rust-resistant. They are sure to stand up to whatever your kitchen can throw at 'em. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Somer Flowy Drawstring Pants $20 $40 Save $20 Loose and lounge-worthy, these footloose faves are ideal for providing coverage while also adding some airiness for the summer heat. Pair them with a tee or tank to laze around the house, or a fitted blouse and sleek sandals to wear to the office. $20 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Cheaper than Amazon

Walmart Shark StainStriker Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner $99 $140 Save $41 Looking for a good, portable spot cleaner? Look no further. The compact yet mighty stain and odor eliminator relies on a two-formula system with powerful suction and a range of bristle, pet and crevice tools to target and remove stains and smells from carpets and upholsteries with force. It weighs under 9 pounds and has a handle for easy carrying, making it a great choice for those who live in cozier spaces. $99 at Walmart

Walmart Emeril Power Grill 360 Plus Smokeless Grill and Air Fryer Oven $60 $169 Save $109 This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as an electric indoor grill and air fryer oven, with 6-in-1 capabilities, including baking, roasting, toasting, dehydrating and more. Most importantly, you can enjoy the goodness of the taste of grilled food without all the smoke that comes with an outdoor grill — the unit's Smoke Extracting System removes virtually all the smoke from the scene, keeping it out of your kitchen and your airways. In addition to the Power Grill itself, you'll also get a griddle pan, crisper basket and more. $60 at Walmart

Walmart Dyson Big Ball Turbinehead Canister Vacuum $200 $400 Save $200 Peep this: A delightful deal on a Dyson! The greatness goes beyond the brand name — this vac's canister follows behind as you clean, and if it topples over, it'll politely pick itself right back up. How cool is that? It also features a tangle-free cleaner head that lifts and lowers as needed, a retractable cord, a pop-open debris bin that empties fully and a washable lifetime filter. $200 at Walmart

Walmart Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker $49 $59 Save $10 You'll be able to whip up a cuppa with ease using this single-serve brewer from the java experts at Keurig. With push-button convenience, you'll be kicking back with your favorite coffee (or other K-Cup beverage) in minutes, no prep necessary. A generously-sized 36 oz. water reservoir means you won't have to refill every time you brew, and you can make cups back-to-back without any time wasted waiting to reheat. $49 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Only at Walmart

Walmart Yahhu Mini Chainsaw $43 $230 Save $187 A little less Leatherface and a little more Polly Pocket, this compact cutie packs quite a punch. It's battery-powered, so you can take it to the farthest reaches of your backyard, and it can slay wayward branches and spindly overgrown trees with ease. $43 at Walmart

Walmart 4DRC F10 1080p Wifi FPV Drone $45 $170 Save $125 with coupon Interested in getting your drone on but don't want to spend an arm and a leg to dip your toe into a new hobby? This is a great beginner option, with 1080p HD wide-angle dual cameras ideal for taking high-quality videos both indoors and outdoors. Takeoff and landing is as easy as the click of a button, and the drone can be flown in a gravity-sensing mode with the help of smartphone controls. The device also comes with two batteries and a carrying case for easy transport, whether you're heading to the local park or heading out on a travel adventure. Save $125 with coupon $45 at Walmart

Walmart Sunoyar Monocular with Tripod and Phone Adapter $27 $60 Save $33 Want to get serious about your bird-watching? This handheld telescope just might be the key to becoming the Audubon of your neighborhood — and it's useful in tons of other areas too. With up to 10x zoom (making a distance of up to 1,000 yards appear crystal clear!) you can make the most of scoping out wildlife, getting up close and personal at concerts and sports games and even checking out the natural wonders of the nighttime sky. And speaking of natural wonders, the monocular is waterproof too with effective resistance against elements like rainwater and light splashing. The scope also comes with a tripod and phone adapter, making it super easy to capture what you're seeing in picture and video. $27 at Walmart

Walmart Sofia Jeans Women's Tapered High Rise Satin Cargo Pants $10 $30 Save $20 Cargo pants are super in right now (even Oprah loves 'em!), so if you want to hop on the trend, $10 is a pretty low commitment to give 'em a try. These, from Sofia Vergara's clothing line, feature a high-rise waist, which flatters a variety of body types, and a smooth satin construction literally topped with a bow. They can be dressed up or down too — wear them with a tee to run your errands, or with a sleek blouse and statement jewelry for drinks with the girls. $10 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you're signed up for Walmart+. It's easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You'll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)