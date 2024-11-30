Watch family surprise grateful grandson with early Christmas at Thanksgiving

A California-based South Carolinian was treated to a double celebration on Turkey Day.

Mike made it back home for Thanksgiving but knew he wouldn’t be able to return a few weeks later to share Christmas with his nearest and dearest. Knowing he wouldn’t be there, his grandma decided to give him a slice of family Christmas to take back with him to the West Coast. Calling all of her kids and grandkids she asked them to bring Christmas gifts for Mike to the Thanksgiving dinner where they were placed under an early Christmas tree. Mike's reaction was stunned disbelief.

Watch the video to see a man’s struggle to hold back the tears after a Thanksgiving Day surprise

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grandson surprised with double holiday to be included