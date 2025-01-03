Walmart's top weekend deals include big discounts on Apple, Keurig, Shark and more

Feeling a little ... off? We get it. The holidays are behind us, as is that weird interval between Christmas and New Year's when you barely know what day it is. Some call it "Airport Week" (because you eat whatever you want and pay no regard to what things cost), others "Cheese Week" (cuz you eat too much of the stuff and just want to lie around and ... lie around), while still others know it as the "Christmas Perineum" (nuff said). The point is, you're still a bit in limbo, eh?

Well, the first weekend of the year is your chance to get re-oriented, back on the beam, right-side up, and there's nothing like Walmart's weekend sale to restore some sanity and normalcy to things. Not that the deals on offer are normal — in fact, they're sneakily spectactular. Hoping to put that fitness resolution into action? Check out these home-gym bargains. How 'bout getting serious about self-care? You can save some serious coin doing it. Oh, and Flash Deals abound, with stupefying markdowns on luggage, housewares and more.

Feeling better already, aren't you? Go get 'em ... and, oh yeah: Happy New Year!

Top Walmart weekend deals:

Best Walmart weekend deals: 70% off or more

Walmart Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum $80 $320 Save $240 Don't let its slim profile fool you: This cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. The Yahoo reader-favorite is down to $80, which is pretty close to the lowest price we've seen it. $80 at Walmart

Walmart Carote 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $18 $100 Save $82 If boring silver cutlery is just not your style, grab this colorful set by Carote while it's over 80% off. It comes with six knives that you can use to carve meats, slice bread, peel potatoes and so much more. Even better, each blade comes with a protective cover to preserve its sharpness and keep it safely stored. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt $14 $70 Save $56 Your winter wardrobe isn't complete without this plaid button-down shirt. It has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal for layering with tees and jackets. Plus, it comes in 14 plaid shades and patterns — and it's as little as just $14. (And yes, that means you can buy more than one color!) $14 at Walmart

Walmart Tripcomp Hardside Luggage Set $81 $300 Save $219 If you're gearing up for an exciting adventure in 2025, it's only right that you treat yourself to stylish new luggage for the trip. This three-piece set includes spacious suitcases that you can use for weekend getaways and longer stays alike. There are several colors to choose from, all of which feature wheels that glide like a dream and durable exteriors that can handle being ruffed around by TSA. $81 at Walmart

Walmart Hoofun Electric Spin Scrubber $27 $100 Save $73 The cleaning has to get done, but you can give your weary arms a break by letting this nifty doodad do all of the hard work. Its bristles spin at a rate of up to 400 rotations per minute to bust away grime from grout, the tub and pretty much anywhere that could use a deep clean. It comes with seven heads for targeting different areas of your home — and at over 70% off, it's a no-brainer. $27 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: $10 or less

Walmart TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with IPX8 Built-in Mic $10 $50 Save $40 Not ready to drop hundreds of dollars on AirPods? Then consider these Bluetooth earbuds that are down to just $10 today. That is not a typo, so we'll say it again: $10! More than 400 shoppers have given them a five-star rating, with many saying they're impressed with the quality. "These are very comfortable around my ears. The sound quality is great. For the price, I am very impressed," one customer commented. Another added, "I just recieved these headphones, put them on, and not even a half song into them I can tell these are going to be a solid pair. I turned the volume up halfway, and the music is clear and I can't hear outside noise. Hoping for these to last a long time because these sound [is] phenomenal." $10 at Walmart

Walmart Malloni Home Cotton Towel Set, 3-Pack $10 $22 Save $12 Real talk: Those threadbare towels in your linen closet have served you well... and it's time to retire them. Luckily, replacements won't break the bank, seeing as this cotton set is a mere $10 for a bath towel, hand towel and washcloth. At this price, grab several sets to have on hand for guests. Good luck choosing between the 20-plus colors. $10 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Tech

Walmart HP Chromebook 14-Inch Laptop $194 $399 Save $205 Need a sleek little laptop for tasks like web browsing and word processing? We've found one for an equally sleek little price. Features include an anti-glare display, 4GB RAM, 128GB flash storage and up to 12 hours of battery life. $194 at Walmart

Walmart Apple iPad (10th Generation) $299 $349 Save $50 If you've had an iPad on your wishlist, this is the most recent version and it's on rare sale. As the unofficial Goldilocks of tech (less bulky than a laptop but larger than a smartphone... making it "just right"), this tablet keeps you connected on the go or at home, and you can use it for everything from reading books to taking notes to watching videos. Our tech editor named this the best tablet for 2024 owing to its "under-the-hood improvements, including a faster processor, more RAM (4GB instead of 3GB), Bluetooth 5.0 (up from 4.2) and a USB-C charging port." $299 at Walmart

