Watch the Hemingways get ready for Gucci’s SS25 Milan show

“It’s going to be amazing,” Mariel Hemingway tells us. She, as well as her daughters Dree and Langley Fox, are getting ready to attend Gucci’s spring/summer 2025 show in Milan, and she’s invited us into her hotel suite as the family prepares for the day. “Do not disturb, everybody!” Dree shouts as she flips the suite’s door hanger, wearing a sheer red Gucci bra.

With that, a glam squad steps in to deliver some runway-worthy make-up looks. For Dree, that means rolling around through a pile of Gucci beauty products while wearing a sheet mask. Meanwhile, her sister Langley opts for an edgy vibe, sporting a smokey purple eyeshadow and a matching mauve lip. Mariel indulges in the luxe glam too, although she goes with a more natural look.

The trio then lay out their front-row outfits. On par with her moody make-up, Langley shows off a pair of platform loafers, styled with a tweed top and black micro shorts. Each button on the preppy staple is made of two interlocking Gs, denoting its Gucci label. She rounds out her outfit with a pair of oval sunglasses, as well as a small patent leather Jackie bag, complete with a gold crossbody chain strap.

After snacking on a banana, Dree runs us through her own look. She pairs a structured denim midi skirt with the red bralette she wore earlier, taking care to show off the intimate piece’s bow-tied straps. Later, she slips on an oversized white bomber jacket, and accessorises with a large brown leather bag with gold horsebit details.

Daniele Venturelli

Mariel, for her part, goes classic, and a bit more casual, in blue jeans and a black blouse. She layers with a tan suede jacket, and adds a pop of colour to her look with burgundy patent leather heels and a matching Jackie bag. Dree points to her mother's jeans and comments that she “might steal them,” to which her mother responds, “Not before I do!”

As each member of the family shows off their outfit, they document the day in selfies (naturally). En route to the show, Langley asks Dree if she’ll wear her white jacket over her bra. While Dree mulls over the question, eventually responding with “unclear,” Langley tells her she thinks she should “go tits out”. The family shares a laugh, before Mariel processes what’s been said and exclaims, “Hey, wait, what?”

Vittorio Zunino Celotto

After arriving at Triennale di Milano and posing on the red velvet carpet — where Dree opted to keep her jacket on — the trio says hello to friends including Julia Garner and Debbie Harry. Then, they take their seats and enjoy the magic of Gucci. Get ready with them in the video above, and see more highlights from their fashionable family outing.



