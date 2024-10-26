Want a candy bowl that's safe for all? Try these allergy-friendly Halloween treats

The Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating can turn into a real fright night for children with food allergies and their parents.

According to the CDC, approximately 5.8 percent of children in the U.S. have a food allergy, which can create a life-threatening situation at any time of year. At Halloween, these trick-or-treaters may be more vulnerable because they may not always know what they're eating. Luckily, a small effort can make a big difference in ensuring kids everywhere have a safe and enjoyable Halloween experience.

In our allergy-friendly Halloween guide, we've got a cauldron full of tips and easy candy substitutes to create a spooktacular and inclusive celebration. From teal pumpkins to tasty allergy-safe treat alternatives, we've got the inside scoop on making your Halloween safe, fun and worry-free for every kid on the block. So, whether you're a parent, a party host or just a Halloween enthusiast, let's brew up a bewitching and allergen-free Halloween that's a scream in all the right ways!

How to make allergy-friendly Halloween candy swaps

Know the Major Allergens: The FDA mandates the clear labeling of nine major food allergens in packaged foods, so start by familiarizing yourself with what allergens your favorite candy includes. Some of your favorite candy may already be allergy-friendly. The 9 major allergens include: milk eggs fish, such as bass, flounder, cod Crustacean shellfish, such as crab, lobster, shrimp tree nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, pecans peanuts wheat soybeans sesame

Understand "Allergy-Friendly": "Allergy-friendly" generally implies that candy and foods are devoid of the nine major allergens listed above.

Avoid Cross-Contamination: Use separate bowls for regular candy and allergy-friendly treats to avoid cross-contamination.

Ingredient Lists: Keep ingredient lists available for all treats you distribute so parents can review them for potential allergens.

Explore Allergy-Friendly Brands: Popular allergy-friendly treat brands like Yum Earth, Made Good, and Partake offer products that are often free of the nine major allergens, as well as gluten, artificial dyes, and GMOs. Always verify allergen information on individual product labels.

Ready-Made Variety Packs: With the increasing prevalence of food allergies, pre-packaged variety packs of allergy-friendly candy are easier to find, making it convenient for trick-or-treaters.

Peanut and Tree Nut-Free Chocolate: Opt for chocolate without peanuts and tree nuts when distributing chocolate on Halloween to ensure safety for all.

Offer Non-Food Treats: Provide a variety of non-food treats like stickers, glow sticks, or small toys as alternatives for children with allergies.

Teal Pumpkin Project: Displaying a teal-colored pumpkin on your porch or doorstep signals to trick-or-treaters that you have allergy-friendly treats and/or non-food items available. The Teal Pumpkin Project is a nationwide initiative that aims to make Halloween safer and more inclusive for children living with food allergies.

