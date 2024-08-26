Watch: Colorful creatures clash in rare and shocking sighting

Jai Randhawa and Emily Kate Boys, an Australian couple who are avid lovers of all things wildlife and nature, were exploring a national park in Queensland when they stumbled upon the “craziest thing we have ever seen.”

At first, they didn’t know what they were seeing in Springbrook National Park, as reported by Yahoo Australia.

“We saw an odd collection of colors in a puddle and we couldn’t work out what it could be,” Randhawa told Yahoo Australia. “When we pulled over and saw what was happening, we were blown away; there was shock, amazement and disbelief.”

A colorful Lamington spiny crayfish was clashing with a colorful orange-eyed tree frog.

“This Lamington spiny crayfish, an animal known primarily as a scavenger of dead and decaying plant matter, had caught an orange-eyed tree frog and was actively eating it alive,” Randhawa wrote on their Photographers Downunder Facebook page.

“We have photographed both these species on many occasions but never did we expect this.

“We know some people still won’t believe this occurred even with video proof, but we have spent countless hours in the field and those that know us will gladly back up our credibility.”

[Note: On some servers, viewers might have to click the link to the Photographers Downunder Facebook or Instagram account.]

In the post, Randhawa described it as “the craziest thing we have ever seen,” and he told Yahoo Australia it was an “incredibly rare sight.”

"To come across an animal that is typically a scavenger, actively feeding on a live frog that it had caught was unexpected to say the least,” Randhawa said. “We had never seen or heard of something like this before. It's pure luck that we were out that night and in that location."

Yahoo Australia reported that one commenter described it as “the best wildlife video I’ve seen.”

