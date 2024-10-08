Watch hundreds of hot air balloons take over Western skies for massive Balloon Fiesta

Hundreds of balloons ascended into the clear desert sky Saturday to kick off the 52nd Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Gathered onlookers watched as balloons of staggering sizes and shapes dotted the skies in a colorful early morning spectacle known as Mass Ascension.

The balloon fiesta, held Oct. 5-13, is the "world's largest gathering to celebrate hot air balloons" and balloonists, according to the festival website. This year's edition featured 106 special shape balloons of which 16 are new shapes. Among the new balloons was one in the shape of Zozobra, as a nod to New Mexico tradition; Mazu, representing Taiwan (Republic of China), in the shape of the Chinese sea goddess Mazu; and Churro, a dog-shaped balloon with Churro the dog as co-pilot.

Fan favorite balloons including Airabelle the Creamland Cow, Darth Vader, Master Yoda Balloon, Montie the Black Sheep, and Allycorn also made a return during the festival.

Video shows balloons taking off during Mass Ascension

Video footage from the first day of the festival shows the massive balloons, which lay flattened on ground, being inflated to full size, in front of the crowds before being launched into the air.

Flight of Nations

The 9-day festival also features multiple other events including the popular "Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension presented by New Mexico True," which will take place Wednesday morning. The Flight of Nations, taking place since the 1970, is just one of the many global aspects of Balloon Fiesta, according to the festival organizers, and allows for a "unique cultural exchange."

"The grouped launch of hot air balloons, each flying their country’s flag will precede the morning flying events starting at 7:00 a.m. (local time) weather permitting," the festival website said.

Participating countries include Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States and for the first time North Macedonia.

The balloon fiesta is also available to live stream here.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X and Instagram @saman_shafiq7.

