Want reading glasses like Oprah's? Her favorite pair is down to just $24

These stylish readers made it on the mogul's 'Favorite Things' list this year, and all four colors are on sale at Amazon!

Oprah is known for many things like being a pioneering talk show host and, of course, her annual "Favorite Things" list, but for us, when we think of the media mogul, her signature specs are what immediately come to mind. The icon is known for rocking some seriously stylish frames that are bold, brainy and effortlessly chic. While you may think they're the epitome of luxury, it just so happens that they just look the part — not only are they affordable, her favorite pair is on sale right now at Amazon for as low as $24!

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Oprah included these Peepers reading glasses in her 2024 "Favorite Things" list and when we saw they were available on Amazon, we ran to check the price. Right now, they're actually the lowest they've ever been, coming in at under $25! Could this be that Oprah magical touch? We think so!

Why do I need this? 🤔

When Oprah recommends a product, we usually trust her opinion, so it didn't take much convincing for us (and many others) to get on board, but we can't lie — her description was pretty convincing.

"Oversize? Check. Chunky? Yep. Clear, sand quartz, rose or tortoise? You bet! At this price, you could get more than one of these bold, on-trend readers," she gushed, and she's absolutely right.

Since each pair is between $24 and $26, you can grab a couple to fit your mood or whatever you wear. Also, rest assured that these readers are made with UV400 protection, blocking 99.9% of UVA and UVB light rays, so your eyes will be protected. They're also known for being lightweight and comfortable to wear, plus, they're designed right here in the USA?

When choosing your pair, be sure to select the magnification strength you need. Intensities range from 0x to 3x.

Oprah's glasses are almost as famous as she is! Here's where to get her favorite pair on sale! (Getty, Amazon)

What reviewers say? 💬

Oprah isn't the only one who's a huge fan of these Peepers readers. Amazon shoppers are also loyal customers.

Pros 👍

"These are very high quality and pretty," one impressed shopper wrote. "I get lots of compliments when I wear these! They fit great and are sturdy. The soft case is nice to prevent scratches. They're worth it!"

Another reviewer got the tip from Miss O, herself: "Saw these on Oprah's Favorite Things and bought them and couldn't be happier," the reviewer said. "I absolutely love them and for the price, I'm ordering more."

"They fit beautifully, are comfortable on the face, and very flattering," one more five-star reviewer wrote. "They are sturdy too... Make sure you know the vision strength you need when ordering. I want to order them in every color for myself and may even purchase for gifts too."

Cons 👎

"I love these glasses. I get a 0.0 for the blue light because I look at a computer all day and these have eliminated my headaches!" another honest fan wrote. "The only issue with this particular style is they are chunky, so they hurt my ears after a few hours."

Another shopper added that, while they're "very clear and easy to see" through, they're "heavier than" their current readers.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

