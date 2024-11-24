Want a sparkly smile? Save 50% on the dentist-approved Waterpik for Black Friday

The first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance is now $50 at Amazon.

It's no secret that keeping up with your oral hygiene at home is important — especially if you're only visiting the dentist twice a year. Plus, there's nothing like that post-teeth cleaning feeling. If only there were a way to bring that feeling home that isn't just flossing (which you absolutely need to be doing). Spoiler alert: There is! The iconic Waterpik allows you to feel the sparkle every day, thanks to its pressurized water-flossing technology. Even better news? It's 50% off during Amazon's Black Friday sale event.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

The Waterpik Aquarius normally retails for $100 — yes, $100. But now, you can bring the top-rated water flosser home for only $50, saving you 50%. Wild, right?

Why do I need this? 🤔

The professional-grade flosser promises to get your teeth clean and gums flossed — even those hard-to-reach back teeth. It's also loved by dentists and shoppers (more than 55,000 at Amazon) alike.

The flosser comes with seven different tips, so the whole family can use it. And the removable water reservoir is top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

The included timer measures 90 seconds to keep you on track with proper flossing time and 360-degree tip rotation to ensure all areas are truly clean. It's designed to remove 99.9% of plaque and the brand claims that it's actually up to 50% more effective than dental floss alone. To use it, just fill the reservoir with warm water, place the tip in your mouth and floss with abandon.

It truly is respected in the industry, with nine out of 10 dental professionals recommending the Waterpik brand. Waterpik is clinically proven and the first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance.

What reviewers say 💬

Many of the more than 110,000 five-star reviews on Amazon note that even their own dentists have noticed the positive results.

Pros 👍

"I had my dental check-up last week and my dentist was really impressed with how healthy my gums looked," one shared. "I wish I had gotten a Waterpik much sooner!"

"My wife and I were skeptical that this would work, but bought it at our dentist’s recommendation. She has issues flossing certain teeth that are crowded and one that’s behind the others, and I overbrush/floss too much," explained a five-star reviewer. "We are both very impressed that this actually works. It gets out food that was stuck between teeth, and my wife said 'I feel like one of those people in the toothpaste commercials whose mouths are all sparkling.'"

"Cleans well," said another happy customer. "Using the Waterpik tool is a breeze. The water pressure is strong enough to dislodge food particles and plaque, yet gentle enough to avoid any discomfort or bleeding. After using the device, my teeth felt cleaner and my gums felt healthier. Even my dentist noticed less inflammation in my gums!"

Cons 👎

Some shoppers felt like the design was not made with the best user experience in mind.

"The product does its job, but the on/off buttons and the button to eject the flossing tools are difficult to find," said one. "I need more water than what the reservoir holds to finish the flossing."

This customer agreed: "It was clearly not designed by someone who [knows] about product design. I might be biased being a design professional myself, but come on: The tip compartment is awkwardly placed next to the water tank, and you actually have to first take out the tank to access the tips."

