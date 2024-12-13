Want to look inside Santa's $1.2 million cabin? Here's how to take a Zillow virtual tour

You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout − if you want to see inside Santa Claus' house.

Back for another year, Zillow is offering virtual tours of Santa Claus' house, all the way in the North Pole. The free, digital experience allows people to get in the holiday spirit by touring the Claus cabin on the Zillow website. The tour showcases Santa's bedroom, hot chocolate bar, gift-wrapping room and mailroom loft.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom cabin, decked out in twinkling lights, lush garland and plenty of presents, is listed for $1,206,139 on the Zillow website. This is a more than 2% increase since last Christmas, a Zillow news release states. As for its features, the 2,086-square-foot cabin offers fireplaces and "warm hearts" for heating, a spacious, elf-accessible chimney, year-round frosted windows and sleigh parking.

Looking to check out the house yourself? Here's what to know about the Claus residence listed on Zillow.

How do you tour Santa's house?

The virtual tour of Santa's house is available on the Zillow's website. Once on the listing page, click the button that reads, "Take a Virtual Tour." From there, users are able "walk" through the cabin by clicking navigational arrows.

There are also 17 hidden treasures scattered throughout the virtual tour users are encouraged to find. No prize − just for fun.

Take a look inside Santa's house on Zillow

Want to take a sneak peek inside Old Saint Nick's abode? Here are some photos of the cozy cabin from the Zillow virtual tour:

The kitchen at Santa Claus' House at The North Pole is available for free virtual tours on the Zillow website.

The living room at Santa Claus' House at The North Pole is available for free virtual tours on the Zillow website.

The gift room at Santa Claus' House at The North Pole is available for free virtual tours on the Zillow website.

Santa's Mailroom at Santa Claus' House at The North Pole is available for free virtual tours on the Zillow website.

Can you stay at Santa's North Pole house?

No, Santa's house is only available for viewing through virtual tour on the Zillow website.

Is Santa's house for sale?

The Santa Claus cabin is not on the market, but that doesn't stop fans from checking it out. According to Zillow news release, the cabin is the platform's most viewed off-market property.

Zillow uses Santa's house to showcase AI service

Santa's house is featured as a listing made with Zillow Showcase, a premium marketing package. According to a Zillow news release, Showcase uses artificial intelligence to create an interactive floor plan and virtual tour, floor plan that connects each photo with a location in the home, room-by-room photo organization, highlighted photos based on features a buyer is seeking and a self-rotating photo carousel that highlights the listing's best images.

Zillow encourages homeowners to track property value

New this year on the Santa house listing is an option for homeowners to claim their homes on Zillow. Homeowners can enter their address for free on the platform.

Is Santa's house real?

When it comes to Santa Claus, we choose to believe in the spirit of magic. As for the cabin, the listing is Zillow's way of having a bit of fun for the holidays.

According to the Zillow website, claiming a property gives a homeowner insight and tools to better manage it. Through the Zillow Owner Dashboard, homeowners can track their property's value, explore pricing options for potential sales and learn about market trends in their area.

