Watch out for ‘beauty trend’ Tik Tok videos. They often don’t work for your face | Opinion

Be careful of the new “beauty trends” on Tik Tok. While many of them are not harmful, some can cause skin sensitivities, and most of them simply do not work.

Here are a few of the most popular that do not live up to their claims.

1. Beef tallow

Beef tallow, or rendered beef fat, has become a hot topic in natural beauty ingredients, and many Tik Tok influencers have created videos explaining the benefits of using beef tallow on your skin.

While this ingredient does have moisturizing properties, there is a big problem with it: it is very comedogenic, meaning it easily clogs pores. Therefore, anyone with acne-prone or oily skin should steer clear of this trending ingredient, as it can make breakouts worse.

2. Vick’s VapoRub for wrinkles

There have been longstanding rumors about using Vick’s VaporRub on your skin for everything from pimples to wrinkles —and those rumors are resurfacing again on Tik Tok. Unfortunately, not only does this product not work for those skincare concerns, but it can also cause inflammation and aggravate sensitive skin. It is best not to use this product for anything other than its intended purposes.

3. Flaxseed as a Botox alternative

This trend involves boiling flaxseeds in water, straining the mixture and then applying the resulting gel to your face like a face mask. Beauty influencers are claiming that this face mask can achieve Botox-like results, but that is unfortunately not true.

No topical product is going to be able to give you the same results as an injectable. While you might notice a temporary tightening effect while using the flaxseed mask, the results are not going to last once you rinse off the mask.

4. Rice water toner

In this trend, beauty influencers are rinsing uncooked rice in water and then using the resulting rice water as a toner for their skin. While this is not harmful to your skin, it is not going to impart any benefits, either.

You are better off saving your time (and rice!) and using a toner that has been specifically formulated for the exact skin issues you are looking to fix.

Bottom line

You really can’t believe everything you see online, and many Tik Tok beauty videos fall into that category. If your kids and grandkids are following these trends, try to guide them toward smart, science-backed skincare advice instead.

I have developed an AI bot called the Skin Care Concierge at SkinTypeSolutions.com, where you can come and ask it questions. The bot then pulls the answers from my blogs, so you know you are getting an answer that has been written by me.

For more skincare news and advice, follow @SkinTypeSolutions on social media, or browse the Skin Type Solutions library.