Walmart LG 55-Inch 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV with Dolby Vision $798 $1,199 Save $401 Experience the ultimate in home entertainment with this sleek TV. With perfect blacks and vibrant colors, every show and movie dazzles. And with Dolby Vision, it gives you a true cinematic experience in your living room. Grab it now and save $400. "Watching TV is now like going to the movies!" gushed one fan. "Football games are really cool as we feel like we are in the stadiums." $798 at Walmart

Walmart Roku Express HD Streaming Device $19 $29 Save $10 Don't want to shell out big bucks for a new TV? No worries — you can upgrade your home theater for just $19 with this Roku streamer. Just plug it into your TV and connect to your Wi-Fi, and soon you'll be bingeing everything during the cold winter months. $19 at Walmart

Walmart Aioneus Surge Protector Power Strip Tower $24 $47 Save $23 Ever have trouble finding a place to plug in all your essentials at once? We're talking phone chargers, computer cables, TV, sound bar, speakers, Blu-ray player... well, you get the idea. If you have need for an electronics hub, this surge protector tower will absolutely get the job done. There are 12 AC outlets and four smart USB charging ports (two USB-C and two USB-A), meaning you can juice up an incredible 16 electronic devices simultaneously. Don't worry about going overboard, either — safety features include an integrated circuit breaker. $24 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Outdoor

Walmart Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $37 $60 Save $23 Windy winter storms are here, and sometimes the resulting fallen branches are a bit too large to be cut down to size by hand. This chainsaw is lightweight and simple to use, but don't let the demure size fool you. With a 6-inch blade, it has more than enough cutting power to take on most jobs. The handle comes with a rubberized grip that makes it easy to hold, even with just one hand, as well as a lock button that means you won't accidentally start things up while carrying it. $37 at Walmart

Walmart Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter $60 $180 Save $120 'Tis the season for frozen car batteries, which is why this jump starter — now discounted a whopping $120 — can literally be a lifesaver. It comes with intelligent clamps that will notify you if there are any issues and LED lights so you can see at night. It also works as a strobe light or an SOS light in an emergency and as a power bank for your electronic devices. $60 at Walmart

Walmart Litheli Cordless Snow Shovel $100 $300 Save $200 Shoveling snow the old-school way can be exhausting, not to mention nearly back-breaking. With an electric option like this one, you'll have a whole lot of help cleaning up after Mother Nature's latest onslaught. It weighs just 8.8 pounds, meaning you can quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios and more with less strain — the shovel will leave a 12-inch clearing path and blows snow up to 20 inches away. Heads up that this is a bestseller and it's a flash deal — so if a snow blower is on your must-have list, we highly recommend you snag one of these post haste! $100 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Kitchen

Walmart Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set $65 $220 Save $155 Preparing homemade meals is much more enjoyable when you're not cooking with scratched, gunky pots and pans. If yours are ready to be replaced, you don't have to spend a fortune. These are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops — plus, they're nonstick so they're great for any at-home chef. Save over 60% on this hardworking set. $65 at Walmart

Walmart Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker $33 $55 Save $22 You'll be able to whip up a cuppa with ease using this single-serve brewer from the java experts at Keurig. With push-button convenience, you'll be kicking back with your favorite coffee (or other K-Cup beverage) in minutes, no prep necessary. A generously-sized 36 oz. water reservoir means you won't have to refill every time you brew, and you can make cups back-to-back without any time wasted waiting to reheat. $33 at Walmart

Walmart Chefman Turbofry 8-qt. Air Fryer $40 $100 Save $60 Suffering from the scourge of soggy fries? Not with this air fryer. It quickly crisps your favorite fried foods by rapidly circulating hot air, leaving you with delicious wings, veggies and more. Plus, unlike traditional frying methods, you don't have to rely on oil for that same crunchy outside. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Avanti 26-lb. Bullet Ice Maker $45 $100 Save $55 This ice maker can make bullet ice cubes (in both small and large sizes) in minutes, and thanks to its large ice basket and water reservoir, up to 26 pounds of ice in just one day. Plus, it has a large see-through window for monitoring your supply, self-cleans at the touch of a button and comes with its own dedicated shovel. All at a very chill price. $45 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Home

