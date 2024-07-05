Walmart's mega sale is just as good as early Prime Day deals — shop kitchen appliances, electronics, patio furniture & more up to 50% off
You know what they say: "Big savings, low prices!"
Amazon Prime Day is inching closer and closer, but don't sleep on all the other sales happening right now. Tons of retailers are having massive blowouts, Walmart Canada being one of them. Yep, it's that time of year: The Big Save sale is on as we speak. Whether you're looking for some new patio furniture, a TV, a laptop or a coffee maker, you can save up to 50 per cent off on almost everything. So, now's your chance to update your outdoor living space or grab those new electronics you've been eyeing. Scroll below for a curated list brought to you by your favourite Yahoo shopping editors. 😉
onn. 32” FHD 1080p Roku Smart TV$158$188Save $30
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation USB Type C Version)$228$289Save $61
Ninja Air Fryer XL$120$170Save $50
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Egg Chair$224$298Save $74
HOMETRENDS Dune 2-Pack Patio Chair Set$488$698Save $210
SGIN 17.3in Laptop$380$1,150Save $770
Expandable Garden Hose$38$70Save $32
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$60$110Save $50
Hamilton Beach 3.3 cu.ft. Compact Refrigerator$115$180Save $65
Cuisinart Four Burner Dual Fuel Gas Grill$398$498Save $100
Greenworks 4A 13" Dual-Line String Trimmer$50$60Save $10
Need a small TV for a kitchen, bedroom or even backyard? This Roku smart TV is exactly what you're looking for. Can you believe it's under $160? Snag it while you can!
If you've been wanting a pair of AirPods Pro, you'll want to act on this deal while it's still available. These noise-cancelling 'buds are a must-have for work, the gym and commuting.
Shoppers call this air fryer "top-notch" and say it's "fast, easy to use and clean up is a breeze." It'll cook your favourite foods with up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods.
Save $74 on this highly-coveted egg chair for your porch, balcony or backyard. Not only is this deep-seated chair chic and comfy (thanks to its handwoven resin wicker design) but it's also durable.
If you're looking for a set of two chairs for your outdoor space, this set is adorable. Reviewers say it's "easy to assemble," which is a bonus.
This entry-level laptop is great for work, entertainment or gaming — and did we mention it's a whopping $770 off?!
People say this hose "works like a charm" and call it "lightweight," which is a bonus. And it expands up to three times its original length.
If you want a slim, compact coffee maker that's perfect for small spaces, this is it, my friends. This single-serve Keurig will whip up a delicious cup of coffee in minutes.
This is a great steal if you've been wanting an extra fridge for your garage, bedroom, dorm room, game room, exercise room or office.
This grill has two generously sized cooking areas, so you can barbecue up a storm this summer. Reviewers call it a "very nice BBQ" and say it's "excellent quality."
Walmart shoppers call this a "great little trimmer," saying it's "very powerful" easily hacks through weeds. And it's "quick to put together," too!
