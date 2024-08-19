Watch a groom cry happy tears at a 3-letter word from his stepdaughter on his wedding day

Watch a groom cry happy tears at a 3-letter word from his stepdaughter on his wedding day

A three-letter word from his stepdaughter brought Vincent to tears on his wedding day.

Vincent, who's also dad to four boys, had become a father figure to 7-year-old London, but she'd never called him "Dad." However, that changed at the reception following his wedding to her mom.

As they shared a father-daughter dance, London leaned in and whispered the word Vincent had longed to hear, and it melted his heart.

“There were no thoughts, just a rush of emotions,” Vincent said of that moment. After the wedding, he shared that his bond with London had completely transformed.

“London gave me a perspective I wasn’t equipped with,” he reflected. “Life has changed for me - I'm now more intentional about connecting with each of my kids individually and making sure I set an example I’m proud for them to follow.”

Watch the video above to see the moment Vincent's stepdaughter finally calls him dad!

Humankind is your go-to spot for good news! Click here to submit your uplifting, cute, or inspiring video moments for us to feature. Also, click here to subscribe to our newsletter bringing our top stories of the week straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch a single word from his stepdaughter bring a groom to tears