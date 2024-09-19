Want sweet savings on home essentials? Sign up for Walmart+ today

Save on everything from cleaning products to Whoppers with a Walmart+ membership.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Even the easiest shopping tasks can be a headache sometimes. Whether it's tracking down one specific essential or staring down high prices, there's always something to make our shopping trips stressful. The good news is that there's a way to find exactly what you're looking for and bring it to your door with less impact on your budget: Walmart+. The retail giant's membership service makes searching for and scoring the essentials all the easier and right now, you can get your first 30 days of membership free. Sign up now to access early deals this fall during Walmart's rival Amazon Prime Day sale, dubbed Walmart Holiday Deals, set to start on Tuesday, October 8.

Walmart+

Sign up for Walmart+ today to get 30 days free.

Sign up for Walmart+

Jump to the good stuff

How much is Walmart+?

You can choose between two billing cycles of Walmart+: $12.95 a month or $98 annually. Both tiers are cheaper than the monthly and annual tiers of Amazon Prime. Even better, you can get 30 days of access free when you sign up today.

What is Walmart+?

Learn more about Walmart+ so you can start saving today.

Walmart+ is the retailing giant's membership-based service offering exclusive deals and perks for online shoppers. Said perks include free unlimited delivery, member pricing on fuel and mobile scan-and-go capabilities. Members can even have groceries delivered to their front doors with no delivery fees! If your kitchen is stocked but your bathroom cabinet is bare, Walmart+ members can also get toiletries, cleaning products and more delivered at home. The perks are vast and varied, including 25% off digital purchases from Burger King. Perhaps best of all, Walmart+ members get early access to popular deals during events like Walmart's Holiday Deals sale set for this October.

Is Walmart+ worth it?

Sure, especially if you're a frequent Walmart shopper. There are plenty of great Walmart deals available every day, but a Walmart+ membership gets you access to even more savings all year round. It helps make in-person shopping quicker than usual while letting you shop online and bring the essentials to your home with ease. If you've been hearing about Amazon's October Prime Day sale, Walmart+ members will find competing prices and get special access to early discounts on the best items for home and beyond during Walmart's rival Holiday Deals event.

What does Walmart+ include?

Free delivery from your local store on orders of $35 or more

Free shipping with no order minimum

Save 10 cents per gallon on fuel at select locations nationwide

Free Paramount+ Essential plan

Free tire repair and road hazard warranty

Easy returns from your home

Early access to product releases, holiday deals and more

Mobile scan & go for speedy in-store checkout

25% off any digital Burger King purchase and a free Whopper with any purchase every three months.

Free 30-day trial to Noom, plus 40% off your subscription

Free three-month trail to Peloton App

Does Walmart+ deliver to my address?

Most likely! Walmart+ delivery is available in most major cities across the nation. If you have a Walmart storefront in your area, enter your zip code on the Walmart website to figure out if you can get your essentials sent to your home.

How do I sign up for Walmart+?

Walmart+ brings groceries (and more) to your home with ease.

We've got everything you need to know about joining Walmart+ today.

Step 1: Go to Walmart+

First, go to Walmart.com/plus. If you already have a Walmart account, click “Sign in”; otherwise, click on “Start your free 30-day trial.”

Step 2: Check your availability

The site will ask for your name, phone number and a valid shipping address, including your zip code. Be sure to click on your street address once the correct one pops up beneath the entry field. Once that's filled out, the site will check to see which main Walmart+ benefits are available in your area. You’ll get either a green checkmark or a red X next to each of them.

Step 3: Enter your information

Next, give your first and last name, a valid email and a password, plus check whether you’d like to opt in for promotional emails from Walmart. Once the Walmart account is made and payment info from a credit or debit card is entered, you can start your 30-day free trial to Walmart+ and get to saving!

Step 4: Start shopping!

There’s a $35 minimum on all delivery orders, but there’s no limit to how many purchases you can make. Just select the one-hour delivery window that works best for you, and you’ll have the option to tip your driver directly through Walmart's website or the Walmart app.

Walmart+

Get exclusive savings on home essentials by signing up for Walmart+ today.

Sign up for Walmart+

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart+: Sign up today for exclusive deals on home essentials