Walmart Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $280 $400 Save $120 Been dyin' to try a Dyson? Now would be a great time to snag this lightweight dust destroyer, considering it's $120 off. It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time to move it to a different room. Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring. $280 at Walmart

Walmart Marnur 72" x 84" Electric Heated Blanket $32 $80 Save $48 Whether you're planning to post up on the couch or snuggle up in bed, a cozy heated blanket is the perfect partner for staying comfy-cozy all winter long. This favorite from Marnur is a generous 72" by 84", and includes 6 different heating levels so you can customize your ideal amount of toastiness. The 10-hour auto-off feature will also provide peace of mind. $32 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Style

Walmart Skechers Summits Slip-On Sneakers $40 $65 Save $25 Determined to "get in your steps" in '25? There's no better incentive than a pair of comfy, all-day walking shoes. These Skechers slip-ons have a soft, breathable mesh upper and memory foam insole for cushioning and support. Wide-width options ensure a cozy fit for everyone. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Beranmey Cozy Platform Fuzzy Slippers $17 $50 Save $33 Slippers are essential winter footwear, and these babies are super similar to everyone's favorite Ugg slippers. Instead of paying $110, these cost the price of a movie ticket. All four colors are on sale, including a deep black and light cream. There's also an anti-slip sole for the days you want to wear them out of the house. $17 at Walmart

Walmart Time and Tru Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt $7 $10 Save $3 This classic crewneck is a modern-day upgrade to your never-goes-out-of-style sweatshirt, with its ribbed hem and cuffs. There's nothing easier to pair with jeans or leggings than a top like this, and since it's midweight, it's great for throwing over a T-shirt or tank. The high-low hem means you can be sure the back is covered — key if you're in leggings — and it includes air vents on the side to give it a kicky bit of fun. It all comes together for a casual but fitted look that you'll want to wear on the job, on the go or just lounging around with a warm cup of tea. $7 at Walmart

Walmart Beranmey Dog Slippers $15 $26 Save $11 Can we take a second to swoon over these precious puppy slip-ons? They're just too cute — not to mention incredibly soft, cushy and warm to keep your dogs (pun intended) cozy all winter. The nonslip soles offer stability on slick surfaces. Snag a few styles while they're nearly 50% off. (Don't miss the bear, bull, butterfly, cat and sea turtle options.) $15 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Beauty

Walmart Crest 3D Whitestrips, 14 Treatments $20 $39 Save $19 Want to feel more confident with every smile? It's time to brighten things up. These strips promise to remove over 15 years of stains after just seven days of consistent use. The advanced-seal no-slip grip on these strips will keep them firmly in place to let them work their magic, leaving your teeth up to eight levels whiter. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Fairywill E11 Sonic Electric Toothbrush $29 $73 Save $44 If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, this electric one will leave them feeling cleaner than they've been in ages. To accomplish this noble task, it uses 8,800 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. You'll also get eight brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. $29 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Fitness

FitRx FitRx 25-lb. SmartBell Dumbbells, 2-Pack $119 $200 Save $81 The FitRx SmartBell is just the prescription you need to not only lose weight but get toned as well. And the design makes it easy to use — just grip the handle and rotate towards your desired weight, from 5 to 25 lbs. It also features an anti-slip handle and safety lock for a more secure and seamless workout. Meanwhile, the space-saving design also comes with a durable storage rack, so it fits perfectly anywhere in your home and no one will trip over it. $119 at Walmart

Walmart Gikpal 9 Position Adjustable Weight Bench $70 $260 Save $190 Weight benches are the perfect place to get your sweat on, and this pick from Gikpal is a great option if you're looking to tackle your New Year's get-fit resolutions without investing a ton of capital. It has a load capacity of up to 800 lbs., and high quality materials ensure not only comfort but safety, thanks to the bench's non-slip construction. Adjust the barbell rack to nine different levels depending on your needs — stretch, crunch and pump iron to your heart's desire. $70 at Walmart

Walmart BalanceFrom Wide Grip Kettlebells, 5-lb., 10-lb., 15-lb. $20 $50 Save $30 Resistance training is a great way to get your body fighting fit, and these kettlebells — with three weights to choose from at 5 lb., 10 lb. and 15 lb. — are a smart way to start at just $20 for the trio. They work to enhance balance and control, activating a variety of joints and muscle groups for a comprehensive workout. The three-pack has a multitude of fans, too: "I was very surprised to find these kettle weights at such a fantastic price. I don't need anything expensive to get the job done. These are easy to stow away and work out with as needed," noted a user. $20 at Walmart

