Walmart's top weekend deals include big discounts on Apple, Keurig, Shark and more
Dive into the new year with major savings on on household essentials, tech gadgets, kitchen appliances and more.
Feeling a little ... off? We get it. The holidays are behind us, as is that weird interval between Christmas and New Year's when you barely know what day it is. Some call it "Airport Week" (because you eat whatever you want and pay no regard to what things cost), others "Cheese Week" (cuz you eat too much of the stuff and just want to lie around and ... lie around), while still others know it as the "Christmas Perineum" (nuff said). The point is, you're still a bit in limbo, eh?
Well, the first weekend of the year is your chance to get re-oriented, back on the beam, right-side up, and there's nothing like Walmart's weekend sale to restore some sanity and normalcy to things. Not that the deals on offer are normal — in fact, they're sneakily spectactular. Hoping to put that fitness resolution into action? Check out these home-gym bargains. How 'bout getting serious about self-care? You can save some serious coin doing it. Oh, and Flash Deals abound, with stupefying markdowns on luggage, housewares and more.
Feeling better already, aren't you? Go get 'em ... and, oh yeah: Happy New Year!
Top Walmart weekend deals:
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker for $33 ($22 off)
Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $144 ($35 off)
Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $280 ($120 off)
Best Walmart weekend deals: 70% off or more
Don't let its slim profile fool you: This cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. The Yahoo reader-favorite is down to $80, which is pretty close to the lowest price we've seen it.
If boring silver cutlery is just not your style, grab this colorful set by Carote while it's over 80% off. It comes with six knives that you can use to carve meats, slice bread, peel potatoes and so much more. Even better, each blade comes with a protective cover to preserve its sharpness and keep it safely stored.
Your winter wardrobe isn't complete without this plaid button-down shirt. It has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal for layering with tees and jackets. Plus, it comes in 14 plaid shades and patterns — and it's as little as just $14. (And yes, that means you can buy more than one color!)
If you're gearing up for an exciting adventure in 2025, it's only right that you treat yourself to stylish new luggage for the trip. This three-piece set includes spacious suitcases that you can use for weekend getaways and longer stays alike. There are several colors to choose from, all of which feature wheels that glide like a dream and durable exteriors that can handle being ruffed around by TSA.
Hoops are a style staple, not least because they look beautiful dressed up or down. These C&C earrings take that look to the next level, with 18-karat white gold plating, tastefully crusted with dazzling Swarovski crystals. Another plus: They're hypoallergenic and contain no lead or nickel, so they won't cause problems for even the most sensitive skin.
The cleaning has to get done, but you can give your weary arms a break by letting this nifty doodad do all of the hard work. Its bristles spin at a rate of up to 400 rotations per minute to bust away grime from grout, the tub and pretty much anywhere that could use a deep clean. It comes with seven heads for targeting different areas of your home — and at over 70% off, it's a no-brainer.
Best Walmart weekend deals: $10 or less
Not ready to drop hundreds of dollars on AirPods? Then consider these Bluetooth earbuds that are down to just $10 today. That is not a typo, so we'll say it again: $10! More than 400 shoppers have given them a five-star rating, with many saying they're impressed with the quality. "These are very comfortable around my ears. The sound quality is great. For the price, I am very impressed," one customer commented.
Another added, "I just recieved these headphones, put them on, and not even a half song into them I can tell these are going to be a solid pair. I turned the volume up halfway, and the music is clear and I can't hear outside noise. Hoping for these to last a long time because these sound [is] phenomenal."
If you've never slipped your foot inside a Dearfoams shoe, it's time. They're soft, supportive and an Oprah-approved brand. This pair is designed with temperature-regulating technology to prevent your tootsies from getting too hot or cold. They're available in three colors in sizes 5 to 12, and they're machine washable. What's not to love?
Real talk: Those threadbare towels in your linen closet have served you well... and it's time to retire them. Luckily, replacements won't break the bank, seeing as this cotton set is a mere $10 for a bath towel, hand towel and washcloth. At this price, grab several sets to have on hand for guests. Good luck choosing between the 20-plus colors.
