Watch: Jane’s Addiction star Perry Farrell throws a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro onstage

This is the moment Jane’s Addiction star Perry Farrell appears to throw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro live onstage.

During the band’s gig at the Leader Bank Pavillion on Friday (13 September), Farrell reportedly shouted at Navarro during the ninth track of the set.

Then, as the band was performing the 1988 song “Ocean Size”, video footage shows Perry appearing to bark at Navarro before walking over to him and aggressively shoving him with his shoulder.

As Navarro spoke to him and put his hand on Perry’s chest to try and keep him away, the singer then appeared to take a swing at him with his fist before being tackled by crew members and pushed off the stage.

