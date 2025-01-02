Watch hilarious dad pose as secret service to newly-elected class president daughter

When a young girl won her class presidency, she had no idea it would come with such special treatment.

To celebrate her daughter's win, Lydia Diaz recorded her husband in full Secret Service mode complete with a black suit, earpiece, and sunglasses. His daughter could have been the POTUS himself as her dad's car pulled into the school pick-up lane accompanied by the presidential theme song, "Hail to the Chief.”

No doubt the hilarious prank was both a proud and embarrassing moment for the new girl in charge. But that's politics.

Watch as this family pranks their newly-elected class president daughter!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dad pranks class president daughter while picking up from school