Best Walmart weekend deals: Tech
Need a sleek little laptop for tasks like web browsing and word processing? We've found one for an equally sleek little price. Features include an anti-glare display, 4GB RAM, 128GB flash storage and up to 12 hours of battery life.
If you've had an iPad on your wishlist, this is the most recent version and it's on rare sale. As the unofficial Goldilocks of tech (less bulky than a laptop but larger than a smartphone... making it "just right"), this tablet keeps you connected on the go or at home, and you can use it for everything from reading books to taking notes to watching videos.
Our tech editor named this the best tablet for 2024 owing to its "under-the-hood improvements, including a faster processor, more RAM (4GB instead of 3GB), Bluetooth 5.0 (up from 4.2) and a USB-C charging port."
Experience the ultimate in home entertainment with this sleek TV. With perfect blacks and vibrant colors, every show and movie dazzles. And with Dolby Vision, it gives you a true cinematic experience in your living room. Grab it now and save $400.
"Watching TV is now like going to the movies!" gushed one fan. "Football games are really cool as we feel like we are in the stadiums."
Don't want to shell out big bucks for a new TV? No worries — you can upgrade your home theater for just $19 with this Roku streamer. Just plug it into your TV and connect to your Wi-Fi, and soon you'll be bingeing everything during the cold winter months.
Ever have trouble finding a place to plug in all your essentials at once? We're talking phone chargers, computer cables, TV, sound bar, speakers, Blu-ray player... well, you get the idea. If you have need for an electronics hub, this surge protector tower will absolutely get the job done. There are 12 AC outlets and four smart USB charging ports (two USB-C and two USB-A), meaning you can juice up an incredible 16 electronic devices simultaneously. Don't worry about going overboard, either — safety features include an integrated circuit breaker.
Best Walmart weekend deals: Outdoor
Windy winter storms are here, and sometimes the resulting fallen branches are a bit too large to be cut down to size by hand. This chainsaw is lightweight and simple to use, but don't let the demure size fool you. With a 6-inch blade, it has more than enough cutting power to take on most jobs. The handle comes with a rubberized grip that makes it easy to hold, even with just one hand, as well as a lock button that means you won't accidentally start things up while carrying it.
'Tis the season for frozen car batteries, which is why this jump starter — now discounted a whopping $120 — can literally be a lifesaver. It comes with intelligent clamps that will notify you if there are any issues and LED lights so you can see at night. It also works as a strobe light or an SOS light in an emergency and as a power bank for your electronic devices.
Shoveling snow the old-school way can be exhausting, not to mention nearly back-breaking. With an electric option like this one, you'll have a whole lot of help cleaning up after Mother Nature's latest onslaught. It weighs just 8.8 pounds, meaning you can quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios and more with less strain — the shovel will leave a 12-inch clearing path and blows snow up to 20 inches away.
Heads up that this is a bestseller and it's a flash deal — so if a snow blower is on your must-have list, we highly recommend you snag one of these post haste!
Best Walmart weekend deals: Kitchen
Preparing homemade meals is much more enjoyable when you're not cooking with scratched, gunky pots and pans. If yours are ready to be replaced, you don't have to spend a fortune. These are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops — plus, they're nonstick so they're great for any at-home chef. Save over 60% on this hardworking set.
You'll be able to whip up a cuppa with ease using this single-serve brewer from the java experts at Keurig. With push-button convenience, you'll be kicking back with your favorite coffee (or other K-Cup beverage) in minutes, no prep necessary. A generously-sized 36 oz. water reservoir means you won't have to refill every time you brew, and you can make cups back-to-back without any time wasted waiting to reheat.
Suffering from the scourge of soggy fries? Not with this air fryer. It quickly crisps your favorite fried foods by rapidly circulating hot air, leaving you with delicious wings, veggies and more. Plus, unlike traditional frying methods, you don't have to rely on oil for that same crunchy outside.
This ice maker can make bullet ice cubes (in both small and large sizes) in minutes, and thanks to its large ice basket and water reservoir, up to 26 pounds of ice in just one day. Plus, it has a large see-through window for monitoring your supply, self-cleans at the touch of a button and comes with its own dedicated shovel. All at a very chill price.
Best Walmart weekend deals: Home
Been dyin' to try a Dyson? Now would be a great time to snag this lightweight dust destroyer, considering it's $120 off. It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time to move it to a different room.
Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring.
Save time, space and money with this two-in-one cleaner, which vacuums and mops to clean up just about any mess you're likely to come across on your floor. It's cordless, with a 30-minute runtime on a full charge, and safe for all sealed hard floors and surfaces.
If there's one type of Shark we're always happy to run into, it's one that's on sale. Complete with a HEPA filter, this bad boy effortlessly sucks up dust bunnies, hugs tight corners and has an anti-allergen seal.
Whether you're planning to post up on the couch or snuggle up in bed, a cozy heated blanket is the perfect partner for staying comfy-cozy all winter long. This favorite from Marnur is a generous 72" by 84", and includes 6 different heating levels so you can customize your ideal amount of toastiness. The 10-hour auto-off feature will also provide peace of mind.
Best Walmart weekend deals: Style
Determined to "get in your steps" in '25? There's no better incentive than a pair of comfy, all-day walking shoes. These Skechers slip-ons have a soft, breathable mesh upper and memory foam insole for cushioning and support. Wide-width options ensure a cozy fit for everyone.
Slippers are essential winter footwear, and these babies are super similar to everyone's favorite Ugg slippers. Instead of paying $110, these cost the price of a movie ticket.
All four colors are on sale, including a deep black and light cream. There's also an anti-slip sole for the days you want to wear them out of the house.
This classic crewneck is a modern-day upgrade to your never-goes-out-of-style sweatshirt, with its ribbed hem and cuffs. There's nothing easier to pair with jeans or leggings than a top like this, and since it's midweight, it's great for throwing over a T-shirt or tank.
The high-low hem means you can be sure the back is covered — key if you're in leggings — and it includes air vents on the side to give it a kicky bit of fun. It all comes together for a casual but fitted look that you'll want to wear on the job, on the go or just lounging around with a warm cup of tea.
Can we take a second to swoon over these precious puppy slip-ons? They're just too cute — not to mention incredibly soft, cushy and warm to keep your dogs (pun intended) cozy all winter. The nonslip soles offer stability on slick surfaces. Snag a few styles while they're nearly 50% off. (Don't miss the bear, bull, butterfly, cat and sea turtle options.)
Best Walmart weekend deals: Beauty
Want to feel more confident with every smile? It's time to brighten things up. These strips promise to remove over 15 years of stains after just seven days of consistent use. The advanced-seal no-slip grip on these strips will keep them firmly in place to let them work their magic, leaving your teeth up to eight levels whiter.
If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, this electric one will leave them feeling cleaner than they've been in ages. To accomplish this noble task, it uses 8,800 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. You'll also get eight brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own.
As much as we love the Dyson Airwrap, it's admittedly a splurge. This five-in-one set promises the same quick hairstyling but for a fraction of the price. With blow-drying, straightening, curling, styling and electrostatic brush head attachments, it's like having a salon right at your fingertips.
Best Walmart weekend deals: Fitness
The FitRx SmartBell is just the prescription you need to not only lose weight but get toned as well. And the design makes it easy to use — just grip the handle and rotate towards your desired weight, from 5 to 25 lbs. It also features an anti-slip handle and safety lock for a more secure and seamless workout. Meanwhile, the space-saving design also comes with a durable storage rack, so it fits perfectly anywhere in your home and no one will trip over it.
Weight benches are the perfect place to get your sweat on, and this pick from Gikpal is a great option if you're looking to tackle your New Year's get-fit resolutions without investing a ton of capital. It has a load capacity of up to 800 lbs., and high quality materials ensure not only comfort but safety, thanks to the bench's non-slip construction. Adjust the barbell rack to nine different levels depending on your needs — stretch, crunch and pump iron to your heart's desire.
Resistance training is a great way to get your body fighting fit, and these kettlebells — with three weights to choose from at 5 lb., 10 lb. and 15 lb. — are a smart way to start at just $20 for the trio. They work to enhance balance and control, activating a variety of joints and muscle groups for a comprehensive workout. The three-pack has a multitude of fans, too: "I was very surprised to find these kettle weights at such a fantastic price. I don't need anything expensive to get the job done. These are easy to stow away and work out with as needed," noted a user.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.